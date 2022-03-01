Shopping

Life-Changing Cleaning Products You Should Always Have In Your Car

Want to keep your vehicle as clean as possible? Don't hit the road without these things.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vacmaster-VOM205P-Portable-Vacuum-Gallon/dp/B08D646L23?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="mini shop vac" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vacmaster-VOM205P-Portable-Vacuum-Gallon/dp/B08D646L23?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">mini shop vac</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Armor-All-FRESHfx-Cleaner-Neutralizer-Tranquil/dp/B079TM4RV6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="air vent cleaner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Armor-All-FRESHfx-Cleaner-Neutralizer-Tranquil/dp/B079TM4RV6?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">air vent cleaner</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=carcleaning-grifinwynne-022822-621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farmor-all-16oz-multi-purpose-automative-interior-cleaner%2F-%2FA-13547285%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df_free_online%26CPNG%3DHome%252BImprovement%26adgroup%3D85-12" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="all-purpose cleaner " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=carcleaning-grifinwynne-022822-621ce653e4b0ef74d733cd43&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Farmor-all-16oz-multi-purpose-automative-interior-cleaner%2F-%2FA-13547285%3Fref%3Dtgt_adv_XS000000%26AFID%3Dgoogle_pla_df_free_online%26CPNG%3DHome%252BImprovement%26adgroup%3D85-12" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">all-purpose cleaner </a>.
Amazon, Target
A mini shop vac, air vent cleaner and all-purpose cleaner .

It’s not easy to keep your car sparkling clean. Despite your best efforts and strict “no eating in the car” rule, dirt, dust and grime will find their way into and onto your vehicle. You could aspire to get your car fully detailed all the time, but it’s hard to fit weekly car washes into your schedule and budget.

Rest assured, these car cleaning products are here to help you keep your wheels looking squeaky clean, both inside and out. Say goodbye to reaching for that one old soggy French fry lingering under your front passenger seat or a truck entirely covered in pet hair. From glass cleaners and dry waxes to handheld vacuums, these products will help your car look like it’s fresh off the lot, even in weeks between cleans.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A handheld car vacuum that plugs into in your car
Easily clean your seats and floors with this handheld vacuum. It charges in your automobile auxiliary power outlet, so you never have to worry about the battery dying.

Promising review: "Decided to buy this vacuum cleaner because we have a baby and we need to keep our surroundings clean. We were pleasantly surprised with the quick delivery, packaging and the bag that it came with, making it very convenient to carry around and keep in one place. The vacuum itself is powerful, easily cleaned out the sand from the car seats, as well as the other dirt form the floor mat. The chord is long, so you don't have to worry about the back seats and trunk. Easy to clean, comes with an extension to get into narrow spots. We're satisfied!" — AsadaFries
Get it at Amazon for $42.99.
2
Target
All-purpose automative interior cleaner
Clean your dashboard, console, vinyl sidings, chairs and carpet floors with this all-in-one car cleaning solution.

Promising review: "It did a great job on the dash and 'hard' parts of the car, leaving them looking like new, as you expect ArmorAll to do, but I also used it on the seats of my car, which had some stains on them. They had been in there a while, so it took a few tries, but it got the stains out of the cloth-type seats I have as well, so I was impressed. There was no staining or discoloring of the seats either. I touched up the wheels as well, and they also looked great. This really seems like a great addition to the ArmorAll product line. I'll definitely get this again when I run out." — Snorky
Get it from Target for $5.99.Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
3
Amazon
Microfiber wash mitt
Look like a muppet and make your car shine with this scratch-free microfiber wash mitt. Rather than just a brush or sponge, the mitt lets you get into all those hard-to-reach places and remove all dirt, pollen and grime.

This comes in three colors.

Promising review: "They work great! A no-rinse routine depends on a good wash product designed for the job, and also a good wash mitt or rag with deep nap that will keep the dirt/grit away from the paint as soon as it's picked up. This mitt does a great job. I've washed it in the machine a few times and it still looks and works great. I ended up buying even more of these so I could wash two cars in one afternoon, and 2+ years later they are just great. I've used them and washed them many times in the machine and put them through the dryer and somehow they still look new, just as brightly colored as the picture even though I've used them to clean some filthy cars from time to time. They don't lose their little 'fingers' or leave behind lint, the cuff is still stretchy and in great shape without loose threads, they still hold lots of water and soap and pick up lots of dirt and whisk it away safely." — J. Murphy
Get it at Amazon for $11.79.
4
Amazon
A portable shop vacuum for wet and dry cleaning
Give your car the full car wash treatment with this mini, portable shop vacuum. With wet and dry clean abilities, you can vacuum and deep shampoo your interiors and get rid of all other dirt and grime.

