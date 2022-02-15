Sandy Hook Families Win $73 Million In Lawsuit Against Remington Arms

“We have no explanation for why Remington subpoenaed the Newtown Public School District to obtain the kindergarten and first-grade academic, attendance and disciplinary records of these five school children,” Koskoff said in a statement to HuffPost at the time.

That same year, Remington Arms also sent lawyers for the Sandy Hook families tens of thousands of “random” images in court-ordered discovery documents, including 18,000 cartoon images, more than 15,000 image files of people doing sports and socializing, and more than 1,500 video files including gender reveal parties and ice bucket challenges, according to a court filing.