What's Hot

A Fox News Obsession Gets Flipped On Its Head In Withering 'Daily Show' Trailer

When I Heard About The Bodycam Videos Of Tyre Nichols, I Shared This Clip Instead. It Exploded.

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump With An Absolutely Filthy New Title

Eagles Star's Very Pregnant Wife Is Taking The Ideal Guest To The Super Bowl

Stephen Colbert Stings Kevin McCarthy With 'Painful' Marjorie Taylor Greene Quip

Stephen Curry Isn't A Fan Of A Possible Housing Development Near His Home

'Daily Show' Host D.L. Hughley Marks Kamala Harris’ Historic Funeral Speech With A Dig

PG&E To Face Manslaughter Trial Over Deadly California Fire

Former ABC News Journalist Charged In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Kidnapper Leaves Bloody Trail In Oregon, Hides Under House

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

Doctors Reveal What They Really Think Of Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

ReligionPope Francistweet

Pope Francis Seems To Extol Virtues Of Middle Finger In Now-Deleted Tweet

The pontiff suggested that the middle finger, "which is higher than the others, reminds us of something essential: honesty."
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Pope Francis was fingered as the source of much Twitter mockery on Thursday after he posted a now-deleted tweet extolling the virtues of “the middle finger.”

The tweet was part of a series posted by the pontiff that suggested five “ingredients for the future,” with each corresponding to a finger on the hand.

For instance, Francis said the thumb is “closest to our heart” and “symbolizes prayer, while the index finger corresponds to “community” since that digit is used to “point things out to others.”

But what he said about the middle finger got Twitter users all bird-brained. Francis explained the middle finger is “higher than the others” and “reminds us of something essential: Honesty. To be honest means not getting entangled in the snares of corruption.”

Francis probably didn’t intend to invoke the vulgar meaning of the middle finger since he deleted the tweet below and later posted an altered version that referred to the “third finger.” But, unfortunately, that tweet was also deleted.

It should be noted that numerous studies suggest that people who curse are typically more honest than their clean-speech counterparts, so maybe the pope was onto something.

Now-deleted tweet posted by Pope Francis
Now-deleted tweet posted by Pope Francis
Twitter

The first original tweet remains up, but the different virtues of each finger seem to have been deleted after Twitter snarks commented on the particular virtues of the middle finger.

People had hilarious reactions to Pope Francis's tweet praising the middle or "third" finger.
People had hilarious reactions to Pope Francis's tweet praising the middle or "third" finger.
Twitter

Others joined in.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community