Shopping

The Best Prime Day Deals On Coffee Makers And Espresso Machines

Get up to 54% off on highly rated brands like Keurig and Calphalon on Amazon Prime Day.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SSVH7T1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62c83813e4b0359fa47aca98%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Calphalon espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62c83813e4b0359fa47aca98" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07SSVH7T1?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62c83813e4b0359fa47aca98%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Calphalon espresso machine</a>
Amazon
Calphalon espresso machine

Amazon Prime Day wouldn’t be complete without buzz-worthy deals on coffee and espresso makers. In addition to savings on other kitchen appliances, home goods and electronics, right now is the best time to get your hands on the fancy or frippery-free coffee maker you’ve been eyeing.

Whether you’re an espresso-extraction pro or you struggle with dosing out your drip coffee in the mornings, you’re going to want to get in on the deals that are happening as you read this. Brands like Keurig and Calphalon are offering major discounts on popular, highly-rated coffee-brewing appliances — like 41% off this espresso maker that comes with a bean grinder.

Below, we rounded up more of the most eye-opening deals on coffee makers you can get on Prime Day. And remember that this list is still percolating — we’ll be adding new deals today and tomorrow, so check back often.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Keurig K-Elite coffee maker (47% off)
Brew 4, 6, 8, 10 or 12 ounces with this machine. It also has a "strong brew" button so you can increase the bold flavors of your coffee and an an extra kick when you need it. If you like your coffee cold, you'll also love the iced setting, which brews hot coffee over ice with just a touch of a button.
$99.99 at Amazon (originally $189.99)
2
Amazon
Calphalon espresso machine with coffee grinder (41% off)
Equipped with a 15-bar Italian pump, advanced heating technology and a built-in coffee grinder, this espresso machine will instantly become your morning must-have. It even has pre-programmed settings for single and double shots, and a warming tray to keep your fresh cup warm. The machine also comes with a stainless steel milk jug, tamper, cleaning disc, cleaning brush and cleaning pin.
$475.99 at Amazon (originally $663.70)
3
Amazon
Instant Pot dual pod plus 3-in-1 (39% off)
Versatility is the name of the game with this coffee maker, which is compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and your own ground coffee that can be used with its reusable pod. You even have the option to select how strong you want your brew to be, whether you want regular coffee or espresso.
$139.99 at Amazon (originally $229.99)
4
Amazon
Keurig K- Slim single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker (54% off)
This simple, small space-friendly machine is less than five inches wide so it can fit conveniently in your kitchen. Easily brew cup of 8, 10 or 12 ounces of coffee with just a push of a button.
$59.99 at Amazon (originally $129.99)
5
Amazon
Instant Pot Solo 2-in-1 single serve coffee maker (42% off)
For a versatile coffee maker option, this works with K-Cup pods or you can use your own ground coffee thanks to the included reusable pod. The best part, though? It brews a single serving cup of coffee in only 90 seconds, which is perfect for days when you're running late.
$69.99 at Amazon (originally $119.99)
6
Amazon
Technivorm Moccamaster 10-cup coffee maker (14% off)
Brew a whole or halfcarafe of coffee with this pump-free machine. In just 4 to 6 minutes, it brews a full 40-ounce pot of coffee with the flip of a single switch.
$299 at Amazon (originally $349)
A three-pack of Philips Hue LED smart bulbs (26% off)

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022

Popular in the Community

shoppingAmazonCoffeeprime daysales

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Work/Life

5 Personality Traits That Are Actually Forms Of Anxiety

Style & Beauty

Men Share The Costly Lengths They’ve Taken To Prevent Balding

Parenting

The Problem With The AAP’s New Breastfeeding Guidelines

Home & Living

This Horrifying Documentary Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Target Is Having A Major Sale Right Now To Compete With Prime Day

Home & Living

This Reality Survival Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Shopping

29 Products For Anyone Who Plans On Barbecuing A Lot This Summer

Shopping

These Are The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals In Every Category

Shopping

8 Of Prime Day’s Biggest, Craziest Deals On Mattresses

Shopping

The Best Under-$30 Deals To Snag On Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Shopping

42 DIY Home Upgrades You Can Make Even If You're Not *Super* Handy

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough

Shopping

These Soft And Supportive Bike Shorts Are My Summer Wardrobe MVP

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State

Food & Drink

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

Shopping

Target Has A Version Of The Famous 'Sex Couch' Everyone Went Nuts Over

Wellness

What To Do If Your Insurance Denies You Treatment Based On Your Weight

Shopping

Early Access To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Wellness

What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Way To Make A Mojito (And The Common Mistake To Avoid)

Parenting

17 Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Parenting

50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2021

Style & Beauty

Everything To Know About TikTok's Latest 'Jello Skin' Trend

Food & Drink

The Right (And Wrong) Kind Of Potatoes For Making Potato Salad

Shopping

25 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About