Promising review: "Works lovely. It does just what I need it to do. I use mine mainly to vacuum my car. The suction is very powerful for this to be small. This was a good buy. It's lightweight and it was easy to put together. It came with a few attachments which make very convenient to be used on different conditions." — haitao0328
Get it at Amazon for $49.99.
5
Amazon
A car visor organizer to keep everything in place
No more fumbling through your middle divider or glove box to find your sunglasses, toll change or chapstick. This visor organizer lets you keep it all in one place, right above your head.

Promising review: "This visor is exactly what I wanted. It fits perfectly in my Jeep Liberty. The straps are long enough to fit around the visor with room to spare and the mirror is completely exposed. I don't put any cards in my car so I didn't need anything fancy, just something with a zippered pouch and places for a pen and notepad. This was perfect. It seems to be pretty sturdy too and well made. I highly recommend this car visor. Will probably get another one to replace one in my second car." — Patricia Huddleston
Get it at Amazon for $12.99.
6
Amazon
Pronged air vent brushes to deeply clean your vents
Tired of trying to clean dust from those tiny vents and slits? Enter this tri-pronged brush meant to easily slide into vents and nix all the dirt and grime.

Promising review: "Love these for cleaning the a/c vents in my car!" — Joyce Young
Get it at Amazon for $6.59.
7
Amazon
Pet hair remover stone
Nope, this isn't a pumas stone for your feet, it's a cleaning stone that will attract all the pet hair, lint and dust in your car. Run it over your carpets to make them super clean.

Promising review: "This is genius! It works! My Jeep had so much dog hair from my doggo, that I was vacuuming for a long time just to get SOME dog hair out. I used this and it was fast and easy. You just sweep it up and down in strokes and it makes a pile at the end of the stroke that you pick up and discard. Man was this a time saver! It doesn’t just pick up some hair on the way, it picks it all up. So glad I found this!" — JenB
Get it at Amazon for $12.99.
8
Amazon
A retractable phone charger
There's nothing worse than the phone charging chord getting all wrapped around the clutch. This retractable charger keeps all your wires neatly in place.

Promising review: "Pros: A great length of 2 feet + 7 inches. A cable to charge an iPhone / iPad and another separate cable for regular usb / USB-C. It’s genius! It also includes an extra USB input. Smooth operation. I’d be careful when extending and retracting the cables. These mechanisms are delicate and should not be used in a haphazard manner. Cons: None." — Literary Vagabond
Get it at Amazon for $17.99.
9
Amazon
Auto fabric and carpet protector to keep your floors clean
Keep your carpets dry and dirt free with this spray carpet protector. It protects against stains and repels oil and water.

Promising review: "New pre-owned car with mint condition light tan interior, I put 2 coats of this stuff on ASAP. Very first family trip in the car, I allowed my wife to bring her coffee. After a swig that went down the wrong pipe, she blew coffee over the passenger front seat. We only had wet sanitizer towels to clean up, but it did the trick. I'm glad she's ok, but this stuff did the job! No harm, no foul!" — M. Miller
Get it at Amazon starting at $14.99.
10
Amazon
Cup holder protectors to keep your console squeaky clean
You know how nasty the base of cup holders can get. Not anymore! These easy-to-clean "car coasters" cup protectors will trap all the grime and spills, keeping your console fresh.

Promising review: "When I was doing the spring cleaning of my vehicle I couldn't believe how disgusting the bottom of my cup holders was. I spent a month trying to keep them clean but they were looking filthy. I researched online for cheap solutions and tried silicone cupcake liners but they didn't fit right and stuck to the bottom of the cup more often than not. I came across this item on a 2nd search. I thought the price was a bit much but I was irrationally tired of dirty cup holders. I bought these and they were more than worth it. It keeps the cup holders clean and they don't stick to the bottom of cups. They easily pop out and clean. I just rinse them or wash them with the dishes (by hand. I don't remember if they're dishwasher safe) and put them back in." — BeanyUrza
Get it at Amazon for $14.95.
11
Amazon
A set of two detail brushes for hard-to-reach places
Use the head of the brush for scrubbing and dusting, then turn it over and use the pointy edge for seams and dirt removable from tiny places.

