24 Hair Products That Are Basically Bottles Of Pure Magic

Creams, serums, sprays and treatments for every hair type.
Daniel Boan
Healthy and manageable hair is within reach with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Elizavecca-CER-100-Collagen-Coating-Treatment/dp/B01I2ZQJSG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="TikTok-trending collagen treatment for hair" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Elizavecca-CER-100-Collagen-Coating-Treatment/dp/B01I2ZQJSG?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">TikTok-trending collagen treatment for hair</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cantu-Coconut-Curling-Cream-Ounce/dp/B01LTIAU6A?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hydrating curling cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Cantu-Coconut-Curling-Cream-Ounce/dp/B01LTIAU6A?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">hydrating curling cream</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Briogeo-Farewell-Rosarco-Leave-Conditioning/dp/B07MGKNJJZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="leave-in conditioning milk" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Briogeo-Farewell-Rosarco-Leave-Conditioning/dp/B07MGKNJJZ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62f6a6e8e4b095e78880597b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">leave-in conditioning milk</a>.
Amazon
Brittle, dull, dirty or unruly tresses are no match for the conditioning powers of the hair-loving lineup below. Find an oil-absorbing and voluming dry shampoo that keeps hair fresh between washes, a leave-in conditioner that softens while also adding bounce and a curl-defining styling mousse that’s enriched with delicious list of ingredients.

1
www.amazon.com
An internet-famous hair treatment that contains a blend of proteins, collagen and ceramides
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2B to 4C curls mentioning it worked for them. It's formulated to add smoothness and shine to hair.

Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok, and in between other comparable products that were four times the price, I decided to bite the bullet and buy this — let me tell you, best decision ever! I shampooed my hair, then heavily massaged this in, from ends to scalp. The carton says 5-20 minutes... But I ended up leaving it in for two days! And after washing it out, my hair was so shiny, bouncy and CURLY! My curl recovery journey has been long, but this has helped restore so much vibrance and shape to my hair. My mom has been stealing it from my bathroom every couple of days, after having similar results on her hair. Going to need to buy a few more to ward her off." — curlyhead3
$7.85 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A hydrating curling cream that contains a blend of butters and oils
Promising review: "You have to try it! I've been looking for something like this for a long time! I put it in my hair while it's still wet and go to bed with it in. In the morning, I literally don't have to touch my hair… It's already perfect as is! Wow!" — Amazon customer
$6.48 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A argan oil conditioning spray that detangles hair
Promising review: "Ok. I’ve tried a plethora of hair detanglers for both of my daughters type 4c hair. I was very skeptical at first being that this is not marketed for such hair, but after seeing a YouTubers success with it, I decided to give it a shot. I am amazed. I sprayed a little bit on my daughters washed and dried hair; took the tangles and knots right out!!!!!! With ease. I will now stock up on these. This left her hair moisturized, but not too greasy and smelling great. I’m very impressed!" — Tiffany F.

Promising review: "This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through. I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" — Chelsea
$6.49 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A deeply conditioning hair mask with castor oil and biotin to promote hair growth
The mask is designed to work for both low-porosity and high-porosity hair types, so it's a safe choice for anyone experiencing breakage and dryness. Tgin (aka Thank God It's Natural) is a Black woman-owned business in Chicago.

Promising review: "My scalp felt invigorated after applying. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well! I plan to use every two weeks." — Dawn M.
$15.99 at Amazon
5
Briogeo
A leave-in conditioning spray featuring coconut and argan oil
The spray is designed for all hair types, though reviewers say a little goes a long way for straight, fine hair. Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned business specializing in hair care.

Promising review: "Use it on wet and dry hair. It’s my go to leave-in-conditioner. I always make sure to take a bottle when I travel. Leaves my hair soft." — Tellitall
$25 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A repairing hair treatment that takes just eight seconds to restore shine
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
$8.97 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
An in-shower detangler that gives hair a glassy appearance
The detangling formula will work best for long, straight hair, though it will still add shine to shorter, thicker hair types as well.

Promising review: "I was shocked with how amazing this product made my hair feel and look. I got compliments several times after using. It reduced the time it takes for me to dry, straighten and curl. Amazing." — Tami M.
$8.09 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A popular serum made with argan oil, vitamin E, and aloe vera to control frizz
Promising review: "Love this serum. I use it on my hair when it’s dry to reduce the frizziness and flyaways. My go-to finishing product on my hair." — Jackie
$11.99 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
An air-dry leave-in cream to achieve perfectly tousled waves without a styling tool
According to reviewers, this cream will add a slight bit of volume to thin, fine hair or enhance the waves in those with thick, curly hair.

Promising review: "I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed. It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
$6.97 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A super fluffy mousse that defines curls without weighing hair down
Promising review: "I have permed hair with 3b curls, and this is the best mousse I have found! It does not leave my hair sticky or stiff, it’s very moisturizing, and the foam is a great consistency. The scent is light and pleasant, and this is my new go-to for both freshly washed hair or the day after re-boost. So glad I found this!" – Tonii
$3.98 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A brunette shampoo that keeps brown hair looking vibrant and glossy
Reviewers with thin-to-wavy hair types seem to have the best results.

Promising review: "I purchased this shampoo, and my hair looks golden brown instead of brown with a lot of gray underneath. I didn't want the mess of coloring my own hair nor did I think I could do as good a job as my hairdresser, so I was so pleased that Frieda's Shampoo did the job. I definitely recommend this shampoo along with the Brilliant Brunette conditioner." — Dan Cremeans
$8.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioner made with coconut oil and shea butter that gives hair a healthy bounce
Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business established in 2004 that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2A through 4C hair mention it working well for them.

