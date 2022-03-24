Shopping

Useful Products That Have Reviewers Leaving Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews

Cleaning products, hair treatments and household gadgets that will have you asking "Where have you been all my life?"
Emma Lord
Solve life's little problems with this highly reviewed <a href="https://www.amazon.com/EyeVac-Home-Stationary-Efficiency-Filtration/dp/B07H4SDRQ4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stationary vacuum cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/EyeVac-Home-Stationary-Efficiency-Filtration/dp/B07H4SDRQ4?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">stationary vacuum cleaner</a>, a handy octopus-shaped <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TONYMOLY-Tako-Blackhead-Scrub-Stick/dp/B075GWQMP6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blackhead remover stick" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TONYMOLY-Tako-Blackhead-Scrub-Stick/dp/B075GWQMP6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">blackhead remover stick</a>, a super effective <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Iron-OUT-Bathrooms-Kitchens-Appliances/dp/B0014X7B22?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="rust stain remover " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Iron-OUT-Bathrooms-Kitchens-Appliances/dp/B0014X7B22?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">rust stain remover </a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/TICARVE-Cleaning-Detailing-Automotive-Universal/dp/B07VCBQ6KF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="scented sticky putty" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/TICARVE-Cleaning-Detailing-Automotive-Universal/dp/B07VCBQ6KF?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6238ed8ce4b0f1e82c4d5165,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">scented sticky putty</a> just for cleaning tiny nooks and crannies.
Amazon
When a product has people taking time to write a glowingreview, you know it must be good. These helpful problem-solving items not only perform like they claim to, but they are backed by thousands of five-star ratings and positive reviews.

Keep reading to find products like a no-scrub stain removing powder that easily lifts even the most stubborn of rust stains, an impressive silicone broom that gets rid of debris from rugs and carpets and a brightening facial scrub that makes skin glowing and smooth.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A car steering wheel tray for enjoying comfortable meals in your car
Promising review: "I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course but it’s great!" — Bella W

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
2
Amazon
A reviewer-beloved cooling mattress pad for anyone who runs hot at night
This mattress pad is available in twin to California king.

Promising review: "Unbeknownst to me, my wife decided to replace our mattress with the hardest slab of concrete on which I've ever had to sleep. I ordered this cover hoping for a tiny bit of relief. From the first night it exceeded all my hopes and dreams, I was able to sleep again, it doesn't slip off even with my tossing and turning, and it stays cool. This mattress cover probably saved my marriage. Thank you!" — michael ervin

Get it from Amazon for $39.90+.
3
www.amazon.com
A set of in-shower exfoliating gloves for deeply cleaning and smoothing your skin
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby. My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney

Get a pair from Amazon for $8.99.
4
www.amazon.com
A painless, mint-flavored teeth whitening pen for lifting stubborn stains
Promising review: "I really didn't realize how well it worked until I took the after picture. Then I felt bad that I had not done this before. Let me start by saying I did not even do this every day. I am bad about starting something and not finishing it, but I did use the two tubes that I purchased. I plan on purchasing two more so I can get my teeth whiter. I would recommend this to anyone who wants to get their teeth whiter." — Sherri Blanchard

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
5
Amazon
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner that you spray, wet and forget
Promising review: "This stuff is a lifesaver. Life is tremendously busy with kids and cleaning the shower is at the bottom of the list. I bought this due to pure frustration and disgust of my shower and it has turned it around in a weekend. You literally spray it and forget it and just with that little effort, I have a clean shower!! Also great for glass doors. It cleaned everything! Love it!" — Amanda Nichols

Get it from Amazon for $16.89.
6
www.amazon.com
A set of fast-acting Keurig cleaner pods that can quickly clean your coffee machine
Promising review: "These cleaning K-Cups work like magic. So easy a monkey can do it, LOL. No bad smell when cleaning. Coffee tasted great after using one of these cleaning cups." — KIMBERLY R.

