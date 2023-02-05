33 Products That Will Make Any Chronically Busy Person Go 'Yes Please'

Popular items from this list
A silicone baking mat for your sheet pan
: "I use these mats multiple times a day. They make cleanup super easy, which is really important in my hectic life. They wipe off easily with just water." —Tasia Lung
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
"I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.' Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner. The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that." — L. J. Petillo
An adorably encouraging daily planner
Each planner comes with 50 tear-off sheets the size of a standard piece of paper.
Bliss Collections is a family-owned, Wisconsin-based business established in 2012 that specializes in stationery, planners and pads, and drinkware.
"These daily planning sheets keep this mama on TRACK! I started out printing daily planning and schedule sheets from a free download on my computer. Then I realized why not just buy some already printed so I save my ink at home. I found these and love how the day, schedule, tasks, and health habits are organized. I've already reordered once and will continue to use these." — Shannon Hoglund
A set of eye-popping fine-point pens
Perhaps most importantly for anyone out there planning to go full Leslie Knope on these is that they're designed not to bleed through thin pages! Promising review:
"I bought these pens during quarantine, not expecting much, considering they are quite inexpensive. I've used well-known brand marker/pens in the past, and didn't want to pay much for markers I'd use for coloring. I was concerned about the tips bending or bleeding, but I was completely wrong and am very satisfied with this product! They do not bleed, and the tips are strong and thin. I use these pens for coloring, hand lettering, and note taking, and they're exactly what I was looking for! The only regret I have is that I did not order the larger pack with more colors!!" — Michael Fanizzi
A rapid veggie and fish steamer
"Use this every single day. Bought a second one in fact. It’s amazing. Works perfectly. I mostly use to steam potatoes. I bought a $150 All Clad steamer at the same time but love this even more. The best purchase I’ve made lately by far!" — liz
A Saucemoto dip clip
"How did I go so long without one of these??? The Saucemoto was my first 'TikTok Made Me Buy It' purchase and I have no regrets. It clips easily to my car's vent and the sauce cups clip in easily so I can dip and drive. No more trying not to dump the sauce by accident while steering with the same hand that's holding the dip cup. It even comes with a dip cup for those places that do the pouches for their sauces rather than the cups. (I'm looking at you, Arby's.) Ya know, you end up squeezing the sauce onto the wrapper that's balanced on your lap and you end up getting some sauce on your steering wheel. OR you try the whole 'wrapper and sauce on the passenger seat and try to dip while watching the road,' which usually doesn't turn out so great." — Pleasure Pamela
A bottle of Peripera Ink velvet lip tint
"Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" — Shawn
A reviewer-beloved, aloe vera-based curl refresher spray
The Fro Experts
is a Georgia-based, Black woman-owned natural haircare brand on Etsy formulated for type 3 and 4 hair textures.
Psst — this is meant to be used in place of water as a refresher, but per the brand, can be used right after conditioning as the “liquid” portion of the LOC method in your wash 'n go or as a detangler. Promising review:
"OMG and AMEN ... seriously, I have TRUE 4c hair and I have never in my 36 years experienced a true 100% natural/organic hair product, and for this to be my first time I'm beyond impressed. So pleased with my 2-year-old daughter's hair as well :-) Product does EVERYTHING its described to do :-)." — Rosanna Quinones
An internet-beloved time-marked water bottle
: "LOVE IT! I am very picky when it comes to water bottles, but this one is perfect! It is 32 ounces so it holds a lot of water to drink throughout the day! My favorite part is that you can add ice to it and it will not sweat due to the material it is made of, which I LOVE!" — Bianca Aguilera
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Great sound quality. Probably one of my most favorite purchases I have made. I enjoy passing an earbud to my kids and letting them talk to grandma or just hear the music or book I’m listening to. Worth every penny! These are very easy to set up. Definitely waterproof. Sweating during a workout has never been a problem like I had with previous sets from other companies. FYI, I have a job where we use water constantly. I have put these in my ears and rinsed my head, accidentally put them through the washer and at a different time, dropped them in water! They still work fantastic! The distance ranges with each device. My phone is about 30 to 50 feet while my computer is closer to 100 feet. I wish the battery life was longer than 4 hours. I have opted to one ear bud at a time, extending my listening ability and allowing myself to hear more around me. Not much though! I cannot hear much once these are in my ears. Noise cancellation works so well I use these to drown out my husband's snoring! Getting another pair as a gift." — CAMI
A handy minimalist weekly cleaning printable
Creative Type Store
Creative Type Store is a woman-owned, Canada-based Etsy shop that specializes in designer printables to make life easier.
