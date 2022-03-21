Shopping

24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

Go ahead and put those batteries back in the remote.
Negesti Kaudo
<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Factory-Silicone-Vibrator-Masturbating-Flexible/dp/B07KC96Y5T?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62337aaae4b046c938d8da28,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Fun Factory Manta from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337aaae4b046c938d8da28" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Factory-Silicone-Vibrator-Masturbating-Flexible/dp/B07KC96Y5T?th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62337aaae4b046c938d8da28,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Fun Factory Manta from Amazon</a>, <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=rechargeablesextoys-griffinwynne-031822-62337aaae4b046c938d8da28&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fproducts%2Fvibe-personal-massager%3Fsscid%3D31k6_iwunr%26utm_source%3DShareASale%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D1615998_999" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" vibe from Maude" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337aaae4b046c938d8da28" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=83239&afftrack=rechargeablesextoys-griffinwynne-031822-62337aaae4b046c938d8da28&urllink=getmaude.com%2Fproducts%2Fvibe-personal-massager%3Fsscid%3D31k6_iwunr%26utm_source%3DShareASale%26utm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_campaign%3D1615998_999" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> vibe from Maude</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vibrating-Graduated-Vibration-Rechargeable-Waterproof/dp/B08R8QGJ2M?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62337aaae4b046c938d8da28,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vibrating anal beads from Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337aaae4b046c938d8da28" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vibrating-Graduated-Vibration-Rechargeable-Waterproof/dp/B08R8QGJ2M?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=62337aaae4b046c938d8da28,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">vibrating anal beads from Amazon</a> and <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15527&awinaffid=837483&clickref=rechargeablesextoys-griffinwynne-031822-62337aaae4b046c938d8da28&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bboutique.co%2Fsex-toys%2Fwomens-vibrators%2Fclit-suction-vibrators%2Fbuzzfeed-airvibe-4839003029613%3Fsource%3Daw%26utm_source%3Dawin%26utm_medium%3DBuzzFeed%26utm_term%3DEditorial%2BContent%26utm_content%3Drechargeablesextoys-kaudo-2-7-22-6155179%26utm_campaign%3Dhttpbuzzfeedcom%26awc%3D15527_1647543887_8325195c572d3c1d61efd4d29cbac48f" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="the BuzzFeed AirVibe from Bellesa Boutique" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62337aaae4b046c938d8da28" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15527&awinaffid=837483&clickref=rechargeablesextoys-griffinwynne-031822-62337aaae4b046c938d8da28&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bboutique.co%2Fsex-toys%2Fwomens-vibrators%2Fclit-suction-vibrators%2Fbuzzfeed-airvibe-4839003029613%3Fsource%3Daw%26utm_source%3Dawin%26utm_medium%3DBuzzFeed%26utm_term%3DEditorial%2BContent%26utm_content%3Drechargeablesextoys-kaudo-2-7-22-6155179%26utm_campaign%3Dhttpbuzzfeedcom%26awc%3D15527_1647543887_8325195c572d3c1d61efd4d29cbac48f" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">the BuzzFeed AirVibe from Bellesa Boutique</a>.
Amazon, Maude, Bellesa Boutique
The Fun Factory Manta from Amazon, vibe from Maude, vibrating anal beads from Amazon and the BuzzFeed AirVibe from Bellesa Boutique.

In case you’re new to sex toys or have been living under a rock — or maybe you are just very loyal to your first adult pleasure product — battery-operated sex toys are a thing of the past. You can still buy them and to be honest, they are super convenient for discreet travel and quickies, but buying batteries can be super inconvenient for those of us who have embraced the digital era with arms wide open. We love rechargeable toys, which tend to be travel-friendly and splash-proof, if not waterproof, for versatile use and reliability.

Without further ado, here are 28 great options!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Bellesa
The Halo cock ring from Bellesa with seven vibrating settings
Once you've found a partner who makes you all cuckoo in the head and bed, you might start discussing ways to amplify your already-A1 sexual compatibility. Well, this gem fits discreetly in a pocket or purse and is designed to share good vibes all around.