Get a set of six from Amazon for $9.95.
7
www.amazon.com
A brightening facial scrub made with sea kelp and French green clay for glowy skin
Promising review: "Yay! This stuff is a lifesaver. Recently my doctor put me on steroids to clear up my allergies. I immediately started breaking out like I was 15 again (it was one of the side effects. I should’ve read the pamphlet they give) and being 25, that doesn't really happen anymore. I didn't have a good exfoliator and this one had such good reviews that I decided to try it out. It really works! In eight days my skin was almost back to normal and it felt clean as can be! My dark acne spots were significantly lighter and all the little bumps i had were gone. Will be buying this from here on out." — janelle

Get it from Amazon for $8.59.
8
www.amazon.com
A rust stain-removing powder basically that is entirely scrub-free
Promising review: "I cannot say enough great things about this product. We just purchased a home that has a well with very high iron content in the water. I tried everything to remove the stains from our three toilets but nothing worked. I found this product online and immediately went to Amazon. The results blew me away. I didn't have to scrub at all. I let it sit in the tank for several hours and the results floored me!" — Toni Huitt

Get it from Amazon for $9.56.
9
www.amazon.com
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of listening per charge. They are also available in five different colors.

Promising review: "Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold

Get it from Amazon $23.99+.
10
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A reparative hair mask infused with collagen and protein extracts for healthier hair
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b to 4c curls mentioning it worked for them!

Promising review: "This product leaves my hair soft and silky every time I use it. It’s a miracle product. There isn’t much of a scent, which is fine. It only takes a small pea sized amount. When I first purchased this product my hair was very dry and I had just been to the salon where the stylist commented that she could tell I colored and blew my hair dry often, not exactly something you want to hear, so I had a salon treatment done. My stylist, of course, suggested I come back more often and pay the exorbitant price of the salon every other week. I don’t think it was all that horrible but it was dry. I found this product on Amazon and used it instead. I’m really glad I did bc it’s saved me a ton of money. I don’t write many reviews but I really think this is worth sharing with other people and it’s also worth letting the company know they’re coming across with a great product." — Laura's things

Get it from Amazon for $6.80.
11
Stephanie Hope/BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum with multiple detailing attachments
Promising review: "Yes, it is not a powerful as my vacuum cleaner in the house, however, it cleaned out all the garbage, which I accumulated over the past autumn and winter, in the car. At the end of October my husband and I went to the ocean and as we tried to be neat — the sand was still in the car. Finally, I got rid of it! Now my beauty again is clean, as on the first day, when I bought her!" — Julia Bright

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
12
www.amazon.com
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum that will suck up debris from your floor better than a dust pan
Promising review: "Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up. Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $114.
13
www.amazon.com
A mini loaf pan so you can easily make single-serving portions
Promising review: "I love this!! It makes the perfect size little mini loaves. I bought for Christmas to make little loaves to include in my goodie bags. I prefer a loaf to slicing up a larger loaf. I did research how much batter and people said it is just like one recipe for a large loaf so that's what I did. It fit perfectly!! Way to go Wilton. Loaves just fell out of the pan and I didn't spray it with anything." — Lori Garcia

Get it from Amazon for $15.59.
14
Amazon
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.

Promising review: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool. The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not to lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget

Get it from Amazon for $34.99.
15
www.amazon.com
A bottle reparative oil that conditions and strengthens brittle nails and hydrates dry cuticles
Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. "I've had hard, long nails since the age of 14. But when I moved to the upper midwest 10 years ago with brutal winters, they all broke off by December. The dry cold and sticking my hands in a fireplace (even with gloves) took its toll on my nails. I thought cuticle oils only affected the skin BUT I was wrong. I applied this product not only around the cuticle area but UNDER the nail, SEVERAL TIMES A DAY — believe this made the biggest difference. They are no longer dried out from cold and heat. Also, when I removed nail polish, I immediately polish with this oil and rub in. I then put on thin gloves (the disposable type) and put my finger tips in hot water for a 'deep conditioning treatment.'" — Dan Harri

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
16
Amazon
A backseat hook perfect for securing purses and groceries on the car ride home
Promising review: "I thought this might be one of the silly things I sometimes fall for. Nope. These are awesome. I keep one on the driver's side headrest and the other on the passenger side. I prefer to use the passenger one, because I can reach into my purse from the drivers seat, but if I've got extra people in the car, it's nice to have the flexibility to keep my purse on either side. Also, they fit very snugly and are tough. My purse easily weighs 20 pounds, and it never looks like they're strained." — Kendra

Get a set of two from Amazon for $7.95.
17
www.amazon.com
An MVP-worthy pet urine stain-removing spray that instantly tackles stains and smells
Rocco & Roxie Supply Company is a family-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in pet odor eliminators, pet toys, pet snacks and pet accessories.

