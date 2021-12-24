Shopping

39 Practical Products To Invest In Before 2021 Ends

Don't choose just one New Year's resolution, you can buy a handful of these products and upgrade multiple areas of your life.
Heather Braga

Popular items from this list

  • A cardigan to throw on when you want your wardrobe to feel like a warm hug. Layer it over a plain cami or your favorite graphic tee!

  • A Tangle Teezer hairbrush that’ll help you fight the good fight against bed head and glide through your post-shower locks.

  • A cutting board and strainer combo, because who wouldn’t appreciate a 2-in-1 item that’ll save ’em room in their kitchen?

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A bottle of Mavala Stop
It has a bitter (but harmless!) taste to help you not only kick your cuticle-biting habit, but leave you with gorgeous long nails. You'll have Cardi B–like claws in no time!

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I am 45 years old and have tried every product over the years — my mom used to put everything imaginable on my fingernails to keep them out of my mouth, my grandma tried to pay me to grow my fingernails out, but still, here I was at 45 with horrible nails. This has been a miracle. I can't describe the taste but will just say that it makes me not want my hands anywhere near my face. Yes, it is difficult to eat finger food with this on — I went to Florida recently and had to have my husband peel my shrimp for me. :-) But, it is a small price to pay to break this habit." —Laurie S.

Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
2
Amazon
Kiseer portable travel soap paper sheets
So you will never find yourself panicking in a public bathroom that *just* ran out of soap.

Promising review: "Exactly what I wanted! Hands feel very clean after wash! Highly recommend! I read other reviews and decided these had the best reviews, those reviews did not disappoint! Each sheet of soap produces enough soap to give the comfort of knowing your hands are throughly clean. We liked our first order so much that we bought 10 packs for my fiancé's work crew to help make keeping their hands clean during this pandemic! ( he’s a delivery driver/repair tech). If you have wanted to try something like this product, I highly recommend this brand!" —Clippin4you

Get a set with 300 sheets for $13.99+ (available in two color sets and in a 450 sheet set).
3
amazon.com
An oil mister
It'll help you perfectly cover all of your ingredients without getting your hands covered in grease.

Promising review: "This is a great item for lightly spraying salads, roasting vegetables, or adding some oil to a prepared plate of pasta. Avoids using more oil than necessary so that’s a savings right there. I also use it to put a light coating of oil on all my cast-iron cookware to prevent rust. Best of all, it looks great on the dinner table. Lots of uses which really makes it an asset in the kitchen. It seems that it should last a while so I think it is worth the few bucks spent." —Clancy

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
4
Amazon
Lovoir flick stick winged eyeliner stamp
If you obsess over makeup tutorials but haven't been able to nail liquid eyeliner just yet.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." —LadyMeow

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97
5
Amazon
Avarelle pimple patches
They'll blend in with any skin tone and are gentle enough for any skin type, so you can go about your day without worrying that it looks like you're growing a second head on your face. Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got.

Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
6
Amazon
Turbie Twist hair towels t
The one thing my sisters fight over when we're all staying at my parents' house are the Turbie Twists. Believe it or not, these microfiber towels make a huge difference when it comes to drying your hair and eliminating frizz. They're also amazing if you want to multitask while your hair dries. I will definitely be ordering this four-pack for my siblings so they STOP STEALING MINE.

Promising review: "These are amazing! They look super cute, dry your hair, and keep it from getting damaged. I like that it keeps my hair out of my face long enough for me to finish my routines before addressing my hair." —Vicki

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $28.95 (available in two sets).
7
Amazon
A steel odor absorber
You can count on this to rid your hands of any lingering garlic, onion, or fishy scents. All you have to do is use it like a regular bar of soap — magical.

Promising review: "Definitely get one of these if you're thinking about it. I was skeptical, but it really works. I do a lot of cooking with garlic and onion and after one wash with this, my hands no longer smell like garlic or onions. Really worth having in the kitchen." —Nos

Get it from Amazon for $8.20+ (available in four styles and a two-pack).
8
amazon.com
A splurge-worthy Dyson vacuum
Honestly, no matter which version of the Dyson stick vacuum you purchase, I can promise you'll be satisfied with the results. I've used a variety of 'em and I can't say enough good things about the product. It doesn't hurt my back to use for an extended period of the time, the battery lasts long enough to clean my entire apartment, and it simply just WORKS. We have ours mounted in a narrow spot alongside our fridge — it's really easy to keep in plain sight without being an eyesore.