Promising review: "After trying countless similar products, this is well worth the price. I was hesitant about the light feature, but it definitely helps after the lights go out. Male fit is equivalent to a medium fit of other products. It’s not as difficult to put on compared to other products with its more rigid build. It doesn’t get all flipped around compared to other products that feel like you are trying to put an empty garden hose away and completely kill the mood mid-action. She absolutely loves it, the fact that it comes with different vibration strengths is a huge plus. The rechargeable batteries alone beats the competition, no more buying odd batteries in the hearing aid section. It may be pricey compared to other similar products, but it is well worth it." — Dave

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $89 (available in purple and black).
2
Dame
The Pom vibrator by Dame for broad or targeted stimulation
A waterproof design plus five vibration modes and five intensities make this luxury toy great for bath time or introducing into couples play. Dame Products is a woman-founded company developing premium sex toys to encourage vulnerability, heighten intimacy and add value to pleasure.

Promising reviews: "This really gave me the 'deathless death.' I loved the intensity and settings. I loved that I could use it on my clitoris or turn it upside-down and use it on my actual vaginal opening for stimulation there. I tried it in the shower and when I orgasmed with my mouth hanging open under the showerhead, I wouldn't have cared if I drowned or slipped. It was heaven." — Brittney

"Powerful, holds a long charge and super effective solo or with a partner! I love the flat shape and the different modes. Still figuring out which one I like best. So glad I made the investment." —Colleen F.

Get it from Dame for $95 or Amazon for $95.
3
Lovehoney
A rabbit vibrator with 36 different vibrating combinations and dual motors
This rabbit vibrator is 10 inches long with an insertable length of 5.5 inches and soft, silky body-safe silicone that's submersible, offering thrilling rumbles as you play. If Christian Grey had a penis that did all of these things, could you really blame Anastasia for falling for him?

Promising review: "I am absolutely thrilled to have bought this. I know many people looking at it will think the price is extortionate but you really do get what you pay for. This rabbit vibe is ridiculously powerful — especially the clit vibrational settings! The toy itself is very hard and rigid so that's something to bear in mind. There are other toys on the market of you're looking for something softer. The head is so beautiful and bulbous, and has more girth than I expected, which was a welcome surprise. The length is so perfect and gives a deliciously 'full' feeling. I like the fact that it stands when charging. Also, the cute little pouch to keep the vibe in is a nice addition." — KansasGirl

Get it from Lovehoney for $99.99.
4
Amazon
A wireless miniature wand vibrator with a flexible neck
Oh yeah, it's also waterproof.

Promising reviews: "Not extremely loud, ridiculously powerful, scary powerful. I don't know what I was expecting but good lord this was not it. This exceeds any sort of expectation I had, its larger than I expected, brighter pink, rechargeable so no batteries and it's easy to hold! Easy to clean, honey do it." — Madison

"I looooooove this thing! Bye batteries and hello rechargeable best friend. Battery life is great. It's a little loud but honestly that wasn't even something I cared about. Vibration is strong and intense and the different settings are easy to figure out." —Alyssa Gerkin

Get it from Amazon for $19.95+ (available in seven colors).
5
Blush Novelties
A vibrating dildo designed with a bulbous head for G-spot stimulation
This dildo boasts a length of 8.25 inches and a width of 1.6 inches. There's a suction cup base in case you want it to stay put, but I feel like the hardest decision is how to find enough time in the day to explore everything this dildo has to offer. TIP: This toy has a faux-urethra opening, so pay special attention during cleaning!

Promising review: "I LOVE this toy. The texture of the silicone is so soft and nice (also very easy to clean) plus the USB charging cord is awesome, I'm so happy to not have to deal with batteries anymore. Also, can be sure to keep it charged and never be caught with a dead vibrator at the wrong time again (the worst!). I love that this toy is large and is a wonderful insertable while also being a great vibrator with many settings. I use this toy manually (no vibrations) as a dildo, as a vibrating dildo, and can still use it as just a vibrator on my exterior as well. It is so versatile. Before I had to have multiple toys to serve multiple purposes but this does it all. I have yet to use the suction cup feature but I am super excited about that and can't imagine it would be anything short of incredible. I'm so happy with this purchase. Thanks for making my quarantine a bit more tolerable, bb!" — Matlida

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $89 (originally $109) or Amazon for $59.99.
6
@womanizerglobal/Via instagram.com, @womanizerglobal/Via instagram.com
A bright suction vibrator designed by pop star Lily Allen
In case you like to take your good vibes on the go, this one has a waterproof design and magnetic travel cover. It also includes an extra stimulator head in another size, so you can make sure this toy fits your body perfectly.

