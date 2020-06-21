Parenting

Sweet Photos Of Prince William As A Dad

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During his three-plus decades in the spotlight, Prince William has gone from a son and grandson to a father in his own right.

In 2013, the Duke of Cambridge and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, welcomed their first child, Prince George. Princess Charlotte joined the family in 2015, and Prince Louis followed in 2018. Over the past seven years, Prince William has made many public appearances with his children, resulting in countless precious dad moments.

In honor of his birthday, here are 40 sweet photos of the British royal with his kids.

1
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
Prince William departs St. Mary's Hospital in London with newborn Prince George on July 23, 2013.
2
Oli Scarff via Getty Images
A crowd looks on as Prince William carries Prince George from the hospital to a waiting limousine.
3
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince William carries Prince George as they arrive for the child's christening at St. James's Palace in London on Oct. 23, 2013.
4
Danny Martindale via Getty Images
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge depart from Wellington Airport in New Zealand with Prince George in tow on April 16, 2014.
5
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George arrive in Sydney, Australia, on April 16, 2014.
6
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George at Sydney's Taronga Zoo on April 20, 2014.
7
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William kisses his son during the family's visite to the Taronga Zoo.
8
Pool/Getty Images
The royal family visits the butterflies exhibition at London's Natural History Museum on July 2, 2014.
9
Mike Marsland via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart St. Mary's Hospital with their newborn daughter, Charlotte, on May 2, 2015.
10
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George wave to onlookers at the hospital after Princess Charlotte's birth.
11
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
Father and son share a moment on the day of Princess Charlotte's birth.
12
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince William holds Prince George on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on June 13, 2015.
13
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George arrive at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for Princess Charlotte's christening on July 5, 2015, in King's Lynn, England.
14
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince William and Princess Charlotte enjoy a ski trip in the French Alps on March 3, 2016.
15
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The royal family poses for a photograph during the vacation in the French Alps.
16
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appear with their children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 11, 2016, in London.
17
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo show on July 8, 2016, in Fairford, England.
18
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William with Princess Charlotte at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29, 2016, in Victoria, Canada, during a Royal Tour of the country.
19
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William with Prince George at the same children's party.
20
Anwar Hussein via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George attend a Christmas Day service at St. Marks Church in Englefield, England, on Dec. 25, 2016.
21
James Devaney via Getty Images
The royal family stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 17, 2017, in London.
22
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Prince William speaks with Prince George as they arrive on the first day of an official visit to Poland on July 17, 2017.
23
Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Prince William and Princess Charlotte depart from the Hamburg airport in Germany on July 21, 2017.
24
Prince William with Prince George on the boy's first day of school at Thomas's Battersea on Sept. 7, 2017, in London.
25
Getty Images/Chris Jackson
The royal family's Christmas card for 2017.
26
Chris J Ratcliffe via Getty Images
Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at St. Mary's Hospital after the birth of Prince Louis on April 23, 2018.
27
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the hospital with Prince Louis.
28
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince William and Prince George leave St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England after the wedding of William's brother, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.
29
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the wedding.
30
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
The family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 9, 2018, in London.
31
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Prince William holds hands with Prince George and Princess Charlotte on the day of Prince Louis' christening at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, on July 9, 2018, in London.
32
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace/Getty Images
The family's 2018 Christmas card photo, taken in the fall, by photographer Matt Porteous.
33
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Prince William and Prince Louis play on a rope swing in a garden ahead of the Royal Horticultural Society's Chelsea Flower Show on May 19, 2019, in London.
34
Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace
Prince Louis runs toward a photographer at the flower show as his father looks on. Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge are in the background.
35
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
The royal family during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8, 2019, in London.
36
Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
Prince William holding Prince Louis during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.
37
AARON CHOWN via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompany Princess Charlotte and Prince George to their first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London on Sept. 5, 2019.
38
Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge took this photo of her family in Norfolk, England, in 2019.
39
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Prince George attend the Christmas Day service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate on Dec. 25, 2019.
40
Comic Relief via Getty Images
The royal family claps for England's National Health Service employees on April 23, 2020, a day set aside to honor the workers.
Royal Familiesfather's daycatherine duchess of cambridgeprince-william-duke-of-cambridgePrince George of Cambridge