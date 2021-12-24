39 Practical Products To Invest In Before 2021 Ends

A Tangle Teezer hairbrush t

I recently made the switch to a Tangle Teezer brush and I'm not sure why I waited so long! I have wavy/curly hair and (too) often wear it to sleep (or all day, if we're being honest) in a top knot — which results in a knotty mess. This brush goes through my messy hair like a hot knife through butter. Can't recommend it enough!