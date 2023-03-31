36 Practical Products To Buy For Spring

Popular items from this list
A padded tank top perfect for some springtime layering
"I love these bras! I’m not a fan of the razorback style sports bras. The pads in these also stay in place and don’t fold up in the washer which is also a huge plus! These are so comfortable, I have bought more than one!" — Meredith Scarbrough
A Burt's Bees sunburn relief lotion
"I’m happy to say this product works! I purchased this product due to my inability to provide my skin with appropriate sun protection one day this summer. I proceeded to spend a night wishing that I could safely freeze myself into an ice cube. Midnight discomfort lead me to this product. The initial use was a day or two after the day of regret, but it eased the discomfort and moisturized my reddened skin, helping to soften the leather layer I had started to form. Of course this review would not be complete without me faulting myself a second time. Two times in one summer I proved my inability to adult well. I applied this lotion the MINUTE I realized that I had experienced another exposure to the sun for too long a period. To my absolute joy, this product relieved my discomfort. It left a layer that stayed cool for a few hours (at which time I reapplied it), it was a little tacky to the touch (not sticky or oily), and my skin did not experience the crocodile and subsequent peeling experience it had earlier in the season. The scent is soft and not overpowering. I have experienced skin sensitivity in the past to products, but I had no issues with Burt’s Bees products. Thank you for providing me with such a helpful product." — Meghan
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat. Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A Scumbug sponge
"Scummy water bugging you? I just got this gem of a product last night. Popped it into my hot tub and from the picture I attached, you can see that in just about 12 hours, this little Scumbug ate up all the oil and filth in the hot tub. The water not only looks better, but smells better too! Highly recommended!" — Mickey D.
A vegan and paraben-free self-tanner
"If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME. Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I've used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!" — Amazon Customer
A bug bite suction tool for mosquito bite relief
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) and immediately after use, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
A high-voltage bug zapper
"You will not be disappointed. I just moved out to the country and have been working out in the garage late at night. With the weather getting warmer, I've had the garage doors opened and mosquitos, gnats, and everything else have been finding their way into my garage, so I had to do something about it. I bought this and hung it next to my garage door opener because there's an outlet there and it is way better than expected. I have dead bees, stink bugs, gnats, mosquitoes, and other bugs that I do not know what they are. My 8-year-old son keeps asking me to remove the bottom tray so he can see all of the dead bugs that got zapped. Again, you will not be disappointed, I'm extremely happy I bought this!" — Chris & Jenny
A CeraVe body wash with salicylic acid and ceramides
"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared. Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." — Ashley Steigerwald
A set of adjustable clip holders for help hiding your bra straps
"I LOVE this item! So much so that I ordered a second set. They work very well and the quality is great! They are also very comfortable to wear and you can attach them to your bra before putting your bra on, so you're not depending on someone else to help you get dressed. And very economical, a great value. All in all, very satisfied!" — Kay
A pet hair remover
"I am allergic to cats, so here I am with two cats who shed a lot. Their hair is covering all the furniture. I have special pet covers on my bed to protect my comforter but I hate having to sleep under it since my cats sleep on my bed. I have tried so many cat hair remover brushes, gloves, and sponges that never worked. I was ready to shave the cats and call it a day. Then along comes the ChomChom brush. It not only has the lint roller but a bar that collects the hair. I love the little hairball container of the roller so I don't have to spend time cleaning off the lint brush. I can't believe this product works! I have an off-white couch and I didn't realize how much hair there was. After I used it, my couch looked lighter in color. I got my comforter cleaned off in minutes. It's a simple and inexpensive way to cure your pet hair woes." — Dondi
An all-natural dander-reducing spray
"I am shocked by how well this stuff works! We have an overweight cat that has trouble grooming her back. She was so full of dandruff and greasy fur, I hated petting her, which made me very sad. We took her to the vet, and he thought it was allergies. We tried prednisone for a while, and it was clear she was less itchy, but the dandruff remained. The vet suggested different food. We already feed very high quality food, but she's been eating the same stuff for a long time, so we switched to a different flavor (different ingredients) in the same line, and there was no change. Our poor girl looked miserable. While looking for a shampoo for her, I came across this product and decided to try it before torturing her with a bath. After the first application there was a huge difference! After the second application, her dandruff is GONE. She is so soft and shiny! She finally looks healthy, and feels good to pet." — Amber Steele
A pack of two ready-to-use fruit fly traps
“A miracle worker! I bought at least seven different types of products trying to destroy an army of fruit flies. This is freaking awesome stuff! I seriously am beyond thankful that this product works.” — JMC
A wide-brim straw fedora
"When I tell you I have been looking for a cute sun hat for YEARS….I mean years! I took a chance and ordered this hat praying it would look good on me and it did! Woohoo! I have a very round face and a small head and it has been so hard finding a cute sun hat! I really feel like this hat would look great on everyone!" — Michelle
An Alexa-compatible 2-in-1 air conditioner
"I don’t usually write product reviews, but I am now because this is one of the best household products I have ever bought. This Midea U-shaped AC is an ingenious design that is basically a split AC system mounted in a window, with the window closing almost all the way through the middle of the unit. The result is a much quieter and more efficient unit, with the noisy part that generates heat on the outside of the closed window. It also looks sleek and modern and the remote control and app are great. I have thought many times 'I wish someone would make a split AC system that can fit in a window without having to install separate units on the roof or wall,' and now they have!" — Ben
A jetted tub cleaner
"It's disgusting to see what comes out of your jets when you use this product. I can't believe we bathed in this! I've run bleach and dish detergent through my jets before, and that combination never cleaned with this efficiency. I highly recommended this product." — Amazon customer
A weed puller with a long handle
Grampa's Gardenware Co.
