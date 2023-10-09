Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Go Viral For Cute Dance-Off During Birthday Celebration

LOADING ERROR LOADING

After recently welcoming their second child together, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have plenty of reasons to bust a move.

In viral clips shared on X (formerly Twitter), the two were spotted kicking off a friendly dance battle at a New York City nightclub on Friday night to celebrate the Harlem rapper’s birthday.

Footage showed the birthday boy, who turned 35 last week, and a few of his pals dancing the night away to Waka Flocka Flame’s “Round of Applause” on one side of the dance floor, which appeared to be covered in dollar bills.

At one point, Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, pointed to RiRi, who began twerking to the beat, prompting fellow partygoers to cheer on the billionaire mommy of two.

The “Fashion Killa” and his crew also channeled a “You Got Served” moment by whipping out a charming semi-synchronized routine.

Social media users on X had a field day over the couple’s moves.

rihanna & asap having a dance off to nicki minaj songs is all i needed to see today😭 pic.twitter.com/0fVNQxoJ8o — ☻ (@insideonika) October 8, 2023

rihanna is me dancing around my man lmaooo https://t.co/g1FVd6VoxD — SLNTZ. (@sleentz) October 9, 2023

aww Rihanna & ASAP Rocky is cute they having a lil dance off — THE BIGGEST SIS (@sisthebrand) October 8, 2023

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky having a dance battle to ‘Throw Sum Mo’ by Nicki Minaj is the cutest thing you’ll see today pic.twitter.com/6wK3kvSXfF — Stats of Minaj (@statsofminaj) October 8, 2023

Rihanna holding the love of her life pic.twitter.com/nc44sTZSwX — DAMN RIHANNA (@DamnRihanna) October 8, 2023

While Drake subliminally dissing Rihanna she having a dance off with her man; unbothered! 😂😭 — Bianca (@Foreverbiancaaa) October 8, 2023

The pair’s dance-off comes just days after Rihanna’s ex Drake seemingly dissed the Fenty Beauty mogul — whom he dated on and off years ago — on his new album “For All the Dogs.”

Fans pointed to the tracks “Fear of Heights” and “Virginia Beach” as clear evidence of his jabs at RiRi.

In “Fear of Heights,” the rapper repeatedly says “anti,” which happens to be Rihanna’s 2016 album title. In the song, he disses an unnamed ex for “average sex” and ridicules her new love for not being able to “leave her” like he did.

In “Virginia Beach,” he speaks of an ex that he could have “treated better” but also condescendingly references her “acting like you got a Parsons degree.” Rihanna earned an honorary degree from the Parsons School of Design.

Rihanna and Rocky became parents for the first time in May 2022 with the birth of their son RZA. They later welcomed their second son, Riot, in August.