Promising review: "I love this vacuum. The V10 doesn't disappoint. While it's weird to get used to holding this tiny piece of machinery, it really does an amazing job. It was incredible how much dog fur it picked up! I was pretty grossed out to be honest, to think I lived in this atmosphere for this long 'thinking' it was clean is nuts! I love all the attachments too, they are all top notch and well made. I feel like I can tackle my entire house with this bad boy. AND it's lightweight! I use it on the lowest setting and it still picks up a ton. I don't think I'll ever need the high or medium setting. But I did try the highest setting for a few seconds and literally felt like the vacuum was ATTACHED to the floor, that's how hard it sucked (in a good way)!" —Matthew Mintun

Get the V10 from Amazon for $557.90+ (available in three styles).
9
Amazon
A garbage guard
It'll keep pesky flies and other insects from congregating around your can.

Promising review: "Got an outdoor can, the kind the mechanical arm on the garbage truck picks up and tips over, with the lid opening by gravity. Placed this on the inside of the lid, near the hinge to lessen the chances of it being scraped off during emptying and no flies/maggots! No apparent odor, just seems to put a big hurt on the fly party that used to be my trash can (litter box contents, remnants of meat, etc.) " —Michael E. Bradley

Get it from Amazon for $7.84.
10
Amazon
A zippered sleeve
This will keep all of those pesky wires and plugs under control and out of your way so when you finally get around to hanging your fabulous new TV on the wall it won't look like a hot mess. Between my phone charger, headphone wires, and keyboard wire, I'm constantly getting tangled in my web of wires at my desk. I'll be ordering a pack of these ASAP!

Promising review: "Finally someone thought of a genius solution to organizing cables without having to unplug all wires and fishing them through an organizer. I used this cord management system for my entertainment unit as well as my workstation. It's easy to use, just bunch everything together and zip the sleeve around it. It's that easy." —TypeCast2000

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.98.
11
A Tangle Teezer hairbrush t
I recently made the switch to a Tangle Teezer brush and I'm not sure why I waited so long! I have wavy/curly hair and (too) often wear it to sleep (or all day, if we're being honest) in a top knot — which results in a knotty mess. This brush goes through my messy hair like a hot knife through butter. Can't recommend it enough!

Get it from CVS for $13.99.
12
A handheld soap dispensing brush
Promising review: "I have tried many soap-dispensing scrubbers in the past, even some of the top name brand ones. They all leaked soap all over the place. All of them proved to be a waste of money. I was skeptical that this brand would be any better but decided to give it a try based on the other high reviews. I have had this scrubber now for a couple of weeks and it works perfectly. No soap leaks at all. I am extremely happy that this brand is not a waste of money! I have both the small hand scrubber and the wand scrubber and neither one leaks soap. I am extremely happy." —S Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
13
amazon.com
A toaster so aesthetically pleasing it might just encourage you to upgrade all of your other appliances
It has SEVEN toasting options!

Promising review: "Is it possible...can a toaster be...this sexy? Yes. Absolutely yes. This sexy toaster fit right in to my farmhouse style kitchen with its cool mint-green color and retro vibes. I have made toast with it and a toasted sandwich with cream cheese and thin-sliced turkey — it was delicious! This toaster pops so quietly I missed it, twice!!! My toast was cold, but then I noticed this amazing thing also has a REHEAT button!!! So no worries if you miss that pop sound. It has four slots and they are the wide and long type meaning those fancier breads fit without squishing the sides of your slice. It has a bagel setting, as well as that nifty reheat button so your toast doesn't get burnt or overly crispy if you aren't hovering over it and miss it pop up and have to re-toast it." —Alice R.

Get it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in three colors).
14
amazon.com
A 64-piece iFixit kit
My husband is admittedly a "gadget guy" and has one of these kits for as long as I can remember. He's a big fan of the brand and loves that every set comes with a lifetime warranty.