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is a family-owned small business makes products that make the gardening, weeding, or harvesting of your land a little easier.
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given my husband and I bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard and boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get" — JG
A soothing Glossier lip balm
"I have eczema all over my mouth and chin area, so I am very, very picky about my lip products. Scented lip products are especially risky for me. However, I have tried Glossier's balms in rose, birthday cake, mint, mango, coconut, berry, and fig and have been generally quite happy. Personally, my favorites are the mint and mango. Both are so refreshing! The scents are not irritating whatsoever. I legit wear these every day." — hlebth
A lawn repair formula
“We purchased this to fill some patches in our backyard that were damaged by our puppy. This seed works like a charm. The one caveat is that you really do have to water it a bit every day. Once it takes off though, it grows pretty quickly! Within one week of planting this, we had 1-inch long grass blades. One month later, all the patches are gone. Highly recommended!” — Jessica N.
A gel callus remover
"I take very good care of my 67-year-old feet. Always have cause I am a distance walker and biker. Yet summer sandal weather in Texas had them looking and feeling less than baby-pink and soft. For me it took only three minutes on the heels and ball of my foot, with a bit on the outside edge of big toe. But WOW, this really worked. In 10 minutes total, I am soft and super smooth and good to go!" — C. brown
A nonsticky Etude House SPF 50+ sunscreen
"I hate putting on sunscreen but since I've just turned 50 I'm trying to protect my skin. Most sunscreens make my skin sticky, leading to breakouts. I like that it is extremely light, almost runny, and thus it's easier to spread and put on. It also gives me great coverage while giving my skin a nice matte feel. Even when I'm outside and sweating my face doesn't get shiny!!" — Ana Chi
A compact air purifier
"This thing is a game changer. Ever since moving to Texas, I suffer from terrible seasonal allergies. I never have in my life until now (turns out I'm allergic to a handful of trees that are native around here). For the past few weeks my mornings have had me waking up congested and unable to breathe, blowing wads of snot out of my nose (sorry!) and with an itchy/scratchy sore throat. Then I found this little guy. I woke up this morning with NO allergy symptoms. None. No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and NO sore throat at all! I'm blown away." — JJ
A pack of four big acrylic hair claws
“I didn't even think they made these clips anymore! I haven't been able to find them in stores and didn't even think about looking online. Then I just happened upon these and I am SOOOO HAPPY!! I can twist my hair up and snap one of these babies on in seconds and BAM! Instant relief from the heat and it keeps my hair out of my face. All without giving me a tension headache like most clips and ponytail holders do.” — melanie hawkins
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
“I had a horrible gray ring in the bottom of my shower that was impossible to remove. I tried the Dawn Dish Soap method (with a lot of scrubbing) and toilet bowl cleaner to try to remove the soap scum. My next step was to tear out and replace the shower pan and tile. I figured this was my last chance. I ordered the Wet and Forget Shower Spray and really coated the shower walls and floor pan and walked away. I CANNOT begin to tell you how happy I was to rinse down the walls sometime later and watch all that crud roll right down the drain!! This is the best product I have ever used in my life!! Works great and no toxic fumes!!” — Amazon customer
A natural insect repellent spray
Based on a two-acre farm in Oregon, Wild Rose Herbs
Wild Rose Herbs is a small Etsy shop making natural skincare products, from lip balm to tattoo aftercare products.
