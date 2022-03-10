Shopping

Save $70 On This Robot Vacuum Cleaner On Amazon

Get 30% off on this smart vacuum cleaner for hard wood floors and carpets, but only for a limited time.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/eufy-BoostIQ-Super-Thin-Self-Charging-Medium-Pile/dp/B079QYYGF1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622a4ee9e4b0d1329e822004,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slimmed down robot vacuum" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="622a4ee9e4b0d1329e822004" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/eufy-BoostIQ-Super-Thin-Self-Charging-Medium-Pile/dp/B079QYYGF1?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=622a4ee9e4b0d1329e822004,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">slimmed down robot vacuum</a> has increased suction power for an effective clean.
Amazon
This slimmed down robot vacuum has increased suction power for an effective clean.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Take the effort out of floor cleaning with the BoostIQ RoboVac that does all of the vacuuming for you. Currently on sale for 30% off, this smart and ultra-quiet vacuum has over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon and features a slimmer design compared to most robot vacs on the market, making storage easier and cleaning beneath tight spaces possible.

It has a BoostIQ technology that senses when more power suction is needed to provide the most effective clean possible. Compatible with both hardwood floors and medium-pile carpets, the RoboVac runs for up to 100 minutes per charge and uses a three-point cleaning system on the underside of the vacuum to help gather debris and messes. You can also pre-set cleaning modes and pre-schedule cleaning times, and an integrated drop sensor means you don’t have to worry about this vacuum falling down steps.

We don’t know how long this sale is going on for, so it might be worthwhile to take advantage now and make household cleaning just a little bit easier.

Get it from Amazon for $159.99 (originally $229.99; 30% off).

