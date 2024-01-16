This Worth-Every-Penny Electric Toothbrush Is Almost 40% Off

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There’s nothing quite as satisfying as leaving the dentist’s office with a nod of approval from your doc. One thing that has helped get me and keep me there was switching to an electric toothbrush. If you’re in the market for some clean teeth and healthy gums, Amazon has answered the call by offering 39% off on some of the best oral hygiene tools in the biz: Philips Sonicare Electric toothbrushes.
This particular model (the 6500 ProtectiveClean) provides you with a customized brushing experience. In addition to the three choices of modes (white, clean and gum care), you also get your choice of intensity to use with each mode, so you can really curate the type of care you want for different areas of the mouth.
Coupled with the QuadPacer technology, which lets you know just the right amount of time you should spend cleaning each part of your mouth, the guesswork of oral hygiene is completely eliminated and you can be confident that you’re achieving the ideal clean. We can’t forget to mention the super convenient travel case that also doubles as a portable charger, so you can be boosting battery life on the go.
Many Sonicare converts are pleased with their transitions from manual to the world of electric clean. You can see their testimonies below, many of which mention happy dentists and improved gum and teeth health. Or, grab yourself one in any of the four colors while the sale is still going on.
Promising Amazon reviews:
“Purchased this after my 10+ year old Sonicare finally died. So glad I did. It’s smoother and easy to use. Provides a great clean. Worth every penny for the compliments I get from my hygienist and knowing I’m taking great care of my teeth and gums!” — Robert C. Dissman
“Love it! Recommended by my dentist. Worth the price for super clean teeth. If you want to save the health of your teeth..this is a good investment.” — Pittsburgh Barb
“Maybe it’s too soon to review. I’ve only had this toothbrush a couple weeks. But so far, it seems easy to clean, easy to charge, and easy to use. Just glance at the directions to find the setting you want. There are 3 different settings based on how long you want to brush for. I went for the middle setting, which is around 2 1/2 minutes. The base seems sturdy and comes with a charger, a really nice travel case and a few brushes. It will let you know when it’s time to replace your brush, taking the guesswork out of it. I’ve always hated brushing, but I honestly look forward to it now because my mouth and teeth feel cleaner when I’m done. It claims it’s 7 times more effective than brushing with an old-school toothbrush. I don’t know how you’d prove something like that, but I do feel like I’m reaching more areas of my teeth, and I like the consistency of brushing for a set period each time. Immediately after I started using it, I wondered why I waited so long to get an electric toothbrush. It was only after I got jealous of my daughter’s, which her orthodontist “gave” her, that I decided to order one. I’m curious how long it will last. My son had one briefly, but his conked out. I used to have the same problem with electric razors. I just wash the toothbrush off after each use, so we’ll see. It seems to hold a charge for a long time. So far I love it!” — Duane Schneider