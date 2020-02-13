HuffPost Finds

The Best Presidents Day 2020 Mattress Sales

Have some seriously sweet dreams with these Presidents Day deals on mattresses.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

With the long weekend ahead, you're probably shopping away all those Presidents Day sales. But you won't want to miss out getting a good night's sleep with these mattress deals.
You know the feeling: a night of tossing and turning turns into a too tiring day.

If your mattress has seen better days, it might be time to tuck it away and find one that you’ll actually get a good night’s sleep on.

Luckily, you’ll have the long weekend to catch up on some z’s. And with Presidents Day comes a whole lot of sales, including ones on mattresses.

You won’t lose sleep trying to find these mattress deals, either. We did that for you and spotted the best ones from brands like Allswell, Leesa and Nectar.

Here are the best Presidents Day 2020 sales on mattresses. (And check back soon as we update with more deals as they go live.)

And check out HuffPost Coupons for Presidents Day promo codes from brands you know and trust like Target and Pier 1.

1
Allswell
Allswell
You won't want to sleep on this sale: Allwell's offering 15% off all mattresses and 20% off bedding, bath and spa products with code PREZ until Feb. 18.
2
Amerisleep
Amerisleep
You might just sleep tight with this deal: Get $250 off any mattress and two free mid-loft pillows with code PRESDAY250.
3
Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding
For Presidents' Day, Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off sitewide until Feb. 17.
4
Brooklinen
Brooklinen
If you're looking for a good night's sleep, you can rest easy with 15% off sitewide.
5
Floyd
FLOYD
You can get $125 off Floyd's "The Mattress" with code FLOYD2020.
6
Helix
Helix
Until Feb. 17, Helix is having a "spend more, save more" sale. You can get $100 off any mattress and two free Dream pillows with code PRES100. Spend $1,250, get $150 off and two free Dream pillows with code PRES150. And spend $1,750 or more, get $200 off and two free Dream pillows with code PRES200.
7
Leesa
Leesa
In deals that made us do a double take: Leesa is offering up to $400 off any mattress and 20% off bedding.
8
Mattress Firm
Mattress Firm
For Presidents Day, you can save up to $600 on select mattresses at Mattress Firm.
9
Nectar
Nectar
You can tuck in with this deal: $100 off every mattress and two memory foam pillows included with a Nectar mattress purchase. The sale ends Feb. 24.
10
Nest Bedding
Nest Bedding
Until Feb. 18, Nest Bedding is offering $300 off select mattresses.
11
Overstock
Overstock
There are a lot of mattresses on sale during Overstock's "Presidents Day Blowout," and some even have free one- or two-day shipping.
12
Puffy
Puffy
You can forget about counting sheep to fall asleep: You can get $300 off and a free king-size pillow with a mattress purchase.
13
Purple
Purple
You won't be feeling blue with this Presidents' Day sale: You can save up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles (which include sheets, pillows and mattress protectors).
