28 Things Reviewers Couldn't Stop Raving About Recently

A travel tray equipped with a dry-erase board, tablet stand,and plenty of pockets
Now your kid can have anything and everything they'd ever need to be entertained on long car rides (or even just on the way to school, if we're being honest). It's available in nine colors/patterns.
"This thing is great — it gives him a drink holder, a spot to put markers or whatever, a built-in whiteboard, a table for drawing or eating his snacks, a place to prop up his tablet if he's just going to watch a movie, storage for the markers and whatnot when not in use, and the strap around his back keeps it in place (doesn't need to be very tight, but just having it there stops it from slipping). Seriously, this is great." — Kelly C
, 7/25/2023
An inflatable bathtub
"I bought this tub 15 months ago for my grandson, he stays with me 3–4 days a week so I needed a tub for my house… he growing out of it now and I have loved this inflatable bathtub for him!!! And it has never deflated, it’s easy to wipe clean too. I highly recommend this tub — especially for grandma's house!" — Laura Gutierrez
, 7/26/2023
A six-piece matte waterproof liquid lipstick set
It's available in three color combos.
"I love this lipstick!! I didn’t think I was able to wear lipstick because none of them fit me. But these are a lifesaver for sure. Thanks so much!!" — Vonda Ray
, 7/17/2023
Two Bump N' Bounce Body Bumpers
This way, the kids in your life can really duke it out with all that energy. Note: Make sure helmets are worn during bump-offs.
"Great for bored children. My two granddaughters absolutely loved these. They have a lot of fun bumping into one another. Keeps them pacified for a while. Also told my DIL when they want to fight, throw those on them, and let them have at it. Surely by the time they bump each other enough they will end up laughing and the fight will be over lol." — Vicki
, 7/31/2023
An insulated stainless-steel tumbler
It promises to help keep your drinks cold for up to 30 hours. It's available in 32 colors/patterns.
"I never felt the need to buy one of these. My friend recommended it though and I decided to try it. I carry it everywhere and I love it. It keeps my drink cold all day even after being in the hot car. It's really cute and I am so happy with my purchase." — Virginia Bryant, 7/31/2023
, 7/31/2023
A pair of beaded fan pull extenders
"I was not expecting the quality to be this great. I also love that it came with extenders as the pole strings we had were too short. I bought these for my son's room and I want them in all the other rooms now too." — Sandra Romero Girard
, 7/27/2023
A USB-chargeable mini handheld fan
"Wow, this little fan packs a punch! I am really happy with the speed of the air coming out of this fan. I also like that it can fold up a little bit for easy packing and travel. The folding handle also has a stand, so that is really convenient." — Danielle T
, 7/31/2023
A two-pack of Dan-O's seasoning
It's a low-sodium seasoning made with dried herbs, citrus and granulated onion and garlic. It promises to take your meats and veggies to all new heights of flavor! Dan-O's seasoning is a small business established in 2017 that gained popularity during the pandemic on TikTok
"At first I didn't care for it. Then when I ran out and cooked something, it didn't taste the same as when I had used it before. Now I make sure we have it on hand. It really does bring out delicious flavors in the meat that I cook in the oven and stove top. Cooking with it on meat that I grill. Wow, takes to another level of flavor." — Mi MT
, 7/16/2023
An oil mister
"This is my second bottle! I must say this is my favorite bottle for my oil spray. It works easy and has a very good mist and full-on spray." — Happy Shopper
, 7/18/2023
A one-piece swimsuit in fun solids and color block patterns
"Love this suit! I rarely buy clothes off Amazon and wasn’t sure what the quality would be like but this bathing suit is beautiful and good quality. I’m 33-weeks pregnant and still wearing it as well. It’s adorable and affordable!" — brittany castonguay
, 7/31/2023
A hard water stain-remover
"I used it on my shower door and it worked! I didn't have to scrub too hard. I tried it on my fiberglass enclosure and I got great results. The soap scum came off easily and left a shine. I am very pleased. After I shower, I take a microfiber towel and just wipe the doors and shower walls. Bio Clean has a very pleasant mint aroma." — nancy m.
, 7/30/2023
A standing weeder
"As an avid gardener, I have always struggled with the tedious task of weeding. However, since I discovered the Fiskars 4-Claw Stand Up Weeder with its impressive 39-inch ergonomic handle, my weeding experience has been revolutionized. This gardening hand-weeding tool has proven to be a game-changer, making the process easier, more efficient, and even enjoyable." — Mrs Sunshine
, 7/30/2023
A Maybelline Total Temptation eyebrow definer pencil
"I am so glad I found these! I have lost some of my eyebrows due to a thyroid condition and use this to fill in the gaps! They last all day and don't smudge once put on!" — Amber Kilburn
, 7/30/2023
A sand removal bag
It promises to help shed every granule of sand from your body after a fun day at the beach. It's also available in a three-pack. Shakalo
"Did not really think it would work, but it was amazing! Although not sure how long they'll last, 'cause we used almost a whole one on our first beach trip! Although the 3-year-old thought it was fun, so she kept getting dirty to use it again. Lol" — Joanne
, 7/1/2023
An extra large mesh bag
"Love the size it holds towels, beach blanket, lotion, clothes and more, love that it snaps at the top if you wanted. Perfect for carrying shells too!" — Fay
, 7/2/2023
A genius two-sided travel cup
"I've wanted something like this since I was like SIX. This is perfect for a girl like me who always has several drinks. The serving size for each drink is a bit small – I think 8 ounces, but honestly I don't mind because it saves room and opens up a free hand for me. Perfect for a little mixed drink and water ;)" — Sallie Hammond
, 7/14/2023
A golf club-cleaning squeeze bottle
"This product is half the price of others and is high quality. I have used this now for about 20 games, no defects and my clubs are so easy to clean with this.... If only it would help me to hit more greens from 150 yards :)" — bernard j
., 7/24/2023
A two-pack of solar-powered garden lights
"These little fairy-like lights are a beautiful addition to any outdoor setting. Light stems can be bent in many directions and are perfect for planters, rock gardens, etc. My first set was a gift. Then I bought two more sets. I still might get more!" — Reno Native
, 7/29/2023
A 10-pack of popular wick-away sweatbands
"Where have you been most of my high humidity Texas Gulf Coast life? These are amazingly helpful. My husband and I wear them under our hats when working outside in this heat-dome. Even our grown son is a convert. It is a good thing they come in a multipak because there is always some in the wash." — Loki_77573
, 7/30/2023
A 10-pack of mosquito-repellent bracelets
"I was a little skeptical about this product, but it worked miracles with me being in the country with family last weekend. Of course, we all know when it rains the mosquitos will come out! I WILL BE ORDERING MORE! PLUS THEY HAVE AN ARRAY OF COLORS TO COORDINATE with your daily outfit, which I thought was too cute!" — Sunshine
, 7/30/2023
A pack of blister prevention tape
: "Helps prevent blisters and protect areas that are already (minorly!) blistered so you can continue your activity. I’ve worn them for running (including a half marathon where they kept my feet safe!) and across my palms for indoor rowing/weight lifting. The size fits me well; make sure to apply when your skin isn’t sweaty to keep a good grip." — Caroline
, 7/9/2023
A four-pack of fruit fly traps
"Goodbye fruit flies! This time of year I always have so much more fruit on my counters and the fruit flies were getting out of hand. I tried all of the normal home remedies before buying these and they are so worth it! Got them on Saturday (and put two out) and by Monday there wasn't a single flying fruit fly anywhere. 10/10" — Caity
, 7/31/2023
A two-pack of cute claw clips
"These clips are of excellent quality. They are metal but not heavy and hold your hair very well. The finish is matte and it looks really professional and classy. They are also not that hard to open. Love them!" — Martellita
, 7/6/2023
A set of three kid-friendly knives
"Great for young chefs! We bought these because our 3-year-old wanted to always help me cook and chop up veggies. These knives allow him to help me without the concern of accidentally cutting himself. They are still very sharp and can cut veggies and fruits. Great option for anyone with kiddos who want to help in the kitchen!" — Tyler C
, 7/26/2023
A pool hammock
"We bought these to take to the lake because they were small enough to pack. They were perfect and were in such great condition we brought them home and have kept using them." — Meghan W
, 7/31/2023
A pack of garden ties made of Velcro so you can use them season after season
"I have at least five rolls of this stuff on hand at all times in the summer. Perfect to train and stake vegetables. Can even reuse it if you wish. Way better than any other ties on the market in my opinion." — Jon
, 7/26/2023
A peanut butter knife so you can scrape every last glob out of the jar
"OK, when I saw this suggested to me, I thought why would I spend $13 for a butter knife. But I use a LOT of natural crunchy peanut butter and if you do too, you know what a hassle it is to stir is with your standard butter knife and have the oil all over the place. Well, no more. This thing is one of the best purchases I made this year. It's long enough and sturdy enough that stirring natural peanut butter is effortless. Gets to the bottom of the jar without getting anything on your hands. Same goes for mayo, mustard, whatever. Buy it. Just buy it. You won't regret it." — Amazon Customer
, 7/20/2023
A CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30
"As soon as I saw the results, I ordered another so I would never be without. I wear it alone at home, but I use it as a primer when we go out. At first it felt sticky but it soaked right in and allows makeup to go on smoothly. Love, love, love this!" — L Annette Smith Bisbee
, 7/29/2023