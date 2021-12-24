39 Practical Products To Invest In Before 2021 Ends

Popular items from this list
A cardigan to throw on when you want your wardrobe to feel like a warm hug. Layer it over a plain cami or your favorite graphic tee!
A Tangle Teezer hairbrush that’ll help you fight the good fight against bed head and glide through your post-shower locks.
A cutting board and strainer combo, because who wouldn’t appreciate a 2-in-1 item that’ll save ’em room in their kitchen?
1
Amazon
A bottle of Mavala Stop
2
Amazon
Kiseer portable travel soap paper sheets
3
An oil mister
4
Amazon
Lovoir flick stick winged eyeliner stamp
5
Amazon
Avarelle pimple patches
6
Amazon
Turbie Twist hair towels t
7
Amazon
A steel odor absorber
8
A splurge-worthy Dyson vacuum
9
Amazon
A garbage guard
10
Amazon
A zippered sleeve
11
A Tangle Teezer hairbrush t
12
A handheld soap dispensing brush
13
A toaster so aesthetically pleasing it might just encourage you to upgrade all of your other appliances
14
A 64-piece iFixit kit
15
An ultra thin electrical cover
16
Leggings with a soft band that won't dig into your midsection
17
Amazon
A silky scrunchy for when the last thing you want to think about is your hair
18
moontidecreationsco / Etsy
A reusable glass to pair with your iced coffee each morning
19
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A compact eight-in-one spiralizer that'll grate cheese, juice fruits, cut ribbon and much more
20
A Calvin Klein bralette made of over 50% cotton
21
Amazon
A handheld garlic press
22
Joseph Joseph
A sleek utensil that'll act as a slotted spoon, spatula, turner and a slicer and dicer
23
Amazon
A cutting board and strainer combo,
24
Amazon
Plant-based konjac bath sponges that'll actually make bath time fun
25
A two-piece tie-dyed set
26
A gorgeous pet bowl and stand to perfectly coordinate with your home's color scheme
27
Reebok
A pair of vintage-styled Reebok sneakers
28
Amazon
16 Dermal Korea collagen sheet masks
29
Amazon
A pack of oven liners to protect the bottom of your oven from any overflow/oozing
30
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A SinkShroom strainer you won't know how you lived without
31
Amazon
Reusable baking cups
32
Amazon
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask
33
Material Kitchen
An aesthetically pleasing cutting board made of plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane
34
Amazon
A Magic Bullet blender
35
Boohoo
A cardigan to throw on when you want your wardrobe to feel like a warm hug.
36
Amazon
Acure Brightening facial scrub
37
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
Ugg's classic tall boot, because your original pair is probably *super* worn down
38
A Carhartt beanie you can throw on in a hurry
39
Amazon
A Carhartt trifold wallet