Promising review: "I don’t know how I ever survived without this. There’s tons of 'pet stain/odor remover' products out there, but this by far is the absolute best. I cringed paying the $20 for it when others are between $5–$10, but I have NO ISSUES paying now. I foster dogs, some puppies, some older, some not housebroken and every room in my house is carpeted except the kitchen, which means I have lots of accidents. I spray enough to saturate if it’s a lot of urine, let it soak for 10 minutes then wipe it up with a hand towel. Then I put a larger towel on top of it if it’s in a high-traffic area until it’s completely dry. It’s taken out every stain, and more importantly the odor is gone! I will never stop buying this product. I recommend it to everyone who has dogs!" — Shelley

Get it from Amazon for $19.97.
18
www.amazon.com
An octopus-shaped blackhead remover that gently scrubs away excess sebum
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." — LuckLocust

Get it from Amazon for $12.50.
19
www.amazon.com
A time-marked gallon bottle to encourage you drink more water
Promising review: "I was challenged to buy a 1-gallon water jug and use it with two other people. As a result of increasing my water intake, my skin is softer, and my energy is better. I drank four coffees a day, but now the coffees are gone, replaced by the water. This changed my life and I will continue to use my water jug. I think everyone believes they drink enough water a day but using a measuring system puts it into perspective how little water we actually drink every day as opposed to coffee, soda, or sports drinks. This is worth trying especially with other people to motivate you." — Rachel Gaspar

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
20
Amazon
A cable box to handle the eyesore that is extension cords and wires
Promising review: "I bought it because I saw a woman on TikTok showcase something similar like this on her page (on how to keep a home tidy) and I was like I HAD to buy! It’s wonderful! I have ALWAYS hated seeing all the clutter of cords stick out from cord extenders and having this makes my small place look cleaner and organized! I would recommend this for anyone!" — Chidi

Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
21
www.amazon.com
A stabilizer band for both short-term and long-term knee pain relief
Promising review: "This brace works like magic. I purchased to help with knee pain from cycling, and I just make sure it's on tight and just underneath my patella and I have zero pain or discomfort now. Would definitely recommend. Comes with two braces!" — Amazon customer

Get a set of two from Amazon for $12.99.
22
Amazon
A reliable pet-monitoring camera that has a wide angle and night vision
Petcube is a California-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products. This one is also app-enabled and can send you instant notifications, sync with Amazon Alexa and even access a vet on demand if you notice any weird behaviors.

Promising review: "Unbeatable for the money. I needed a way to keep an eye on a new 4-month-old puppy who keeps digging holes in my yard. I didn't expect a lot for $39 but I was pleasantly surprised. The video is quick to get started and very clear, zoom is quick, and the night vision actually works. I haven't used any of the other features yet but these alone make this a great value! Far exceeding what I expected." — Rick Grisham

Get it from Amazon for $39.99.
23
www.amazon.com
An earwax removal kit that effectively rids the ear canal of excess wax
Promising review: "I’ve been waking up deaf in one ear recently and didn’t know what to do. It drove me nuts and I tried and tried to stick things in my ear to dig anything that I could out, which probably made it worse. So I finally did some research and found this, which is pretty cheap, and decided to try it out. And I am SO glad I did. I got an M&M-size nugget out of each of my ears! I can hear so well now that it’s actually tripping me out a little bit. How I used it: I bought the box that comes with the rubber bulb syringe. This wouldn’t have worked if I didn’t have that. I laid down on my side and put the Debrox in my ear until it felt like my ear was full, then I just let it soak in there for 20 minutes. I flushed it out with water that was hot, but not enough to be uncomfortable with squirting it into my ear canal. I flushed it as hard as I could, and in all angles. I had to do this 30–40 times before the nugget came out, so just be patient. I did my left ear first and didn’t get much out so I thought it didn’t have anything in it. But then I did my right ear and got a nugget. You will know when your ear is completely cleaned out because the water won’t stay in your ear, and obviously your hearing will immediately be improved. That’s how I knew I had to do my left ear again, and then I got another nugget. So just be patient with it and try it multiple times if needed. Definitely get this if you’re having problems with earwax, it is so worth it!" — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
24
Amazon
A putty-like universal dust cleaner to remove debris from hard-to-reach nooks and crannies
Promising review: "If you like it not just clean but super clean, get this. I got this to detail my car. There are a lot of corners inside the car that are hard to clean. This is fun and definitely will give you a lot of satisfaction after you are done. You cannot wash this so instead of using the whole pod, I just pinch and use part of it. I did not put the used one back since I do not want to contaminate the pure clean ones. I used the portion till it is too dirty and then I just threw it away. It will clean the tiniest place for you. Very satisfying." —Lovelearn

