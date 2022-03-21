Wellness

Is There Any Way To Reduce Your Risk Of Long COVID If You Get Sick?

Here's what experts know right now about preventing or treating long-haul symptoms following a coronavirus infection.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Over the past two years, it’s become more and more difficult to dodge COVID-19, especially as the virus has mutated to become more contagious. We know that high-quality masks help and vaccination drastically reduces our odds of contracting the coronavirus and developing serious illness.

But given the nature of extremely contagious respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, infectious disease specialists say that most of us will, at some point, get infected. And as the reality of living with endemic COVID sets in, many of us have grown increasingly concerned about getting long COVID if and when that infection occurs.

Because doctors are still researching what causes long COVID in the first place, we don’t have any treatments specifically designed to prevent long COVID. As of now, the best way to prevent a lingering case of COVID — aside from not getting COVID in the first place — is to get vaccinated and start treatment as soon as possible if you do get sick.

“Vaccination and possibly early use of oral antiviral drugs are the most tangible and science-based means to prevent long COVID,” said Richard Becker, an internal medicine physician at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine who is running the UC Health long COVID clinic.

Where we’re at with understanding what causes and prevents long COVID

Because COVID is a relatively new disease that’s been around for only a couple of years, scientists don’t yet have a solid understanding of what causes long COVID or how to prevent it.

Researchers who study long COVID generally agree that the lingering health effects people experience after their infection are caused by inflammation throughout the body. Others suspect that people with long-haul symptoms still have small amounts of virus in their bodies that may trigger all sorts of health issues, including fatigue, dizziness, brain fog, tremors and chest or joint pain.

We also know that a lot of long COVID patients started out really sick with COVID.

“Just by the nature of being really sick, a lot of patients will have lingering symptoms like fatigue and shortness of breath,” said Jean Paul Higuero-Sevilla, a critical care physician at Yale Medicine who works in the facility’s Post-COVID-19 Recovery Program.

We’re in the early stages of understanding long COVID, and as of now there isn’t a treatment specifically designed to prevent it.

“Figuring out the path of physiology is going to be key to understanding, No. 1, what can be done perhaps to prevent long COVID, and, No. 2, to get us some leads on how to effectively treat long COVID, which currently we don’t really have,” said Sally Hodder, an infectious disease physician and the director of the West Virginia Clinical and Translational Science Institute at West Virginia University.

The best way to reduce your risk of long COVID is to get vaccinated and take the proper measures to prevent an infection in the first place. That said, experts are working hard to discover just how long COVID develops and how best to treat the symptoms.
ArtistGNDphotography via Getty Images
The best way to reduce your risk of long COVID is to get vaccinated and take the proper measures to prevent an infection in the first place. That said, experts are working hard to discover just how long COVID develops and how best to treat the symptoms.

Vaccination reduces the risk of long COVID

The single most effective way to reduce your risk of long COVID is to avoid getting COVID in the first place. But as infectious disease specialists have told us, that is becoming harder to do as COVID becomes endemic. Remember: Endemic doesn’t mean the virus no longer causes harm, it just means that the harm it does cause is more manageable on a population level. As long as COVID is around, the risk of long COVID isn’t zero.

The best tool to reduce your risk of developing long COVID is to get vaccinated. A study published in January found that vaccination marginally reduced a person’s chances of experiencing long-haul COVID-19. Another report from the United Kingdom found that two doses of a COVID vaccine was associated with a 41% decrease in the odds of reporting long COVID symptoms.

Vaccination reduces your chance of getting COVID in the first place, and, based on this research, also appears to lessen the risk of long COVID, Hodder said. But keep in mind that few studies have been done on this so far. So, though this data is promising, more research is needed, Hodder added. There also have been reports of vaccinated people getting long COVID following a breakthrough case.

Early treatment may help lower your risk, too

If you’re at risk for developing severe disease, you’ll want to start treatment as soon as your first symptoms appear. Evidence has shown that the sicker a person gets with COVID, the higher their risk of it turning into a long COVID case.

Quickly starting the treatments that help keep the infection from worsening may ultimately help reduce your risk of experiencing long-haul symptoms, according to Higuero-Sevilla.

“If you get COVID, especially patients that have co-morbidities, they should talk to their doctor about whether they qualify for monoclonal antibodies or antivirals,” said Higuero-Sevilla, who advises his high-risk patients — including those with diabetes, obesity, heart disease and lung disease — to call him as soon as they schedule a test.

The oral antivirals available to treat COVID should be started within five days of symptom onset. The monoclonal antibody infusion is designed to start within seven days. These medications arrest viral replication and reduce the amount of virus in your body.