Promising reviews: "First up, the colors are so cute! I know some people like their toys to be a bit more neutral but this toy just reminds me of Lily — confident and cool! And it feels as good as it looks. I had to change the head of the toy to other size that came in the box and now it's legit the perfect fit for me!" — Jessy

"This toy seems to go and go and go! I've already used it a few times and still haven't had to recharge it yet. I love switching through the intensity levels. It keeps you on edge and then sends you sky-high before you even know it!" — RachaelABC

Get it from Womanizer for $99 or Amazon for $94.05.
7
Mystery Vibe
The Poco vibrator by Mystery Vibe designed for G-spot stimulation
Promising reviews: "You will not be disappointed! Using Poco is like having an ultra-thick, dual-motor-controlled finger pleasure you, that unlike most human fingers, won't get tired. It's pretty perfect." — Laura

"I had never used a vibrator before, but this thing is amazing!!!! It is really easy to control, really easy to charge and it feels great when holding it. What I like most is the bendable feature. It just makes the experience so much more fun." — Jess

Get it from Mystery Vibe for $111.75 (originally $149).
8
Bellesa Boutique
A wearable couples' vibrator made with a flexible design
A wireless remote control allows for partner play from a distance. Want to stay close? Here's the version of thesame exact toy without the remote.

Promising reviews: "This toy is amazing! There are so many vibration speeds that I haven't even tried because this toy makes me finish before I get to them. This toy consistently makes me finish in less than five minutes. One charge will last you so many rounds. Not enough praises honestly. I recommend it to all my friends." — Molly

"The product is excellent across the board: flexible, comfortable design that works well with my body, silky silicone, strong comfortable vibrations, rechargeable, battery lasts forever, and it really doesn't get in the way at all while having sex. it's a sex improver, which I don't always find for toys like this." — Vel

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $79.
9
amazon.com
A silky silicone three-in-one rabbit vibrator with a G-spot vibrator and anal beads
Three speeds and seven powerful vibration modes in the shaft and rabbit ears along with flexible anal beads offer a lot stimulation whether you like to use your toys alone or with a partner, for foreplay or the entire session.

Promising reviews: "I can’t even put into words how absolutely amazing this bad boy is. I’d been in the market for a new rabbit for a while but just couldn’t find one that I thought would do what I needed it to. I saw this guy and figured to take a chance and it’s the most magical chance I could’ve taken. I thought the G-spot was a myth until about an hour ago. Easy instructions, easy charge, easy controls, everything about this guy is smooth. Great for beginners or experts. I think I may be in love and my boyfriend better step his game up." — Sarah Fenton

"I’m very new to the anal part of things so when I bought this toy, I said 'what the heck, let’s just try and see how it goes.' Needless to say; I will be recommending this toy to all my friends. I even learned something new about my body that I thought I’d never do. It was all thanks to this amazing toy!!" — bebe

Get it from Amazon for $31.99 (available in violet and pink).
10
amazon.com
A vibrating anal plug that'll rock your world
The diameter of the beads range from 0.78 to 1.4 inches for thrilling and filling sensations.

Promising review: "My partner and I think this toy is an absolute blast to use! Very strong vibration works great for all the various uses. As a vibrating plug it is fun, but the real fun comes when you start moving it in and out ;) Seriously, fantastic stimulation. The silicone is very soft and flexible, the size variation is a good progression, not too small and not too large. The vibrations are very strong, easily reaching all the way to the end of the toy. A good toy for beginners or those more experienced, the five beats offer a fun range in size and pleasure. The toy is water resistant so it is easy to clean either with warm water and soap or a toy cleaner. For those worried about noise level it is pretty standard, not too loud at all. The rechargeable battery lates a long time and is easy to charge. Overall this toy feels very soft and good quality, we expect to be using it for quite some time." — Bradley

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
11
Le Wand
A powerful rechargeable wand vibrator with a sleek design
This wireless wand boasts 20 vibration patterns and 10 intensities for mind-blowing experiments. The silicone head is flexible and body safe, so you can maneuver this wand with ease — not to mention, it has a travel lock, case and universal plug adapter if you decide to take it on the go. If this wand seems a little too bulky for your style, grab the travel-friendly Le Wand Petite with all the same power and more color options. Then you can elevate your wands with one of the compatible silicone attachments!