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
25
www.amazon.com
An allergy supplement soft chew for dogs to solve a host of problems like sensitive skin and digestion issues
Promising review: "I never write reviews but this one deserves it. My dog was compulsively licking herself and losing her hair. I had tried multiple other brands before Zesty Paws and none of them helped at all. Took her to the vet and after several hundred dollars of testing they had no idea what it could be. They didn't feel allergies could be THAT bad in a dog but all bloodwork and testing came back perfect. They told me to just keep watching her and hoped as the seasons changed so would the problem if it actually was allergies. Three seasons later and nothing had changed, it was actually getting worse. Finally tried these and WOW! She's been on these for a month and her hair is coming back and she isn't licking herself at all now. The first product to actually help! As others have said it does take a few weeks for a change to be noticeable, but when that change happens you won't be disappointed. Would definitely recommend when all else has failed!! Will be keeping her on these long term." — hgb

Get a set of 90 from Amazon for $26.97+.
26
Amazon
A set of sheet attachments to prevent bedding from staying bunched up in the dryer
Wad-Free is a small business established in 2020 after founder Cyndi Bray self-taught computer-aided design to create the pads.

Promising review: "Wow!!! You wonder if things like this really work and well, I can absolutely confirm it does! First, I was impressed that the package came with two of the devices because I was only expecting one. So there was one for the fitted sheet, and the flat sheet. Finally, I tried it out and not only did my sheets NOT wad up, but they also came out of the dryer feeling fresher, more dry, and unwrinkled! I will be buying a set of these for each of my immediate family members and close friends! What a great gift!!!" — katy

Get a set of two from Amazon for $18.99.
27
www.amazon.com
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner that you simply plop into your sink
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was skeptical at first but I followed the directions (which are super easy) and was grossed out and satisfied at the same time to see the gunk that was removed. You put the entire packet down your disposal (I read that twice too) and magic happens in under two minutes! That is what I call powerful and successful cleaning! The scent is super clean and light with a hint of lemon. These will definitely be a cleaning staple for me." — KPITT

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $3.98.
28
www.amazon.com
An air purifier with a true HEPA filter a UV light sanitizer to rid the air of allergens, smoke and odors
Promising review: "Wow, this air filter really works. I'm truly amazed and can literally breathe easier now. Prior to purchasing this, I was having to use my emergency inhaler three to four times per day and night since allergy season began. From the moment it was plugged in, I haven't had to use my inhaler at all, and I didn't even realize it until about a week of use. No more running nose, itchy eyes, wheezing, and sneezing 50 times in a row. I live in a pine forest in high altitude and it works that well. I highly recommend this to anyone who suffers from allergies and asthma — it has made my quality of life improve greatly." — calcrnflakegirl

Get it from Amazon for $80.76.
29
www.amazon.com
A pre-loaded polishing stick to deeply clean jewelry like a professional
Promising review: "This thing is a miracle worker! I'm a little ashamed to say that getting my ring cleaned had become low priority in the past eight or so years, kids, moving, etc. took the top spots. My ring was so dirty that I was starting to worry that if I took it somewhere to clean it they'd be disgusted! I randomly saw this product mentioned by someone as a way to shine up their ring occasionally. I bought because it was pretty cheap and why not take a chance? I soaked my ring in some warm water and dish soap for about half an hour then took it out and started using the stick on it. I should've taken a picture of all of the gunk I got out of the crevices! I went over it thoroughly and then rinsed it off, OMG! My husband said he could see it sparkling from across the room and said maybe he needed to use it on his ring now! It's been about a month since I've last done it and it's only now starting to lose some of its sparkle, very long-lasting!" — Browns

Get it from Amazon for $7.84.
30
www.amazon.com
An absorbent volcanic face roller great for oily T-zones and touching up makeup
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." — Kelsey B.