: "Great for what I needed! I had started my own schedule, but felt like I was forgetting things, too much in a day, etc. This is super helpful!" — Erin Brie
A set of 10 quick-dry nail polishes
: "The set comes in various colors and they are all beautiful. The polish has a big brush that covers the nail easily. The polish is opaque but I did two coats. It didn't stain my nails or has a strong smell. The polish dried up quickly. I cook and clean, so it started to wear off on the fourth day. But I can repaint because of the easy application and fast drying." — perksofbeautyblog
A chic coffee cup holder
VIS Paradise Goods
VIS Paradise Goods is a Florida-based Etsy stop established in 2021 that specializes in personalized and sustainable goods.
: "This is perfect! I constantly have my hands full and now I can comfortably carry my coffee with me everywhere I go. I will be purchasing more!" —Erin
Psst — I own one of these myself and love it for the convenience of texting on the go! These even have a holder for a straw if you happen to get iced coffee or bubble tea and don't want to stick the straw into the drink just yet. I've found this to be very sturdy and easy to use, plus they're a fun conversation starter — people always want to know where I got it!
A cold brew coffee maker
"This coffee maker is my BEST FRIEND! I use this every day, it's so easy to use! My coffee comes out perfect every time. I'm a cold coffee drinker and I put about 8–10 scoops of freshly ground coffee into the filter. I let it sit overnight and the next morning, I remove the filter and dump the grounds. It makes four days' worth of coffee and I love that it's ready to go for me, especially since I wake up at 4:50 a.m. and I need to make my coffee quickly! It's very easy to clean as well." — Panda
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
TBH, last year I started using this myself (although this is former BuzzFeeder Kayla Suazo
's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OK, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers. 11/10 subscribe. Promising review:
"This is my all-time favorite concealer. It goes on creamy, covers under-eye circles without looking chalky. I hope they never stop making it." —YVonneM
A weekly meal planner
The list magnetizes to the fridge, and has the meal plan on one side, and a perforated "shopping list" you can tear off and take with you on the other side.
: "I’ve been starting to get into meal prepping and this planner really helps! I like being able to look up recipes on my phone, then write down whatever ingredients I still need on the grocery list section of this planner. Its being magnetic is cool because you can hang it on the fridge. I love how the grocery list section can be ripped off so you can take it to the store, but the daily meal plans remain on the fridge so you can stay organized. This is a very simple idea, but it’s cute and helps keep me organized and motivated to plan out my meals." — Samantha M.