Promising review: "Seriously, I have been repairing small electronics for decades now, over 30 dang years, and I will say this is probably the best deal and collection you can get for simple to even complicated repairs. It has a crapload of bits, but essentially everything you will need as opposed to the next larger offering, though I am still considering getting that for my dungeon downstairs. I keep this upstairs literally in the kitchen since a lot of impromptu repairs occur at the dining room table, but I have not been let down. This is top notch/quality material and manufacturing. It not only feels comfortable but is very strong and bits do not let go of screws. It has a great deal of bits too, 64 in fact. It pretty much covers all the phone and laptop screws you will encounter and even has some socket ones too. Nice touch." —Riboild

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
15
amazon.com
An ultra thin electrical cover
So you can finally enjoy full access to the outlet behind your dresser — plug this bad boy in and *poof* you'll have not one, not two, but SIX new outlets at your disposal.

Promising review: "Very, very nice. I am a renter so putting a huge hole in the wall to hide my wires was not going to happen, after searching for something that would help with the look of the wires in my living room, I am glad to have come across this socket! I love, love it. I just installed it last night, I’m extremely happy with the look and the adhesive works really well. I highly recommend. " —Nlizr

Get it from Amazon for $24.95+ (available in five styles).
16
amazon.com
Leggings with a soft band that won't dig into your midsection
Promising review: "These are seriously the nicest, most comfortable leggings I've ever purchased. True to size. The band is one of my favorite parts as it doesn't dig into you — great for those of us not wanting to experience abdominal pain after an hour of wearing them LOL. The material is so soft and smooth against my skin — feels like butter. I did several squat tests and NO they're not see-through! (At least the black ones aren't). Seriously, if you're on the fence, BUY! You won't be disappointed 👌🏻" —Brittany

Get them from Amazon for $26+ (available in sizes 2XS–2XL and 45 colors and patterns).
17
Amazon
A silky scrunchy for when the last thing you want to think about is your hair
Promising review: "I bought these mostly for wearing around the house and for sleeping in, and they've been really great for both. They're much more comfortable than the hair ties I was using and I've tried all kinds. These are the only ones that NEVER pull my hair or feel uncomfortable. I love them so much, I gave some as gifts." —Owen Caldwell

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 20 colors).
18
moontidecreationsco / Etsy
A reusable glass to pair with your iced coffee each morning
Moontidecreationsco is a small business based out of Holyoke, Massachusetts that sells stickers, glassware, keychains, and more!

Get it from Moontidecreationsco on Etsy for $27+ (also available with or without the lid and straw).
19
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A compact eight-in-one spiralizer that'll grate cheese, juice fruits, cut ribbon and much more
BuzzFeed editor *and* zoodle-lover Emma Lord is obsessed with this gadget:

"I recently purchased this because it was my cheapest option for making zoodles, and also because my apartment is the size of a shoebox and there was no room for anything bigger. I LOVE how easy it is to swap out the caps to do other things, too — I've started grating my own cheeses and feel very fancy. But mostly I just love that it's very safe to use (it comes with a finger guard!), super easy to figure out, very compact, and even has measurements on the inside of the cup if you're ever portioning things out for a recipe."

Promising review: "LOVE THIS. I absolutely love this. So far I've used the thicker spiralizer, two of the grater things, and then the juicer. I love how easy this makes keeping everything together. And it's sharp so it actually cuts through things without you needing to work super hard to do it. The only thing I don't love is that the spiralizers are a bit hard to clean, but I guess that's with all of them? Not sure, this is the first I've owned. But, overall I'd recommend it :)" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $19.98.
20
amazon.com
A Calvin Klein bralette made of over 50% cotton
I have a few of these and have been living in them while working from home — they're super soft and it feels so much nicer than wearing a bra with an underwire all day long.

Promising review: "This material is the best! Nice to wear under clothing or to sleep. Very soft material and I got it when it was on sale surprisingly!! Feels great on your skin and not tight or uncomfortable like some sports bras." —fashionista83

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in women's sizes XS–XL, 1X–3X, and in 30 colors and styles).

