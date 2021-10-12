Prince Charles Says His Aston Martin Runs On Cheese And Wine

“All these young people feel nothing is ever happening, so of course they’re going to get frustrated,” Charles said. “I totally understand because nobody would listen, and they see their future being totally destroyed.”

Despite the royals’ attention toward environmental causes, the family is still routinely criticized for traveling by private jet or helicopter and maintaining vast estates.

This past Saturday, a group called The Wild Card presented a petition to the royal family to commit to rewilding their land ahead of the COP26 summit. The process, which aims to “allow untamed life to return to ecosystems and landscapes,” would have a great impact: The royals are the biggest landowners in the U.K., with over 800,000 acres of land in their care.

Naturalist Chris Packham, one of the leaders of the group, said via a statement shared with HuffPost that he was “thrilled” the royal household accepted the petition, which has over 100,000 signatures, over the weekend.

“With the Royal Family due to attend COP26 as our climate ambassadors next month, now is the perfect opportunity for them to start walking the walk on their own vast estates,” he said. “Returning degraded Royal landscapes like grouse moors and deer-stalking estates to wild nature would show inspiring leadership in the midst of the climate and ecological crisis we face.”