“Early diagnosis and treatment with oral antiviral medication or possibly polyclonal antibody may be particularly important for preventing long COVID. This may be the case even for infections producing mild or mild-to-moderate symptoms,” Becker said.

Can over-the-counter medications or rest help?

Knowing that inflammation seems to be at the root of long COVID, you may wonder if over-the-counter anti-inflammatories can help with long-haul symptoms. According to Higuero-Sevilla, there really isn’t any data to suggest that this medication can cut one’s risk of long COVID. We also don’t know if prednisone or dexamethasone — two steroids used to lower inflammation in COVID patients — could affect one’s risk of long COVID, Becker added.

Doctors recommend resting and staying hydrating if you do catch COVID. But whether these interventions will cut your risk of developing long COVID is unknown. That research is ongoing, Hodder said, and if you’d like to participate in studies on long COVID, you can by applying through the National Institutes of Health. Researchers are currently looking for a range of participants — people who’ve had COVID and didn’t get long COVID, people who developed long COVID and people who haven’t been infected — to get a better grasp on what causes long COVID so we can learn how to prevent it.

“It’s going to take a while before we know more about it,” Higuero-Sevilla said. “We don’t have the answers yet.”

Experts are still learning about COVID-19. The information in this story is what was known or available as of publication, but guidance can change as scientists discover more about the virus. Please check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the most updated recommendations.

CoronavirusCOVID-19long covid

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

7 Ways Your Commute Is Wrecking Your Health And Relationships

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

24 Awkward Moment Comics That Will Make You Say, ‘I’ve Been There’

Shopping

28 Inexpensive Ways To Save Money In The Long Run

Food & Drink

These Are The Best Cheeses For Grilled Cheese

Home & Living

23 Movies, TV Shows And Docs To Stream For Women’s History Month

Relationships

What’s The Difference Between A Cheap Vibrator And An Expensive One?

Shopping

If You're Tough On Your Stuff, You'll Dig These 33 Things Built To Last A Really Long Time

Shopping

24 Baby Products Parent Reviewers Have Said Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

Here's Everything You Need To Clean Your House From Top To Bottom For Spring

Shopping

Just 22 Things That Are Great For Anyone With A Pet To Own

Travel

One Of The Most Basic Hotel Amenities Is Disappearing

Shopping

7 Products You Need If Your Shower Drain Keeps Getting Clogged With Hair

Shopping

Unexpected Stores With Cool Sneakers, According To Women Sneakerheads

Shopping

The One Item That'll Make Your Next Move SO Much Easier

Food & Drink

I Left My Career In Corporate Finance To Teach The Art Of Bread Baking

Shopping

14 Easy Ways To Make Sustainable Bathroom Swaps

Travel

How To Calm Anxiety During Turbulence, According To Flight Attendants

Shopping

A Podiatrist Reveals The Best Walking Sandals You Can Buy

Shopping

Supportive Swimwear For Big Boobs That Won't Have You Flashing Everyone At The Beach

Style & Beauty

Exhausted Moms Share Their Hacks For Getting Dressed While Running On Empty

Shopping

Cat-Grooming Experts Reveal Exactly What They Use To Keep Cats Looking Good

Shopping

The Best Kitchen Tools Under $25, According To Chefs

Shopping

31 Products You'll Never Want To Step Foot On An Airplane Without Ever Again

Travel

It's A Tough Time To Be A 'Disney Gay'

Shopping

Just 40 Things Under $25 To Help You Upgrade Your Home

Shopping

You Can't Have Healthy Hair Without A Healthy Scalp. Here Are 7 Products To Help.

Shopping

How To Dress Like Rihanna At Fashion Week In Your Everyday Life

Home & Living

This British Historical Fiction Adaptation Is The Top Show On Netflix

Home & Living

15 Funny Tweets About The Hell Of Losing An Hour Of Sleep For Daylight Saving

Work/Life

Is It OK To Tell Your Boss That You're Unhappy At Work?

Wellness

If You're Going To Google Your Health Symptoms, Here's How To Do It Right

Food & Drink

These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Work/Life

The Way We Talk About Career Failures Is All Wrong

Shopping

This Simple-But-Specific Shower Accessory Will Change Your Morning Routine

Shopping

Everything You Need To Try Art Therapy, According To A Therapist

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

32 Black-Owned Brands You Can Support All Year Long On Amazon

Food & Drink

The 6 Dumbest Things Diners Do On Valentine’s Day, According To Chefs