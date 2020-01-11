WEIRD NEWS

The Most Profound ’Shower Thoughts’ On Reddit This Week

The shower isn’t just a place to sing. Separated from our cellphones, standing under running water often allows people’s minds to run free.

Reddit has an entire “Shower Thoughts” subreddit dedicated to “the miniature epiphanies you have that highlight the oddities within the familiar.” In honor of those weird, wonderful and sometimes profound musings, here are some of the best posts from the last week:

We laugh at dogs getting excited when they hear a bark on TV, but if TV was a nonstop stream of unintelligible noises and then someone suddenly spoke to you in your language, you'd be pretty fucking startled too. from Showerthoughts
Aquaman's skin is impenetrable by normal blades, bullets and more... Which makes you wonder how he got his tattoos in the 2018 movie from Showerthoughts
We live in a world where GTA is a kid’s game and Candy Crush is an adult’s game. from Showerthoughts
Heist movies based on Real heists make more money than the heist itself. from Showerthoughts
It’s weird how Kevin Macallister woke up from the sound of a car door when he couldn’t hear his entire family leaving before. from Showerthoughts
The first guy that died with life insurance never knew if it was a scam. from Showerthoughts
The kids of the future probably won’t make ‘Brrmmm brrmm’ sounds when they play with toy cars. from Showerthoughts
I've never copied and pasted text into Microsoft Word with the intention of keeping the font and size of the original. from Showerthoughts
Hot headed is bad, but warm hearted is good. Cool headed is good, but cold hearted is bad. from Showerthoughts
It must have been significantly harder to feed a toddler before the invention of the aeroplane. from Showerthoughts
If two mind readers meet it would create a horrible feedback noise in their mind. from Showerthoughts
"Lego" is commonly citied as early inspiration for engineers. This single company has mostly likely influenced designs and manufacturing of all physical products available today. from Showerthoughts
Booking a whale watching tour is the most expensive way to watch something breathe. from Showerthoughts
Summer camps weren't your vacations, they were actually your parent's. from Showerthoughts
My oven's lowest setting is 0°C but it doesn't become a fridge. from Showerthoughts
Pizza is something you can buy in any quantity without people questioning you. You buy 1-2 slices it's for you, you buy a whole pizza it's for you and a friend or your family, you buy 3-4 whole pizzas its for a party, you buy 6-7 it's for a celebration like a wedding or graduation. Doesn't matter. from Showerthoughts
Toothpaste falls so easily off your brush, but you can't wash it down the drain if you wanted to... from Showerthoughts
You don’t hear much about the original Zealand. from Showerthoughts
Adulting is the transition from not swearing around adults to not swearing around children from Showerthoughts
If the you find diamonds or oil in your backyard it’s the governments, but if you find drugs then it’s yours. from Showerthoughts
There are many guard dogs who have successfully scared off burglars that no one knows about from Showerthoughts

