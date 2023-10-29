Protesters Around The World Call For Israeli Cease-Fire In Gaza

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Dense crowds of protesters gathered on streets around the world Saturday to support Palestinians and call for an Israeli ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as the conflict enters its fourth week.

In London, demonstrators holding Palestinian flags and signs demanding a cease-fire took over the Golden Jubilee Bridge on Saturday near the British Parliament complex.

Rallies also sprung up in Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast and elsewhere, the BBC reported.

Police estimated around 100,000 people had joined the London march, according to Sky News.

Israel has been waging war against Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip by force, after the Israeli government said Hamas fighters slaughtered around 1,400 Israelis on Oct. 7.

People in the Gaza Strip are facing almost a complete blackout as Israel ramped up airstrikes in recent days. Food, water and other critical humanitarian supplies are in short supply, with the only border crossing controlled by neighboring Egypt, the Rafah crossing, still preventing civilians from fleeing.

People gather in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 28. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

New York City’s Grand Central Terminal was taken over by hundreds of protesters Friday evening, many wearing black T-shirts reading, “JEWS SAY CEASE FIRE NOW.”

Protesters gather at Grand Central Terminal during a rally calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in New York. AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

The activist group Jewish Voice for Peace organized the effort, and last week organized a similar demonstration in D.C. Nearly 300 Jewish protesters were arrested inside the Cannon House Office Building last week after calling for a cease-fire and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza.

Demonstrators, calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, chant and cheer during a protest inside the Cannon House Office Building at the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades) via Associated Press

On Saturday, the demonstrations moved to Brooklyn. Hundreds of people could be seen marching toward the Barclays Center, where some of the city’s largest Black Lives Matter protests took place in the summer of 2020.

Thousands at the Ferry Building in San Francisco calling for ceasefire in Gaza



First speaker started with moment of silence for the over 7,700 Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment



He said he wanted to do a second for every death, but it would’ve taken over two hours pic.twitter.com/1eBzL1HNA6 — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) October 28, 2023

A protest in Washington, D.C., filled streets with pro-Palestinian flags and slogans near Capitol Hill. Across the country, a rally in San Francisco took over the city’s iconic downtown.

Thousands of demonstrators appear in Dublin on Oct. 28, voicing concerns about the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and calling for peace and justice in the region. Mostafa Darwish/Anadolu via Getty Images

After some 25,000 marched in downtown Chicago last weekend, organizers there expected even more to show up Saturday, reported local news affiliate FOX 32.

Palestinian supporters chant slogans with flags during the “Flood Brooklyn For Gaza” rally on Oct. 28 in the Neighborhood of Crown Heights in Brooklyn. The two groups that organized the rally, which was near the Chabad-Lubavitch Hasidic movement headquarters, comes at the heels of demonstrator arrests a week earlier in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. John Lamparski via Getty Images

Palestinian supporters chant slogans on Oct. 28 in Brooklyn. John Lamparski via Getty Images

Ireland saw thousands of protesters march across Dublin and other cities, Irish media said.

Protesters defied a ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Paris, where French media reported that thousands showed their support, many with signs reading, “STOP GENOCIDE” in English.

A demonstration through central Paris on Oct. 28. Michel Stoupak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Israeli officials announced Saturday that its offensive against the Gaza Strip would be ramping up even further in coming days.