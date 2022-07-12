Shopping

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Games And Toys To Buy For Kids

Little ones will love these toys from VTech, Lego and Fisher-Price — and they're at prices you'll like.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000CBSNRY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Magna-tiles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000CBSNRY?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Magna-tiles</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FVS6TGO?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sports center" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01FVS6TGO?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">sports center</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077YYP739?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Transformer toy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077YYP739?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62bdd216e4b0ffe00a0f2f20%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Transformer toy</a>, all on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
Amazon
Magna-tiles, a sports center and a Transformer toy, all on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

What’s better than seeing a tiny smile light up at the sight of a new toy? Knowing that you got that toy on sale for a fraction of the retail price. For birthdays, potty training, baby showers or even ultra-early-bird holiday shopping, there are a ton of interactive, colorful and entertaining toys on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

From family games like Twister and HeroQuest to educational fun like LeapFrog Learning Friends singing books and a Numberblocks playset, these toys span size and age ranges, yet all come at surprisingly good prices. Every toy listed is beloved by reviewers, but more importantly, they’re beloved by reviewers’ kids.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
LeapFrog Learning Friends 100 words bilingual book (48% off)
With 100 words in English and Spanish (and songs, instructions and games in both languages), this little book will become a parent or caretaker's best friend. Teach sight words as well as another language to little readers.

Promising review: "This is one of the best toy that i ever purchased for my son, it does attract kids a lot, specially if they are in the stage that they wana start talking. My son is not really playing with his toys alot, but he loves this one, and he grabs it everywhere with him, it does have a lots of words and things to teach kids, all the colours and sounds of the toy is also attracting them." — tony c.
$10.37 at Amazon (Originally $19.99)
2
Amazon
A Magna-Tiles 100-piece clear colors set (30% off)
Keep your little ones occupied for hours building castles, animals or just abstract designs. These clear plastic tiles with magnetic borders come in different sizes and shapes to let the creativity flow. They store easier than blocks so they're great to take on trips.

Promising review: "My daughter loved these for 5 years. they really did great. i just noticed i did not write a review. here i am 5 years later. she loved them and they lasted. she walked on them, they fell repeatedly for years on our cement floors, they did not break. magnets popped out of one when she threw it at the floor but that is to be expected. these are some resilient magnets. if my review was helpful please click the yes button below so I know it was helpful, thank you." — Eric
$83.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
3
Amazon
VTech Smart Shots sports center (30% off)
Set your little athlete up for success with this interactive sports center. With a basketball hoop, a soccer net, a light-up scoreboard and other features, your little one will be playing for hours.

Promising review: "My 18-month son loves this toy! We got it for him as a Christmas present and almost 5 months later he still plays with it every time he sees it. We have a 2 floor house and wanted something we could keep downstairs that wouldn't take so much space and have a million pieces. This accomplishes just that! I love that it has two grooves on each of the legs of the base to keep the balls neatly put away when not in use. You can also turn on/off the sound and play." — Cargilper
$31.49 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
4
Amazon
Transformers Heroic Optimus Prime action figure (8% off)
Is it an action figure? Is it a toy car? Is it some magical version of both that will keep little fingers busy for hours? (It's the last one.) This Optimus Prime action figure from Transformers functions as both a robot toy and a truck with wheels.

Promising review: "I’ve bought my 5-year-old grandson other transformers but they either broke right away or were too complicated to transform! This one was perfect!! He played with it constantly (and was fairly rough with it), and it turned out to be extremely sturdy! He really liked being able to transform it himself after his dad showed him how! His parents were so pleased that they’re ordering him the Bumblebee transformer— the only other one by this manufacturer!" — Joanne
$17.49 at Amazon (originally $24.73)
5
Amazon
A set of 24 Play-Doh packs (34% off)
With 24 colors spanning the rainbow, this set of Play-Doh will keep little hands and minds busy at work. Press, roll, smoosh and smash, making all sorts of color combinations.

