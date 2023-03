A foldable under-desk walking pad

When it comes to sedentary work styles, mobility will always be your friend, said chiropractor Robert A. Hayden "At least hourly, get up and walk around," Hayden said. "Walking redistributes weight and exercises muscles that are not engaged when sitting. This will help with much of your sedentary back pain."HuffPost's own editors have touted the benefits of this splurge-worthy folding treadmill that can keep you moving while you work. The Walking Pad offers three quiet speeds that can be controlled using your feet or through a remote, and comes secured on rollers to make maneuvering the pad a breeze. Its most loved feature, however, might be that it can be folded up compactly and stored beneath a bed or sofa when not in use.HuffPost's senior life editor, Lindsay Holmes , paired hers with a standing desk."You can’t deny the physical benefits. The first day I used the treadmill, I walked over 12,000 steps. My posture was certainly better than it would be sitting hunched over. Walking is also a low-impact way to gain the benefits of exercise; even just 21 minutes of it a day may reduce the risk of heart disease," she said.