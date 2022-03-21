24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

A vibrating dildo designed with a bulbous head for G-spot stimulation

This dildo boasts a length of 8.25 inches and a width of 1.6 inches. There's a suction cup base in case you want it to stay put, but I feel like the hardest decision is how to find enough time in the day to explore everything this dildo has to offer. TIP: This toy has a faux-urethra opening, so pay special attention during cleaning!"I LOVE this toy.I love that this toy is large and is a wonderful insertable while also being a great vibrator with many settings. I use this toy manually (no vibrations) as a dildo, as a vibrating dildo, and can still use it as just a vibrator on my exterior as well. It is so versatile. Before I had to have multiple toys to serve multiple purposes but this does it all. I have yet to use the suction cup feature but I am super excited about that and can't imagine it would be anything short of incredible. I'm so happy with this purchase. Thanks for making my quarantine a bit more tolerable, bb!" — Matlida