Prince Harry will not be meeting with his father, King Charles, during his trip to the United Kingdom this week.
“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme,” a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said in a statement shared with HuffPost on Tuesday.
“The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” the spokesperson added.
HuffPost reached out to Buckingham Palace for further comment.
Harry is in town for engagements related to the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. The duke founded the Paralympic-style event for wounded service people and veterans in 2014.
The prince participated in a panel related to the games on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he is set to attend a service of thanksgiving in honor of the Invictus Games Foundation’s 10th anniversary at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. The event will include participants from the games over the years, members of the veterans’ community, supporters and others.
The duke is set to give a reading at the service, while actor Damian Lewis (who Harry once said should portray him in “The Crown”) is set to recite a poem.
Harry’s visit to the U.K. comes just months after Buckingham Palace announced on Feb. 5 that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer.
The cancer was discovered following a procedure the king underwent at the hospital for an enlarged prostate. The palace did not specify the type or severity of the cancer.
The palace said at the time that Charles had “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”
Harry spoke about his father’s diagnosis in an interview with “Good Morning America” just days after the palace shared the news about Charles.
“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he told the outlet. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”