31 Things People Who Live In Hot Climates Swear By

A set of waterproof dog booties

My family uses these on our goldendoodle (who lives in Texas!) in the summer because he loves to run around our pool and he ends up with roughed-up, bloody paws from the hot pavement. When we first got these for him, he definitely walked like a baby deer! But after a day or two of wearing them inside the house, he's been comfortable wearing them outside ever since and walks/runs normally with them on! They stay secure with the Velcro straps even when he's zooming around the pool trying to get splashed.