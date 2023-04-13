Queen Latifah Becomes First Female Rapper Selected For National Recording Registry

Queen Latifah has made history by officially being recognized by the world’s largest library.

The music icon and actor became the first female rapper to have her work join the National Recording Registry, the Library of Congress announced Wednesday.

Latifah, born Dana Owens, was selected to join the registry with her Grammy-nominated debut album “All Hail the Queen,” which was released in 1989. The album was celebrated for its ability to “cross genres including reggae, hip-hop, house and jazz — while also opening opportunities for other female rappers,” a press release said.

The rapper joined 24 other artists whose music was inducted into the registry this week. Music by Madonna, Mariah Carey, The Police, John Lennon and Irene Cara was also included in the 2023 class.

The National Recording Registry aims to preserve music that “reflects our nation’s diverse culture,” Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden said in the release.

The release of @IAMQUEENLATlFAH's debut album “All Hail the Queen” in 1989 (when she was just 19) solidified the success of her previous singles while also announcing that rap could be female, Afrocentric, and incorporate a fusion of musical genres. #NatRecRegistry pic.twitter.com/4eR54mXPS1 — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) April 12, 2023

Latifah has received a lot of praise for her music legacy in recent weeks.

Last month, Usher paused one of his Las Vegas residency shows to hand a bouquet of red roses to the “Equalizer” actor, who was seated in the audience. Latifah’s hit 1993 single “U.N.I.T.Y.” could be heard playing in the background.

“Giving the queen her flowers,” Usher wrote in a text overlay on the since-expired Instagram story he posted himself.