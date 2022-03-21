24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

In case you’re new to sex toys or have been living under a rock — or maybe you are just very loyal to your first adult pleasure product — battery-operated sex toys are a thing of the past. You can still buy them and to be honest, they are super convenient for discreet travel and quickies, but buying batteries can be super inconvenient for those of us who have embraced the digital era with arms wide open. We love rechargeable toys, which tend to be travel-friendly and splash-proof, if not waterproof, for versatile use and reliability.
Without further ado, here are 28 great options!
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The Halo cock ring from Bellesa with seven vibrating settings
The Pom vibrator by Dame for broad or targeted stimulation
A rabbit vibrator with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors
A wireless miniature wand vibrator with a flexible neck
A vibrating dildo designed with a bulbous head for G-spot stimulation
A bright suction vibrator designed by pop star Lily Allen
The Poco vibrator by Mystery Vibe designed for G-spot stimulation
A wearable couples' vibrator made with a flexible design
A silky silicone three-in-one rabbit vibrator with a G-spot vibrator and anal beads
A vibrating anal plug that'll rock your world
A powerful rechargeable wand vibrator with a sleek design
A cock ring built specifically with a textured vibrating pad
The Puff by Unbound, a palm-sized compact suction vibe with five pulsations
The sleek Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame
The Bellesa Finger Pro with tongue-shaped paddle
A slim G-spot vibrator with a gentle curve
A minimalist cone-shaped vibrator with three speeds
A generous G-spot vibrator for self-proclaimed size queens
A submersible Satisfyer Pro 2 with over 31,000 5-star ratings
A vibrating stroker with six speeds and patterns
A powerful rabbit vibrator with unique kneading external stimulation
The BuzzFeed AirVibe, with 15 intensity levels of dual stimulation.
An open vibrating sleeve created with premium silicone
A silicone Fin finger vibrator from Dame