Promising review: "I swear that play dough has gotten better since I was a kid. This stuff is practically mess free. It doesn’t stick to anything and when any stray little crumbs dry up in a few hours, they are easy to sweep or vacuum away. When pulling old play dough out of a toy with a popsicle stick, the whole thing pops right out and doesn’t leave sticky residue inside of small areas. I use toothpicks and fingernail tools to get it out of any small crevice areas, comes right out! This also doesn’t stain Or leave oily residue! I LOVE play dough because 2 or 3 colors can entertain my EXTREMELY busy toddler for sometimes up to 45 minutes! That’s 45 whole minutes where I’m not chasing a small child around the house. Sometimes I’m even able to make an important phone call or clean something! It’s well worth the money, especially in rainy and cold climates where toddlers can’t always get outside." — Cross-eyed catTop.
$14.49 at Amazon (originally $20.99)
6
Amazon
A Lego Star Wars AT-ST Raider building kit (50% 0ff)
Bring the love of Star Wars off the screen and into the playroom with this Lego AT-ST Raider. The kit contains a Mandalorian, Cara Dune, two Klatooinian Raider mini-figures, three blaster rifles and a blaster.

Promising review: "My son is a die hard fan of Star Wars movies and The Mandalorian show so this was a no brainer as his birthday present. It does have a lot of pieces so it took him couple of hours to build this but it was a master piece when completed. The details on this figure is pretty amazing as well as the moving parts. He also loves the 4 mini-figures that come with one, including the one and only Mando himself! I highly recommend this to any Star Wars fan, especially for the Mandalorian fan. My son is very happy with this product and we are just glad to see him be happy. 5 out of 5 stars!" — wannabe perfectionist
$25.04 at Amazon (originally $49.99)
7
Amazon
Twister Ultimate with Alexa capability (36% off)
Boasting a bigger board with double the spots of the traditional game and a spinner-less option using Alexa to control the moves, the new Twister Ultimate is for kids and adults alike.

Promising review: "Ultimate Twister is great for any party or family night! The Twisters mat is made of heavy duty plastic about as thick as a table cloth. So the game is capable of standing up to kids and adults. Ideal for outdoor play and indoor play Ultimate Twisters rules are simple so kids of all ages can follow." — Mike
$15.39 at Amazon (originally $21.99)
8
Amazon
Fisher-Price Rattle 'n Rock maracas (36% off)
Inspire your little one to love making music with these colorful, beaded maracas. With a soft, squishy top, this toys are good for little hands who want to feel the rhythm.

Promising review: "I bought these for my 4½mo daughter and she loves them! The soft end is perfect because she is always smacking herself in the face with her toys lol she is teething and loves chewing on the soft side. There are 3 ballies inside the hard end, and you have to give them a little bit of a harder shake to get some noise because they are bigger than usual ballies. But I think my daughter is most interested in the holding and chewing part of it. We keep one in the house and one in the car for the road. I love these. They will keep your child occupied for a bit so you can get stuff done." — Kyari
$5.59 at Amazon (originally $7.99)
9
Amazon
A VTech Sit-To-Stand learning walker (34% off)
A toy that will grow with your little one, this learning walker has an interactive, removable play board with sounds, lights, buttons and a fake telephone. When it's time to start standing and walking, it has a big handle and wheels for stability.

Promising review: "This walker is very easy to assemble and is very sturdy. My daughter loves to push this walker around! My mom bought the blue version for her house. My daughter loved it so much that I bought it in pink. When she isn’t walking, she likes to play with all of the gadgets on the front. There is a peek-a-boo door; it’s her absolute favorite. She is only 8 months old, but she stands with support. The walker does move fast on hardwood, but my daughter just moves right along with it. There have been a few instances where she has gotten underneath the walker too far and almost chanced a fall backward. I figure you will run into this with any walker and I don’t foresee he sustaining any kind of serious injury by doing this. The walker is light-weight. Babies fall when they are learning to walk; that’s just how it is. Anyway, this was a great purchase & I love the colors and farm theme!" — Cheyanne
$26.59 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
10
Amazon
A Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Megazord megapack with 2,518 positive reviews (31% off)
Containing five separate Dinozord action figures that interlock into one Megazord, this Power Rangers kit packs a punch. With the included Megazord Power Sword from the TV show, kids can play games inspired by the series or create their own.

