24 Rechargeable Sex Toys That Can (Probably) Outlast You

The Puff by Unbound, a palm-sized compact suction vibe with five pulsations

You can use it in showers, while traveling (no travel-lock though so pack it well) and in a crowded house thanks to its discretion, which makes this ay go-to recommendation to anyone who asks. Read even more details in this Unbound Puff vibrator review if you want to know more."This was probably my favorite toy of all time, so much so that after a year and a half it, it died. But since I can’t be without Puff, I ordered a brand new one.I think it’s more of a solo play item instead of for couples, but that’s just me." — Kim"I’m not usually a person to leave a review but obvi I had to for this. This is one of the most hyped items so I had to go for it and I’m glad I did. I found my intensity level to be pretty high and this definitely met that challenge. If you’re on the fence about getting this product, know that it does work very well.It’s a nice vibration when you’re holding it but everyone is different. I wish it were just a tad bit bigger in the handle area (even an inch would make the difference) but I trust this has been carefully designed. It was just a little tougher to hold on to once it really started going but honestly, not bad. I’ll be buying more from Unbound." — Allie M.