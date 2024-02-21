This Reader-Beloved Hands-Free Neck Light Is 20% Off Right Now

“Obsessed!!! Had it one day and already bought as a gift. Most brilliant and useful gadget. So lightweight and flexible and easy and versatile. LOVE IT!!!!” — Vanessa

“I needed more light for doing cross stitching. The lamp I had behind me was not shedding enough light and my shoulders and head always caused a shadow. I see these on a FaceBook advertisement and thought to my self “This is exactly what I need”. I can say they don’t disappoint I used them right from the box the day I got them and they didn’t need charging for 2 days. They charge fast and the charge lasts for many, many hours. I like the fact that they have different light settings so I can see the colors accurately. My daughter teased me about using them saying I had “old eyes”, but then the next evening she was doing embroidery in her room and came out and asked to borrow them. Now she wants a light of her own. These are a game changer for sure. 5 stars.” — Celeste R Sotomayor

“This was recommended by two different people and my purchase didn’t disappoint! I spent years fighting with the book clip on ones and it drove me crazy. If reading a paperback, the book always fell over with the weight. If reading a hard back book, it added weight I didn’t need. This works perfectly for reading and for walking into the dark bedroom without waking my husband. Great product!” — tcw

“Okay, this light is the best thing since sliced bread. I love to read at night, but hated leaving the lights in our bedroom on before going to bed. Even my table lamp was still too bright for me. This little light is perfect though. I loveee reading until I’m almost asleep. With this light I just close my book, hit the small power button, and then I’m out cold. Only thing I regret is not getting the travel case for this thing yet. I travel quite a bit and love taking this light with me. It’s perfect for reading on planes and not disturbing the people around you. I always feel so uncomfortable turning on the bright overhead “reading lights” on planes since I know it can bug the crap out of people! Game changer!” — Michael Norris

“This has been a game changer for knitting and crocheting. As my eyes continue to age, working on dark color wools for knitting or crochet is getting harder. This light is perfect. It is lightweight so doesn’t cause pressure around my neck/shoulder and has great adjustments for cool to warm and brightness. It allows for clear visual on intricate stitching. I purchased a travel case for it and take this everywhere. It’s also great for reading on long plane trips.” — Snow Girl