Promising review: "My first thought was that it was extremely heavy, so it's probably not a great choice if you want it to be a toy you can bring to another's house for a night. The vibes themselves are INTENSE (I can only stand the lowest intensity)! I'm a lover of the rumbles and I've gone through several toys because they end up on the buzzy side. If you're a fan of rumbly, broad vibration, this is the toy for you! It has so many different vibration patterns and speeds, I haven't been able to get through all of them yet! I've only used it for solo play so far, so I'm interested to see how it would work with a partner. The silicone head is pretty large, so I can imagine grinding on it with another person would be pretty easy, or solo grinding with someone facing you or behind you would be fun ;). The only downside I see is that it is not waterproof, which makes me nervous when cleaning it but I'm sure I'll adapt! Overall, I'm very pleased with this purchase and I hope that it's a long-lasting toy in my collection!" — Isabel

Get it from Le Wand for $179.99.
12
amazon.com
A cock ring built specifically with a textured vibrating pad
The silicone ring stretches to fit a variety of penises (or dildos) and the vibrator has five speeds and patterns for up to 25 varying intensities.

Promising reviews: "I love this thing. It's the first toy we used as a couple and it was magical. We both finished with one of the most intense climaxes of our life. I would highly suggest this product for anyone looking to spice up the bedroom!" — Anonymous

"This is a great addition to solo or couples' play. The ring is super stretchy and can fit around any of our toys. Loved when she was on top. She was able to grind on it without having to hold a heavy vibrator. Super quick and easy to clean and charges quickly! Its pretty quiet considering how intense the vibration can be." — Howard Martin

Get it from Amazon for $35.66+ (also available with suction in purple).
13
Unbound
The Puff by Unbound, a palm-sized compact suction vibe with five pulsations
You can use it in showers, while traveling (no travel-lock though so pack it well) and in a crowded house thanks to its discretion, which makes this ay go-to recommendation to anyone who asks. Read even more details in this Unbound Puff vibrator review if you want to know more.

Promising reviews: "This was probably my favorite toy of all time, so much so that after a year and a half it, it died. But since I can’t be without Puff, I ordered a brand new one. It gets the job done better than any toy I’ve ever had. A quick charge that lasts a long time, easy to travel with, and also feels comfortable in your hand after a while. I think it’s more of a solo play item instead of for couples, but that’s just me." — Kim

"I’m not usually a person to leave a review but obvi I had to for this. This is one of the most hyped items so I had to go for it and I’m glad I did. I found my intensity level to be pretty high and this definitely met that challenge. If you’re on the fence about getting this product, know that it does work very well. As soon as you get that suction — you will feel it all. Love that it has a rechargeable battery and that the vibrating isn’t too much for the hand. It’s a nice vibration when you’re holding it but everyone is different. I wish it were just a tad bit bigger in the handle area (even an inch would make the difference) but I trust this has been carefully designed. It was just a little tougher to hold on to once it really started going but honestly, not bad. I’ll be buying more from Unbound." — Allie M.

Get it from Unbound for $48 (available in mint and pink).
14
Dame
The sleek Arc G-spot vibrator by Dame
This waterproof vibrator has a run time of 1.5 hours with five intensities and five patterns to keep you buzzing.

Promising review: "Loved the design and the soft silicone. I also love the magnetic charger. The product itself has nice vibrations and very easy to handle. I like that you can adjust the vibrations and was able to find orgasm. I saw others think it was too harsh at times? But I thought it was just fine! This is a lovely little product! Highly recommend" — Breanne C.

Get it from Dame for $115 or Amazon for $115.
15
Bellesa
The Bellesa Finger Pro with tongue-shaped paddle
Whoever thinks fingering is old-school hasn't tested out this little number.

Promising reviews: "This is my first time ever buying a sex toy, and I am so glad I did!! I have a hard time pleasuring myself on my own, but it didn't take long for me to figure out how to apply it to myself. Just on the first levels of power I already feel great, and with the high range it goes to I seriously doubt I'll ever want more than it can give. I'm so thankful for the discreet packaging, and the easy instructions provided. It's been easy to clean, easy to charge, and easy to use! Thank you so much!!!! ^^ <3" — Lisa

"This is a great little toy! It's super versatile and holds a charge pretty well. Definitely does what it's supposed to." — Anonymous

Pre-order it from Bellesa for $59 (ships in 3-4 weeks).
16
Amazon
A slim G-spot vibrator with a gentle curve
Promising reviews: "I definitely had a lot of fun with this product. I’ll give it 5 stars for sure. It’s easy to clean, fairly quiet. Came with cute tote bag for storage, and a charger. Perfect fit inside. And perfect vibration speeds. I’m in love with this product. HIGHLY RECOMMEND!" — Rose

"I knew going in this was going to be thinner than I wanted, but I am very happy with this purchase! It has great strength and is pretty quiet for a vibrator. The flexible tip is nice, and the item feels well made. I really like that the charging port is below the screw on/off cap; I am not at all concerned about using this item in the shower to bathtub. I am looking forward to playing with this toy a lot more! After the first use, I highly recommend." — BWK

Get it from Amazon for $39.69.
17
Maude
A minimalist cone-shaped vibrator with three speeds
Promising reviews: "I've been so disappointed with so many toys but Maude actually lived up and surpassed expectations! It's the perfect size, perfect speed, perfect material, and has perfect packaging. It stays charged and is so easy to clean. I don't think I could find a better one if I tried!" — Natalie N.