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
Check out a TikTok of the Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
to see it in action! Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
A backseat hook perfect for purses and groceries
"I thought this might be one of the silly things I sometimes fall for. Nope. These are awesome. I keep one on the driver's side headrest and the other on the passenger side. I prefer to use the passenger one, because I can reach into my purse from the drivers seat, but if I've got extra people in the car, it's nice to have the flexibility to keep my purse on either side. Also, they fit very snugly and are tough. My purse easily weighs 20 pounds, and it never looks like they're strained." — Kendra
A set of durable matte hair clips
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head. I'm very impressed." — Amazon customer
A set of itty-bitty dermaplaning razors
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko
A hair thinner and cutter
The razor has two edges, a fine-tooth one for thin hair textures, and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!) Promising review:
"I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the Tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the Tinkle cutter. I was very nervous to try it fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time, remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a reshaping done of my hair. I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut. TOTALLY WORTH IT!" — brandi in louisiana
A small power bank charger
"This little gem is amazing! This year we were fortunate enough to do some local traveling and attend quite a few concerts. I take a ton of videos and pictures, often draining the battery. This power-packed product charged not only my phone when it was low, but my boyfriend’s AND the girl next to her!! Since you can only take small bags into venues, this slipped right into the pocket behind my phone! We had numerous comments on it bc of the little paw charge indicator. The flashing came in handy a few times when we found ourselves in the dark! I will be buying more and giving them as gifts this year!" — Annetastic
A weekly pill organizer
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not too lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget
A rapid egg cooker
I've owned one of these babies and have faithfully used it every week for upward of two years, and especially love it while working from home — it simplifies breakfast because I know no matter what assortment of groceries I'm working with, there are precooked eggs to add some protein to it (I like mine medium-boiled 🍳). If my dinner is boring or seems like it needs a little extra "oomph" to it, I'll throw in an egg from this too. Some reviews note that the alarm on it is a little loud, but the new models have significantly decreased the volume and sing a little song instead!Promising review
: "I saw someone on TikTok with this and gasped! Ordered it right away. I had no idea these things existed. Super easy and convenient and the hard-boiled eggs came out perfectly. I’m testing a batch now without punching a hole in the eggs to see how they come out. Because why not make an easy process even easier?!?! LOL." — Gina
A "Did You Feed The Dog?" tracker
"Awesome product! There are four of us who were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if not, I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!" — Toni Deegan
An auto-shutoff outlet
Promising review:
"Great product!! Now I never have to worry about leaving my curling iron plugged in!! I also bought one for my mom!!" — Sandra R.
A pack of 24-karat gold cooling eye gels
: "First of all, amazing deal for the price! Secondly, they work amazing!! I have issues with tired eyes and I used the patches for about 30 minutes after I washed my face, while I was in the shower, then took them off when I did my makeup and my under-eye was so moisturized and rejuvenated!" — Tiara Baker
A microwave pasta maker
Promising review:
"This is a fantastic product. I’ve been cooking for more than 50 years. Pasta has always been a simple go-to dinner for me. Tending to the boiling pot of pasta was just part of the process. I’ve been getting tired of cooking as I’ve aged. This simple little microwave pasta cooker has simplified cooking so much more than I could have imagined. Seems silly, but it’s kinda like a little miracle. No more toting a heavy pot to the stove. No more pouring pasta and boiling water into a colander. It’s simple, lightweight, and foolproof. You’ll never regret buying this. I suggest buying the larger size to have more portion options." — Winky
A five-year One Line A Day journal
The book comes with 365 pages, each of which has lines for five days, so you'll write on the same page each year when the date comes around again. It's a really cool way to reflect on your journey — kind of like those "this time last year!" things your phone or Facebook does, except you're the ones in control of what gets written and saved.
A Lay-n-Go cosmetic bag
Lay-n-Go
is a small business that specializes in storage solutions for home, travel, and personal care. Promising review:
"I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it." — Mojosharkey
A set of Monkey Noodles
: "This is my absolute favorite fidget! I’m an adult with autism and ADHD. I carry one around with me everywhere I go. It definitely assists me in staying calm/still while I’m at work. I’ve recommended it to several friends!" — KaelynnVP
A set of natural bamboo charcoal oil-blotting strips
Promising review:
"This will forever be my essential go-to. I was surprised of how much oil was built up on my face after using this. It removes the shine and leaves a light scent on your face, as if you sprayed a face mist on. I’m the friend in the group that has everything in the bag for every situation." — W.
A smudge-proof eyeliner stamp
Psst — this tool is double-sided, so you can choose the thickness of your wing, and comes with two stamp pens — one for each eye! Promising review:
"This goes on well and stays well. I cannot wing eyeliner for the life of me and this does it for me!! I just repurchased a second time and it's been almost a year since my first purchase...I use this daily! That means it lasted me almost a year. Can't beat the price point and quality for that! I also enjoy the clean ingredients. :)" — Nickel