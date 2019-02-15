British Journalist Goes Topless So People Will Remember Her Brexit Comments

As politicians try to work out the details of Britain’s exit from the European Union, some people are going to great lengths to get their voices heard.

Even if it means stripping off their shirts.

On Thursday, British journalist and Brexit supporter Rachel Johnson took off her top during an appearance on “The Pledge,” a debate show on Sky News.

“As I know, it can be hard to get your voice heard when talking about Brexit nowadays. It feels like we have hit saturation point,” said Johnson, the sister of former London Mayor Boris Johnson.

She then discussed Victoria Bateman, a Cambridge academic who has been appearing nude to highlight the idea that, in her words, “Brexit leaves Britain naked.”

“Enter pro-EU campaigner Victoria Bateman who’s come up with a striking way this week to get herself noticed,” Rachel Johnson said, according to Cambridge News Live. “Appearing across the media completely starkers to make various points about Brexit — leaving Britain naked. So in tribute ... I’ve decided to follow suit — every time we decide to talk about Brexit just to make sure I get noticed around this table.”

As the clip below shows, she made an impression on her fellow panelists.

Dear Everyone.



Here is the latest on Brexit: we have lost it.



Love, the UK. pic.twitter.com/cpMyMpGk4F — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) February 14, 2019

Although Johnson’s efforts attracted a lot of attention, she later claimed she wasn’t as naked as she appeared.