"Greatest personal vibe I’ve ever used. Long battery life and has a nice texture." — Kayla K.

Get it from Maude for $49 (available in four colors).
18
Lovehoney
A generous G-spot vibrator for self-proclaimed size queens
Promising reviews: "The Swan vibrator does not disappoint, very strong vibrator but at the same time on the lower settings can give a gentle massage of the all important areas. Applied directly to the clitoris area this produces intense orgasms for my lady, and she also enjoys the feelings it creates with the smaller end inside. Used in combination with a separate clitoral vibrator she was easily able to achieve a blended orgasm. Overall I/we love this toy, only small negative is the buttons seem a little hard to get right but I'm sure with some more practice we will get the hang of it. Only had to charge this once so far so it is great on battery life, also comes with a great little storage pouch to keep it nice and clean and ready for our next session. Over very pleased as it wasn't a cheap unit, but very happy with the performance of this toy." —Brian S.

"This is a powerful one, I wish it wasn’t so rigid and stiff. I think if it was flexible it would absolutely be way more comfortable! Still pretty awesome haha the settings are good and it does get pretty loud on high speed. The other thing I wasn’t expecting was the size! 😳 woah! Also pressing the two buttons together to shut it off can be tricky sometimes. Other than those things I honestly love it and the battery life has been amazing so far." — Anonymous

Get it from Lovehoney for $129.99.
19
Amazon
A submersible Satisfyer Pro 2 with over 31,000 5-star ratings
It might just be Amazon's most beloved sex toy, seriously.

Promising reviews: "What else is there to say, this product will be your best friend. No matter what life gives you, this baby will always be there when you need it most. Makes me O in two minutes tops, playing with the power is an experience for sure. Easy to use and charges quickly, it is a little bulky at the bottom. TBFH every time I finish its soaking down there. I can't express how much I love this thing." — Karla Kang

"Amazing! I really like all the pleasure I get from this toy. It’s the closest thing I’ve gotten to the real thing. I like how you can control the amount of suction pressure and vibration. It not like other toys I have purchased and the materials make it feel comfortable. It’s easy to charge and be ready for multiple uses. Just buy it! You won’t regret it!" — Grapeape

Get it from Amazon for $47.75+ (available in rose gold and violet).
20
Amazon
A vibrating stroker with six speeds and patterns
Promising review: "The Fun Factory Manta is one of few male toys you don't have to put your penis into. This wraps around the shaft or gland head and you can watch the eruption that's about to take place. It has multiple vibration variations and patterns which is fantastic. I wish I could control the speed of each pattern; you can vary the speed of the basic constant vibrations, but not the patterns. I also wish it hugged me a bit tighter. But when you find the right setting and placement, it won't be long before you're watching an intense series of contractions. If I was in a hurry I could be done in literally less than a minute! It can be so powerful it vibrates the entire penis and nuts deep inside! The charger is nice as it magnetically attaches itself to the plug when close. No issue with charge lasting so far. I think it's well-made and does the job well. But I can't give it a 5-star rating because you can't control the speed or intensity when using the variations and patterns available. It would really improve the use satisfaction!" — Rob

Get it from Amazon for $139.98+ (available in three colors).
21
Amazon
A powerful rabbit vibrator with unique kneading external stimulation
This dual-stimulating silicone toy offers 10 powerful vibration modes and 5 inches of insertable length to reach that sweet spot.