Get it from Amazon for $10.48.
31
www.amazon.com
A reusable lint remover that is highly effective at gathering pet hair
Promising review: "I kept seeing these all over TikTok, and I was noticing that my carpet looked strangely discolored from dog hair, even with constant vacuuming with my incredible pet vacuum. These tools pulled up so much dog hair, I could not believe it! I feel bad for my friends who have dog allergies that were coming over before we discovered this tool." — Lexy

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $12.89.
32
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A silicone broom for capturing debris and hair from carpets and soft spaces
Promising review: "Uhhh OK where has this product been all my life? WOW guys it works and works so darn well it's scary. Who would've thought a little rubber bristled broom would be a miracle worker? I have a rescue German shepherd female named Raegan and I love her to death, but man does she shed CONSTANTLY, to the point where I'm losing my mind. I feel like i live in a hair-ball-infested house because of her LOL. But since I started using this broom, wow what a difference!! I can actually keep the hair mess under control. You can use this on carpets and hard floors, heck you could use on upholstery if you needed to. It's like a pet hair magnet." — Brandy Lynn

Get it from Amazon for $12.97.
33
www.amazon.com
A conditioning wood polish that restores scuffed and old wooden furniture
Promising review: "Miracle-worker. Words cannot express how thrilled I am with this product. Dry, scuffed cabinets now look like NEW. You can watch this stuff work in seconds before your eyes. My bathrooms, laundry room and kitchen cabinets look like they were professionally refinished. This stuff is no joke. I actually feel stupid that I let the wood go so long without touching it up. It’s so easy — wipe on/wipe off — I shouldn’t have waited until the wood looked terrible." — Julie G.

Get a bottle from Amazon for $9.98.
34
www.amazon.com
A personal blender that doubles as a portable cup
Promising review: "This blender works very well for my needs. It effortlessly blends frozen banana, frozen berries, spinach and even kale. This actually works better than a Magic Bullet I've used in the past." — Lyndsey Teree

Get it from Amazon for $19.85.
35
www.amazon.com
A foot file that will gently remove calluses, hard or cracked skin and leave your heels soft
Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple of times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" — Nikki Moody

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
36
www.amazon.com
A set of dermaplaning razors you can use to get rid of peach fuzz and groom eyebrows
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it, leaving a smooth canvas for makeup behind.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok and was skeptical but they work so well. I use them for any facial peach fuzz and to shape my eyebrows and they're perfect." — Megan Kopicko

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
37
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to stimulate and exfoliate your scalp
Promising review: "I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such. I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z

Get it from Amazon for $6.98.
38
www.amazon.com
A hand-powered chopper for quick and easy ingredient prep
Promising review: "This chopper is amazing!! I love cooking, but used to absolutely HATE chopping onions... until someone gave me this chopper! Now I simply have to quarter the onion, throw it in the chopper, pull the handle about 10–15 times, and they're ready to be used! No more teary eyes or spending a long time chopping onions. The cup is big enough to fit a whole onion... I think the capacity is 3 cups. There's tons of other uses to this as well... you can chop pretty much anything from herbs, veggies and fruits, to making salsa and guacamole." — Valjulia

Get it from Amazon for $17.02.
39
www.amazon.com
A six-outlet wall charger that doubles as light
Promising review: "I was constantly having to unplug something in my kitchen to make room for charging my iPhone or watch or using the slow cooker or any of the other half dozen things I wanted to use at the most convenient spot in the house...the kitchen counter. My 140-year-old house has a distinct shortage of outlets in the kitchen, so this product looked like a good option. It exceeded my expectations, and has made my electronic life much simpler. Features that I love other than the excellent number of outlet options it gives are that it screws into place (so it doesn’t pull out of the outlet when you try to unplug something), the versatility of having the USB ports, and the light feature that I appreciate a stupid amount. Yeah, the light switch is right next to it on the wall, but who wants to flip on a light just to plug something in? So basically the price was great, it arrived quickly, and it looks nice. I have a cordless phone plugged in, plus an Echo Show, my Apple Watch charger, my iPad, and an iPhone plugged in, with outlets to spare. I’ll run out of counter space before I run out of outlets." — HappyCarnivore

Get it from Amazon for $16.97