Psst: This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
21
Amazon
A handheld garlic press
Promising review: "Easy to use! Easy to clean! Superior to a press and easier to use! No need for hesitation! Go ahead and buy it! You won't be disappointed!" — T. Star

Get it from Amazon for $12.94+ (available in two colors).
22
Joseph Joseph
A sleek utensil that'll act as a slotted spoon, spatula, turner and a slicer and dicer
Promising review: "Give it a cap and a costume, this is the only thing I need in the kitchen! I am often looking for tools that can replace the 30 others I have collected in my kitchen. I have used this to flip grilled cheese, stir red beans and rice, strain Brussel's sprouts, and taste sauce. I used the flat edge to cut onions that were too large once in the pot and scrape the bottom of the pan. The uni-tool feels nice in my hand, has held up fine in multiple dishwashings, and has allowed me to toss a few kitchen tools that have become obsolete." —Hiawhatha

Get it from Amazon for $11.60.
23
Amazon
A cutting board and strainer combo,
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite things I have purchased for our tiny apartment! It's a pretty good size cutting board and I can see it fitting over most sinks. I LOVE the bowl inside that can let wet ingredients drain liquid directly into the sink. It's seriously SO nice to have this when you're limited on counter space!" —Atara

Get it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in two colors).
24
Amazon
Plant-based konjac bath sponges that'll actually make bath time fun
Promising review: "My 2-month-old always cried during baths, I thought she was the only baby who hated bathtime! I bought these sponges because she has cradle cap and wanted something soft enough to use on her head but strong enough that it’ll get rid of the cradle cap. Well, I ended up using the sponge on her whole body and this was the first time she enjoyed bath time! I think she didn’t like the feel of the rags I was using but likes the sponges instead. This was definitely worth buying!"—Angie

Get a set of three from Amazon for $11.99 (available in three styles).
25
amazon.com
A two-piece tie-dyed set
Promising review: "Absolutely love these jammies! The material is perfect for either winter or summer time. I already had so many people ask me where I got them and have even wore them out to the store and people have no idea they are PJs. I already ordered the tie-dye and the leopard print. I plan to get them in every pattern! Highly highly recommend!" —Pamela Machuca

Get it from Amazon for $34.95+ (available in sizes S–2XL and 12 styles).
26
Modern Pets Living
A gorgeous pet bowl and stand to perfectly coordinate with your home's color scheme
Modern Pets Living is a small business located in both the U.S. and Canada that sells gorgeous pet accessories and toys.

Get it from Modern Pets Living's site or on Etsy for $34.99+ (available in seven colors and with or without personalization).
27
Reebok
A pair of vintage-styled Reebok sneakers
I recently got these bad boys and they are BEYOND comfortable. I had no break-in period, they fit true to size, and they're simply timeless. They're one of my favorite pairs of sneakers!

Promising review: "There are the most comfortable shoes I have bought in a long time. They came really fast and look beautiful. Love them!" —Reebok Customer

Get them from Reebok for $80 (available in women's sizes 5–11 and four styles) or Amazon for $63.70+ (available in women's sizes 5–11).
28
Amazon
16 Dermal Korea collagen sheet masks
Promising review: "These masks are amazing!!! Having 'ice pick' scars left over from acne I was told that I'd have to pay for expensive laser therapy because the body can't produce enough collagen to heal deep scars. I've been using these masks for two months and I've seen SIGNIFICANT reduction in my scars. They are almost completely gone!" —Shaun

Read what another BuzzFeeder had to say about these collagen sheet masks!

Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
29
Amazon
A pack of oven liners to protect the bottom of your oven from any overflow/oozing
Promising review: "I expected to be happy, but I'm thrilled! Each mat is pliable and fits the entire width of my standard oven. When the mat is against the back wall, it extends up to but not over the front lip of the floor. On first use, pizza cheese and sauce dripped onto the front edge of the mat and onto that uncovered lip. The baked-on cheese and sauce slid right off the mat! Effortlessly! After I cleaned up the lip, I layered a second mat to cover the lip. These mats are so great that I almost want food to drip on them so I can show off how wonderful they are." —Artset Outset

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99.
30
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
A SinkShroom strainer you won't know how you lived without
I bought this for myself and OMG. This thing REALLY works. Usually when my husband makes sauce from scratch I'm left with chunks of tomatoes throughout my sink and water that WILL NOT drain — that was until I bought the SinkShroom. My mom was so impressed she bought one, too. It's a serious game changer.