Promising reviews: "I must say this vibrator was mighty fun to play with. It has a total of 10 different settings and even on the lowest setting it was super powerful. It has different speeds, vibrating actions to use. The massager itself feels smooth. It only took about an hour to fully charge then it as ready to be played with. It is super easy to clean with some mild soap and water. I really enjoyed using it." — Calvan

"This is my first vibrator, so I wasn’t sure on what to expect. Would it be too strong? Or not enough? My husband said 'You’ll never know if you’re gonna like it, unless you get it.' After trying it out, I can honestly say that it’s better than what I expected. Easy to wash. And I love that it’s rechargeable. Hubby loves that he has the option to tease me with it, when we have a good amount of time to work with, or to give me a quick 'O' when we’re in a time crunch." — Annie

Get it from Amazon for $25 (available in purple and teal).
22
Bellesa Boutique
The BuzzFeed AirVibe, with 15 intensity levels of dual stimulation.
The flexible shaft allows you to find the perfect position for those 10 vibration settings to blend with those five delicious suction intensities. BTW, I've had my AirVibe for over 6 months now and use it on a regular basis (loving it) without running into any issues with charging. The vibe charges inside the case, and has to be lined up with the prongs on the inside to make sure it fully charges. Because a charge lasts so long, I will let it charge all day while I'm at work and when that light stops blinking? It's go time.

Promising review: "I am not super experienced with toys, but I found this through Instagram and I thought why the heck not. Well, I’m completely blown away. Just wow. Right off the bat the case it comes in is so adorable. The fact that I can store it easily without it being totally obvious what it is is a huge plus. The dual stimulation is brilliant and there is such a wide range of functions. Charging it is also super easy, which I love. It’s definitely an intense toy for being so small and simple but sometimes that’s just what you need. So satisfied with this purchase and love the range of products offered by this company." — Anna

Get it from Bellesa Boutique for $99.
23
Amazon
An open vibrating sleeve created with premium silicone
Promising review: "This is a fantastic vibrating male toy. It is very easy to use and gives great sensations. It is very versatile as it can be used wet or dry, with a partner or solo, and it can be used without an erection. "For me, it’s my new favorite toy. Since the Pulse can be used with or without lube, I first tried it dry. I found that unit stayed in place so I was able to watch porn and stay at the height of arousal for any length of time. When using it dry and with a slight movement it rubs the frenulum and gently pulls the skin on the shaft, creating a very pleasurable experience for me. Not to mention that the cleanup was very easy. When using it with lube the sensations are much more varied and The Pulse can create a wide array of sensations. It is very easy to hold on to even with lube everywhere. I tested it with a partner, where I was lying on my back with The Pulse on my shaft and had my partner straddle me. She felt the vibrations and was able to enjoy the vibrator for as long as she wanted, all the time I was hard and happy. One nice feature is that you can use The Pulse without an erection. Since the unit wraps around the shaft, you don’t have to insert it like a traditional masturbation sleeve. The crescendo to orgasm is different when I use a vibrating toy. A feeling I hope all penises get to experience.The overall size is very small and the charger uses a simple USB power supply so it is very easy to chart and no bulky charging plugs." — Jack

Get it from Amazon for $99.
24
Amazon
A silicone Fin finger vibrator from Dame
A removable tether allows for more or less control, while the pointy tip and squishy side offer different sensations to your favorite spots.

Promising review: "I really love this vibrator! Size is perfect, and my partner likes to use it. It has three strength levels, and level 2 is good for me under most conditions. Easy to clean and feels nice against the skin. You can detach the extra holder on the top if you don’t care for it. Worth the money; easy to clean. Charging is simple too." — Sylvie B.

Get it from Dame for $85 or Amazon for $76.72+ (available in jade or navy).
A daily five-minute journal with prompts and places to reflect

12 Ways For Stressed Moms To Manage Stress That Are Not Wine

shoppingSexsex toysvibrators

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, ‘I’ve Been There’

Shopping

28 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Home & Living

23 Movies, TV Shows And Docs To Stream For Women’s History Month

Relationships

What’s The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

Just 22 Things That Are Great For Anyone With A Pet To Own

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

The One Item That'll Make Your Next Move SO Much Easier

Food & Drink

I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Style & Beauty

Exhausted Moms Share Their Hacks For Getting Dressed While Running On Empty

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Wellness

6 Surprising Symptoms Of Multiple Sclerosis

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Wellness

Got Brain Fog Because Of Long COVID? Here's Why And How To Cope.

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Wellness

We're Not Prepared For The Next Pandemic Phase: Dealing With Long COVID

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You're Unhappy At Work?

Wellness

If You're Going To Google Your Health Symptoms, Here's How To Do It Right

Food & Drink

These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Work/Life

The Way We Talk About Career Failures Is All Wrong

Shopping

This Simple-But-Specific Shower Accessory Will Change Your Morning Routine

Shopping

Everything You Need To Try Art Therapy, According To A Therapist

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

32 Black-Owned Brands You Can Support All Year Long On Amazon

Food & Drink

The 6 Dumbest Things Diners Do On Valentine’s Day, According To Chefs