"This is the ONLY insect repellent that I trust on my children and myself. The organic, natural ingredients and the care and attention Wild Rose Herbs puts into everything they create makes this an easy choice. The scent is also really lovely, which is a big plus, and IT REALLY WORKS!" — Elhi33
A pack of insect-repellent wipes that'll work for up to 12 hours
BuzzFeed writer Elizabeth Lilly
is a fan of these wipes:
"When I was a kid, someone told me that mosquitoes love me because I'm so sweet. And I FULLY believe that as an adult because I still get eaten alive if I'm out for long periods of time without wearing some kind of repellent. I've used these wipes on several park days here in NYC (sitting on a picnic blanket drinking wine with friends is more or less screaming COME GET ME to skeeters). But I've really
found success with them on a recent hot weekend trip to Savannah, Georgia. I don't notice any smell when using them and have found one wipe to have enough repellant for my arms and legs. So basically, a one and done. I don't think that I've gotten *any* bug bites on days I've used these wipes. Plus, I have extremely sensitive skin but haven't had any irritation from these seemingly powerful wipes!"
An ice roller to help freeze muscle pains
"I was in the habit of rolling a cold can of soda on my forehead to help with tension headaches and sinus pain, but that was cumbersome and not always cold enough. This ice roller works so well to ease pain from sinuses and tension. It froze very quickly and I felt instant relief. The rolling motion even cleared my sinuses, and I could breathe better right away. I love this. Would highly recommend." — DT
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
A mineral-based Etude House drying powder
Pro tip: You can also apply it to your roots (make sure you dust off the residue) so your hair looks freshly washed.
"I'm 36 and have struggled with oily, acne-prone skin my whole life. Why did no one tell me about this sooner??? I use a kabuki brush (instead of the small velvet pad they provide) and spread a thin layer of powder all over my face after all other skincare products and before foundation. It literally keeps me shine free for my 18-hour work shifts! On especially hot and humid days, I'll reapply this *lightly* over my makeup halfway through the day. It also seems to have cleared up the smaller blemishes around my nose and chin! Hooray! I wish I could give it more than five stars." — RZ
A pack of oil-absorbing tissues
"I've had oily skin my whole life and have used countless types of oil-blotting sheets because they're lifesavers. THESE ARE AMAZING. Great deal, big sheets, and they pull out one at a time so easily. I used to use Clean & Clear sheets or knockoffs of the same thing but I'll never go back. Give these a try; they are completely worth it. They work well and are easy to use. No negative things to say at all." — Kelsey
An oil-absorbing face roller
"I have super oily skin and am always looking for something to help control it during the day. The linen squares are good but you have to keep them around (aka keep replacing them) and they end up in the landfill. This little contraption really works and I just rinse it at the end of the day and start over again the next. I keep one in my desk and bought a second for my purse. This is magic for my shiny skin, especially on camera in my hours of Zoom everyday." — Jennifer Helseth
A sleek dehumidifier
"I'm impressed with this dehumidifier. When I plugged it in, it read 78 and after two days it nows read 55. We have had a lot of rain and hot humid days of late and this machine did a pretty good job. The machine is much quieter than my old machine and easy to set up. I chose to run the hose into the sub-pump rather than emptying the reservoir several times a day. It's also helped rid the basement of a musty smell." — Rachel Ritter
A hot spot and itch relief spray
"My puppy got a horrible heat rash under the legs and elbows this summer and was constantly scratching. After a couple of times spraying him, the redness and scratching subsided." — Lili
A pair of period-proof underwear
"I deal with PCOS and endometriosis which make my periods HEAVY for the first three to four days. I ordered two pairs of these underwear. They absorbed better than a pad, were comfortable, and the top layer stayed dry. Amazing. I had been thinking about buying the really expensive version of these underwear, but the price was ridiculous. These underwear do exactly what I need them to do for half the price. They are easy to hand wash and hang dry. I plan on ordering more. The stitching and waistband are solid and they don't bunch, don't ride up, and don't roll. They provide front and back coverage. They're literally perfect. If you're on the fence about these, I urge you to give them a try. They'll save you money (no pads or tampons needed, and you won't stain your regular underwear and have to replace them)." — drsmaw
A doggy sunscreen made with moisturizing aloe vera
Warren London
"This product is so helpful. My poor pup has a white-spotted nose and it gets sunburnt so easily, along with the inside of his ears. So I just spray a little of this when he decides to sunbathe and he hasn't been burnt since!" — Danielle Fender
A Yonanas soft serve maker
Promising review:
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life. I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best-tasting fruit ice cream ever. It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY