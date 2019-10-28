HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Reformation Reformation's annual vintage collection is here.

And on Monday, Reformation launched its annual vintage collection, which includes 50 hand-picked, one-of-a-kind pieces that range from $98 to $398. This is the third year in a row that the brand has unveiled such a collection.

“Sustainability is our core mission and there is nothing more sustainable than buying vintage,” said Reformation founder Yael Aflalo in an emailed statement. “As a brand we want to eliminate the concept of waste by reusing and recycling materials to put back into the fashion system. ... And you can feel extra-good about what you pick because you’re giving the clothing a second life.”

But don’t worry, these aren’t the dusty finds you sometimes see when you’re sifting through a thrift shop. Reformation has reworked authentic vintage pieces sourced from the early ’20s to the late ’90s and added a twist to them ― inspired by some of the latest trends. You’ll find everything from silky mini skirts to snakeskin coats in the collection.

While we’re super bummed that the line is only offered in standard sizes and not extended sizes, the collection is in line with Reformation’s focus on sustainability. The company teamed up with thredUP in 2018 to resell and recycle old clothes and has its own recycling program called RefRecycling.

The pieces are truly one of a kind, so that means you’ll have to throw down your wallet quick before the one you really want sells out.

Take a look at some of our favorites from the collection: