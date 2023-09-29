If You Have Back Pain From Sitting All Day, One Item Could Make A Huge Difference

Amazon These highly-rated lumbar pillows are some of the best available on Amazon.

So many of us know the feeling — and some of us more than others: Pain in the lower back that can cause the rest of the upper body to hurt, often in part caused by extended sitting and bad posture. In fact, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine estimates that 4 out of 5 adults experience lower back pain at some point in their lives.

If you count yourself in these unlucky ranks, your sitting position may be the culprit. Demetris Elia, a mobile chiropractor with PEAKiropractic in Dallas, Texas, previously told HuffPost that slouching may be “the worst habit we have in today’s society” since “it compromises the lumbar spine (low back), which does not allow the rest of the spine to be in a biomechanically advantageous position.” To compensate, Elia explained, your joints restrict and your muscles tighten up, which then causes pain and inflammation along the spine.

That said, if you’re experiencing chronic lower back pain or spasms, it’s worth seeing a doctor. Issues like bulging or ruptured discs, arthritis or ligament injury can all be sources of back pain that need special treatment, like physical therapy.

If all you need is a little at-home support, there may be a simple tool that can help. Studies show that lumbar cushions can help support the naturally curved shape of the spine, in turn helping to relieve discomfort. Yet understandably, depending on factors like a person’s height, weight and personal taste, some people might prefer certain lumbar pillows over others.

