Rihanna Has Given Birth To Baby Boy: Reports

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Rihanna’s reign of supreme maternity fashion seems to have come to an end — for now, at least.

The “Love on the Brain” singer and her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on May 13 in Los Angeles, sources told TMZ and Entertainment Tonight.

Neither Rihanna nor Rocky has publicly confirmed the birth, and their reps did not respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in Los Angeles in February. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

The pair announced they were expecting a child in January, and Rihanna has since redefined pregnancy fashion.

The Savage X Fenty creator wore one of her most memorable looks during Paris Fashion Week in March: a see-through overlay, cape, knee-high boots and a strappy G-string from her own lingerie line.

Rihanna attends a Dior show during Paris Fashion Week in March. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images

In the final days of the Barbados National Hero’s pregnancy, Rocky dropped a video for his new single, “D.M.B. (Dats Mah B**ch),” which co-starred Rihanna.

In the video, Rocky proposes to Rihanna with a grill that says “Marry Me?” and Rihanna responds by baring a grill that says “I do.” The video ends with the couple tying the knot. (It’s unclear if the couple is married in real life.)

Rihanna told Vogue in April that Rocky “became my family” during a road trip from Los Angeles to New York in the summer of 2020. She described spending time on the road, away from the public eye.

“I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart,” she said. “I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.”

She told the outlet that she and Rocky have a lot of fun together.

“I love the simple things, but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullshit, it’s just us living,” said said. “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”