'Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!' Sees The Fab Five Going International

The Fab Five are going international.

Netflix has announced that a four-episode special season of “Queer Eye” will hit the streaming network on Nov. 1. The above trailer for “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” finds the Emmy-winning series’ five stars ― Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness ― bringing their “infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement” to Tokyo, while taking in Japanese culture for themselves.

Joining the guys on their overseas journey are model and actress Kiko Mizuhara, who will serve as their tour guide, and comedian Naomi Watanabe as a special guest.

Netflix

The show’s roster of Japanese “heroes” will include Kan, 27, a gay man struggling to live his authentic self, and 23-year-old manga artist Kae, who has been bullied since childhood.

The four episodes should tide over fans of the Fab Five until Season 5 of “Queer Eye” debuts in 2020. The new season brings Berk, Brown, France, Porowski and Van Ness to Philadelphia; its production began in June.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times a few months back, Berk said he believes the show’s biggest impact takes place off-camera.

“My favorite stories I’m getting [are] the ministers who will message me and come up to me in public and say, ‘You know, my whole life, I was taught that being gay was a choice and it was wrong and you’re going to hell, and you were evil, and I have also taught that in my church and my congregation’” he said. “And hearing you say on the Mama Tammye episode that you used to cry every Sunday and every single day, begging God not to make you gay, yet you’re still gay, made me realize it wasn’t a choice. And that gay people don’t have a choice and they are born that way. I’ll never preach that hate in my church again.’”

“So if one more kid doesn’t have to grow up like that, then … it’s worth it all,” he added.