Promising review: "When I bought it, I was scared some pieces might break but the build quality is solid! Taking off and putting them back together can be a little stiff but hinges and sockets won’t break anytime soon. That’s all I needed for my young kid who will play rough with it. Best 40 bucks spent for my kid!" — Ne Win
$31.49 at Amazon (originally $44)
11
Amazon
Hot Wheels Tesla Cybertruck and Electric Cyberquad (20% off)
The most modern toy car you'll ever seen, this remote control Tesla reaches up to 12 miles per hour and has a rechargeable battery to prolong the fun. For kids and Tesla fans alike, this mini car will be the talk of the town.

Promising review: "Runs great, looks great, my husband was super excited when I gave this to him and all the dads on the street were jealous!" — SadiesMom
$79.99 at Amazon (originally $106.99)
12
Amazon
A LOL Surprise OMG Remix music set with four fashion dolls (71% off)
Get into the groove with this LOL Surprise OMG doll music playset. With four bigger dolls, four mini dolls and four mini instruments that actually play music, this kit will keep your little one rocking and rolling.

Promising review: "She screamed, she was so happy. It wasn’t even a gift, she’d saved up her allowance and picked this out, i expected the four dolls and some junk, but wow, she loves it so much. There are so many cool little toys in there, and they’re all in the little numbered doors and such so she could have opened them one at a time. Awesome gift for a 5-11 year old." — Jennifer P. Collings
$37.09 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
13
Amazon
Avalon Hill HeroQuest tabletop board game (40% off)
For bigger kids and role-playing game-loving adults, the Avalon Hill HeroQuest is a must. A new release of a tabletop classic, it's a fantasy dungeon crawler game in which players work together to go on epic quests.

Promising review: "Played this with my brother growing up. Now playing weekly game with my brother and wife! So much fun. Even better than I remember. If you like DnD or want a more accessible version of that type of questing/ world building game. This is it." — David Gladden
$80.48 at Amazon (originally $134.99)
14
Amazon
Playskool Sit ‘n Spin (30% off)
Turn your living room into the playground with this classic Sit ‘n Spin toy. Suggested for toddlers 18 months and older, it's a great toy to help little ones with sitting up, motor skills and giggles.

Promising review: "So easy to put together. Takes 3 screws that it comes with. It's small, awesome size for someone with a small apartment like us." — Jae
$24.49 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
15
Amazon
A Hand2mind Numberblocks MathLink set with 3,000 positive reviews (32% off)
Make learning all sorts of fun with this play math set inspired by the TV show "Numberblocks." Play card and number games, build with blocks and learn colors with this 251-piece set.

Promising review: "My daughter is SOOOO happy to have received these numberblock math links! She loves watching Numberblocks and we’ve purchased other “numberblocks” that weren’t math links and they were awful. I’m sure we will be buying many more packs of these! They stay together nicely and when your kiddo wants to “play” with them and re-enact the tv shows this is a crucial feature!! Highly recommend!!" — AshB403
$16.99 at Amazon (originally $24.98)
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

Popular in the Community

Parenting shoppingAmazonprime daysales

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Work/Life

5 Personality Traits That Are Actually Forms Of Anxiety

Style & Beauty

Men Share The Costly Lengths They’ve Taken To Prevent Balding

Parenting

The Problem With The AAP’s New Breastfeeding Guidelines

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Target Is Having A Major Sale Right Now To Compete With Prime Day

Home & Living

This Reality Survival Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

Shopping

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals In Every Category

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Shopping

42 DIY Home Upgrades You Can Make Even If You're Not *Super* Handy

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Soft And Supportive Bike Shorts Are My Summer Wardrobe MVP

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State

Food & Drink

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

Shopping

Target Has A Version Of The Famous 'Sex Couch' Everyone Went Nuts Over

Wellness

What To Do If Your Insurance Denies You Treatment Based On Your Weight

Shopping

Early Access To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Wellness

What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Way To Make A Mojito (And The Common Mistake To Avoid)

Parenting

17 Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Parenting

50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2021

Style & Beauty

Everything To Know About TikTok's Latest 'Jello Skin' Trend

Food & Drink

The Right (And Wrong) Kind Of Potatoes For Making Potato Salad

Shopping

25 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About