If You Have Back Pain From Sitting All Day, One Item Could Make A Huge Difference

Ergonomic pillow for lying down

Need lumbar support while lying down, too? This pillow has you covered, since it's specifically made to use while reclining on your side or lying down on your back (in addition to sitting).Its unique shape is supposed to closely fit the curve of the spine, which — in addition to helping back pain — can help with pain in your hips, too. It's available in seven colors."I really wanted to leave a review for this thing because it seriously got the job done."I’ve owned it now for about a month. Prior to that, I kept thinking experiencing lower back pain after sleeping. Sometimes the pain would wake me in the middle of the night forcing me to readjust. I really want to be a back sleeper because from everything I’ve read it’s the best position to sleep in."I tried buying expensive beds first. Went thru a temperpedic and now the Purple. Neither made the back pains stop.It works to sleep on my back and it even works when sleeping on my side. I seriously can’t believe this little pillow is the answer to making the pain go away."If you are experiencing lower back pains in the morning when getting out of bed please give this a chance. It’s a little awkward at first to sleep on but you get used to it rather quickly." — Dominique