Promising review: "I’ve been a fan of the SinkShroom and TubShroom, and this is the best product from the line so far. My kitchen sinks simply do not clog any more, so there’s no more reaching into a bunch of water to unclog anything with my hand." —Brady Amerson

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
31
Amazon
Reusable baking cups
So you can say "see ya!" to getting frustrated while attempting to peel the paper off your freshly baked muffins and cupcakes. And it's way less wasteful and more environmentally friendly to reuse those colorful cups instead of paper ones!

Promising review: "I have always wanted to buy silicone cups because I love to bake (but hate foil and paper cups), so I'm glad I finally got around to it. These are perfect. They are fun and colorful, and despite feeling thin, they are very durable and hold up to oven temperatures no problem. I didn't have to adjust baking times, or grease the cups. My muffins came out really easily with minimal residue. A little tedious to clean because the crumbs get caught in the grooves, but not a huge deal. I just flipped them inside out and scrubbed with hot water and soap. I would definitely recommend these for any baker!" —Paula

Get a set of 12 from Amazon for $6.55.
32
Amazon
Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask
Promising review: "My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." —Maegan W.

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
33
Material Kitchen
An aesthetically pleasing cutting board made of plastic scraps and renewable sugarcane
Material Kitchen is an Asian-owned small business that sells lovely kitchen products — they were even featured on Oprah's Favorite Things 2021! Additionally, 50% of profits from the colors "To Pó-Po with Love" and "Reimagine Justice" go to Heart of Dinner and Drive Change.

Promising review: "In addition to the size of the ReBoard, I like the variety of color choices and the fact that the boards are made of recycled materials. Plus, they’re light in weight. I have given them as gifts to several people and everyone has liked them!" —Reshma S.

Get it from Material Kitchen for $35 (available in six colors).
34
Amazon
A Magic Bullet blender
Promising review: "I use this almost every morning. This was my savior during the quarantine part of the pandemic when I was working from home. I was able to easily make smoothies for breakfast or a snack instead of eating junk. Blended quickly and easily, easy to clean, and came with so many cups and travel options I was able to continue my healthy habit when I went back to work!" —Marissa Vittorio

Get it from Amazon for $29.88.
35
Boohoo
A cardigan to throw on when you want your wardrobe to feel like a warm hug.
Get it from Boohoo: left for $28 (available in sizes S–L and seven colors)
36
Amazon
Acure Brightening facial scrub
It's made of sea kelp and French green clay to soften and cleanse your skin.

Promising review: "I LOOOOOVE this scrub! I saw it in a BuzzFeed article about affordable facial products that really work, and had to buy! It’s eco-friendly, and gentle enough to use a couple times a week. My skin glows!!!" —MelbaToasty

Get it from Amazon for $9.82.
37
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
Ugg's classic tall boot, because your original pair is probably *super* worn down
After basically living in my Ugg minis as my "work shoes" while WFH all fall, it only felt right to transition into full boots now that it's cold out. I can continue to wear my comfiest clothes to "the office" but also feel like I've somewhat transitioned into work mode for the day since *technically* I've put shoes on. They're super soft, as expected, and honestly just make me happy! They are true to size so no worries about sizing up or down.

Promising review: "Love my Uggs! The only time I have ever spent this much for shoes or boots was when I bought my first pair nine years ago. They are black, Classic Tall, and still look nice even though they have survived quite a bit of wear. Last week I bought a second pair, Classic Tall II in chestnut. This pair has the same high quality, warmth, and comfort. Knowing that the old black Uggs still have several years of use ahead, I didn't mind investing in a second pair. I've never worn a warmer or more comfortable boot!" —Anita

Get them from Amazon for $199.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and four colors).

Psst: This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
38
amazon.com
A Carhartt beanie you can throw on in a hurry
Promising review: "WOW! I did NOT expect to like this item so much!! I have never been someone who could ever pull off a beanie, or so I thought...until I found this hat! I hated all beanies of this style because of that 'alien head' look they give you, but this one DOESN'T! (since you can fold the hat to your desired thickness). I am buying one in every color!! If you're hesitant like I was — DON'T BE! This hat is so comfy this time of year!!" —kellymfxo

Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in 35 styles).
39
Amazon
A Carhartt trifold wallet
Promising review: "The best. Leather is not too thick. Even with a bunch of cash in it it doesn't feel like a mini encyclopedia in your back pocket" —Ramin A.

Get it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in 14 styles).
Refresh Your Home In The New Year With These Items
shoppingproductspractical