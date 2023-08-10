Robbie Robertson Once Led Stunning Global Version Of The Band's Best-Known Song

Canadian singer-songwriter and guitarist Robbie Robertson performing with The Band at Wembley, London, 14th September 1974. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images) Michael Putland via Getty Images

Rock icon Robbie Robertson, who died this week at the age of 80, is being remembered for writing many of the The Band’s most beloved tracks.

And the best-known of the bunch was given an unforgettable makeover just a few years ago, when Playing for Change released its version of “The Weight” in 2019 as part of its “Song Around The World” project.

The organization is known for its globetrotting videos featuring musicians in multiple countries collaborating on a track.

In this case, “The Weight” was anchored by Robertson himself, who got a little help from a friend as Ringo Starr handled drums.

What happened next was pure musical magic:

Robertson and others involved in the track spoke about how it came together in a two-part video series: