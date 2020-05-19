Randy Rainbow Channels 'Fiddler On The Roof' To Rip Donald Trump

Randy Rainbow, who has a tradition of mocking President Donald Trump, just tweaked the song “Tradition” to bash him again. (Watch the video above.)

The parody of the song from “Fiddler on the Roof” is called “Distraction,” which the comedian says is the president’s strategy while he mishandles the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether it’s “Obamagate,” hydroxychloroquine or false claims about COVID-19 testing, the president has fiddled around enough to spark more Broadway-inspired satire from Rainbow.

“He tries his best to baffle us/He stupefies and stalls/How long ’til he just starts/ Posting pictures of his balls,” the comedian sings.

Distraction!