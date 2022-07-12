What’s better than seeing a tiny smile light up at the sight of a new toy? Knowing that you got that toy on sale for a fraction of the retail price. For birthdays, potty training, baby showers or even ultra-early-bird holiday shopping, there are a ton of interactive, colorful and entertaining toys on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

From family games like Twister and HeroQuest to educational fun like LeapFrog Learning Friends singing books and a Numberblocks playset, these toys span size and age ranges, yet all come at surprisingly good prices. Every toy listed is beloved by reviewers, but more importantly, they’re beloved by reviewers’ kids.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.