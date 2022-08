24 Hair Products That Are Basically Bottles Of Pure Magic

A leave-in conditioning spray that promotes hair growth

So I used this for the first time last night, my hair still feels soft today which is not normal for me.I used it on dry hair by the way. I'll use when i wash my hair to see the difference....Ok, so two weeks later, I'm definitely seeing less breakage. Hard to tell growth when you have kinky hair but my hair smells so amazing, and it's not fragile as before." — Ankia "I have been using this set for about two weeks now, and I have noticed thickening of my hair and growth around my ears. My hair normally takes forever to grow. So seeing any kind of growth at all in two weeks to me is a miracle. It also smells wonderful and makes my hair feel amazingly soft!!" — Robin Counts