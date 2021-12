39 Practical Products To Invest In Before 2021 Ends

A splurge-worthy Dyson vacuum

Honestly, no matter which version of the Dyson stick vacuum you purchase, I can promise you'll be satisfied with the results. I've used a variety of 'em and I can't say enough good things about the product. It doesn't hurt my back to use for an extended period of the time, the battery lasts long enough to clean my entire apartment, and it simply just WORKS. We have ours mounted in a narrow spot alongside our fridge — it's really easy to keep in plain sight without being an eyesore."I love this vacuum. The V10 doesn't disappoint. While it's weird to get used to holding this tiny piece of machinery, it really does an amazing job. It was incredible how much dog fur it picked up! I was pretty grossed out to be honest, to think I lived in this atmosphere for this long 'thinking' it was clean is nuts! I love all the attachments too, they are all top notch and well made.I use it on the lowest setting and it still picks up a ton. I don't think I'll ever need the high or medium setting. But I did try the highest setting for a few seconds and literally felt like the vacuum was ATTACHED to the floor, that's how hard it sucked (in a good way)!" — Matthew Mintun