Promising review: "This product is soooo moisturizing! I have type 4b/4c hair with some 4a in the front and I’m low porosity, and my hair loves this product! The consistency is really nice and it smells good too. You don’t need a lot either." — Shanteshia
$8.74 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
A foamy anti-frizz curl mousse that won't weigh down hair
Promising review: "This magic foam is epic! I never thought a hair product would change my life, but this one did. It's so incredibly lightweight, you feel like there is nothing in your hair. I get volume and definition without any of the drawbacks of normal products." — Kathy C.
$8.69 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A well-loved refreshing hair mist that helps extend freshness between washes
Uncle Funky's Daughter is a Black woman-owned company that was acquired by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.

Promising review: "Smells so good and is not overbearing at all. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!" — Loe55
$13.04 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A dry shampoo powder to refresh your hair and provide volume between washes
Promising review: "I love that this is a powder and not a stinky aerosol spray. That also means that this lasts MUCH longer. I use it every other day when I don't wash my hair since I have very oily roots. I've been using it for almost a month and barely any is missing out of the bottle. A little goes a long way." — R.G.
$11.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A semi-permanent hair dye made without peroxide and ammonia
Available in two sizes and 27 colors.

Promising review: "Love it! The product smells fantastic and is easy to apply. I have fairly long hair and one bottle was more than enough. I had previously bayalaged my hair about six months ago and the color took very well to the highlights we put in. It came out darker where my natural brown is and much brighter (pinkish burgundy) where it was previously bleached." — Rebecca
$12.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A Kristin Ess Rose Gold temporary tint for hair
Promising review: "I absolutely love this stuff. There's no commitment and no staining the hair. It is literally a put-in-and-wash-out product. I have platinum-blonde hair and there was no tint of pink left behind or anything. I love this stuff! It's gives you rose-gold pink hair, so beautiful." — Lee
$15 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A styling mousse made with rose water and acai berries to help define your curls
Promising review: "This is my favorite hair system for my curly, 3a–3c, medium-coarse, very dry hair. This mousse makes my hair soft and bouncy and it hold the curl well. My hair does not get as dry and frizzy as it used to. This gets reactivated easily with the Curl Refresher Spray, and my curls last for days." — ShaniAZ
$11.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A leave-in conditioning spray that promotes hair growth
Promising review: "So I used this for the first time last night, my hair still feels soft today which is not normal for me. I'm African American 4C hair which I normally would have to moisturize twice a day, but just once with this Marc Anthony seem to be enough. I used it on dry hair by the way. I'll use when i wash my hair to see the difference....Ok, so two weeks later, I'm definitely seeing less breakage. Hard to tell growth when you have kinky hair but my hair smells so amazing, and it's not fragile as before." — Ankia

Promising review: "I have been using this set for about two weeks now, and I have noticed thickening of my hair and growth around my ears. My hair normally takes forever to grow. So seeing any kind of growth at all in two weeks to me is a miracle. It also smells wonderful and makes my hair feel amazingly soft!!" — Robin Counts
$8.99 at Amazon
20
Sephora
A Moroccanoil treatment made with argan oil and linseed seed extract
Promising review: "My holy grail hair oil. I have shoulder length 2A hair and like to let it air dry, especially in the summer, and this product is the difference between a frizzy mess of flyaways and neat, defined, shiny and healthy looking beach waves. It's the best, and it smells so good without being overpowering. I've even gotten my husband hooked on it." — Peebles9

Promising review: "Great for curly girls. I really like this product. I have 3b/3c type hair and my hair needs a large amount when it comes to this specific type of oil (argan). I find that with other oils my hair needs less amount to achieve the desired look. It's good, it makes my curls feel protected and locked in moisture for at least 4-5 days before having to reapply some hydration...When I blow out my hair, I use this afterwards for some shine and sealing. It works great. Pricey but it's worth it." — cyanide87
$16+ at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A popular anti-dandruff shampoo that uses 1% ketoconazole
For best results, the brand recommends using it every three to four days for up to eight weeks.

Promising review: "MIRACLE PRODUCT!!! If you have dandruff, flaky scalp, scabs, etc... BUY THIS! I was about to go to the dermatologist if this stuff didn’t work. Thank goodness I saved myself hundreds of dollars by giving this product a shot. I used it four to five times (over a month), and it cleared my scalp almost completely. One more use and my scalp will be 120% healed! This stuff blew my mind. Totally worth it." — chris
$14.84 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A leave-in cream that uses cold-pressed argan oil to define curls and give them bounce
Promising review: "Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair, too." — Bunco Queen of the Universe
$5.72 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A bestselling argan oil hair mask to revive dull hair and return its gloss
Promising review: "I have natural 4c hair and this product was amazing. I did not think it would because of the texture, but once it was saturated in my hair, my hair became more healthy. I had less breakage and my hair seem to stay more moisturized during the week. I use this mask once a week." — Adrain T.

Promising review: "My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." — Melissa
$12.95 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A hair protectant spray that'll prevent damage from heat-styling tools
Promising review: "Favorite heat protectant spray. I received this item in a sample box. When I ran out, I had to order it. A little pricey but one of the best heat protectant sprays I’ve tried and leaves my hair feeling soft and smooth. Also, curls last for two days." — Mary Ann Garcia
$24 at Amazon