Promising review: "The Mother detail brush set may be one of the best bargains on Amazon! I'm obsessive about keeping my home and autos absolutely spotless and that means being able to reach into clean every nook and cranny. These Mother detail brushes help clean out gunk that builds up in ridges, creases and corners that I can't seem to get to with larger brushes. I keep one of these brushes in the trunk of each of my cars, in my kitchen, and in every bathroom. I even use them for cleaning boots & sneakers. I give 5+ stars to this quality brush for these other reasons, as well: The brush handle is made of a quality, durable plastic that can take a beating (I've accidentally run over one) The bristles hold up well to regular use/wear. The brush maintains well regardless of chemicals used in cleaning (no color/bristle loss, etc.)" — Dave Wayne
Get it at Amazon for $7.49.
12
Amazon
Seat gap fillers to stop under-seat messes
Say goodbye to losing phones, snacks, sunglasses and everything else under your car seat. These seat fillers will stop you from dropping anything in the car and help keep your floors clean.

Promising review: "I just bought a new Toyota Tacoma and my cellphone would always fall down trough the hole in between the seats. After putting the drop stop in place I don't drop my phone anymore. Its very discreet you can't even tell it's there. Like no one even knows they're there even though my car seats are gray. They blend in. They move along when you move the seat. I'm tall 6'1" and my wife is 5'5" so we are constantly moving the seats and they move along with them." — Raul
Get it at Amazon for $24.99.
13
Amazon
A carpet spot cleaner with 60,000 positive reviews
This water-based spot cleaner is great for cleaning stains or messes from your car carpets. It's non-flammable so it's safe to use in your car, and it's tough on animal accidents, oil, ink, coffee, food, makeup and anything else that can fall in your car.

Promising review: "I remember being completely dumbfounded by my pencil eraser as a kid. Where did the marks go? I looked in the air, I looked under my paper. What's it made of? Does it have to be pink?

This carpet cleaner caused the same dumbfounded confusion when "spray, rub, gone" actually worked. I've obviously lost some of my childhood curiosity over the years, because I didn't try to figure out how the carpet stain disappeared. Who cares? It's gone! I practically skipped to the next room to try it out. The memory smudge of food, footprints, dog vomit. Gone. It even worked SOMEWHAT on the decade old mystery stain left behind by the previous owners that professional carpet cleaning couldn't remove.

How does it work? I don't care.
What are the ingredients? Pixie dust and incantation.
Where did all the stains go? Away." — Mim
Get it at Amazon for $12.17.
14
Amazon
Vent and duct cleaner to keep you breathing easy
Blast dirt from all those tiny slits and hard-to-reach ducts with this acute cleaning spray. The long straw lets you clean all your ducts and vents with ease.

Promising review: "Bought this hoping it would take care of the nasty odor coming from the vents during the summer. I figured it was mildew or mold in the tubes. Followed the easy instructions and it's been at least a month and the order has not returned. Easy fix even if I have to apply it once a year." — Linda P.
Get it at Amazon for $5.
15
Amazon
A spray glass cleaner made in the U.S.
For a streak-free window with no drips or residue, this cleaner is it. It's safe to use on the inside and outside of your car, making sure all the windows are spotless.

Promising review: "I am an electronic cigarette user which causes my car and apartment windows to get a film of gunk built up on them rather quickly. When I do decide to clean the windows, I end up using heaps of paper towels and Windex that always leaves streaking. Picked up this can of glass cleaner and a set of microfiber towels and got to work on one window. Wow. I can't believe how incredibly easy it was to clean and how perfect the window looked after just an easy wipe-down. No streaks, no leftover dirt, nothing. It was so easy, that I decided to tackle all the windows in my house, then in my car, and then sat back to admire how great it all looked. If you're looking for a great window cleaner that's for people like us who hate to clean windows, then you need this. I will never go back to paper towels and Windex ever again." — Damon
Get it at Amazon for $3.54.
16
Amazon
A tire and wheel spray for gleaming wheels
Keep your wheels and rims looking brand new with this extreme cleaner. It attacks dirt and grime with minimal scrubbing and makes your car look like it's just been detailed.

Promising review: "Directions: One wheel at a time - rinse wheel with water, spray product, let set 30 seconds, wipe with soft rag, rinse thoroughly.
Worked as advertised. Easy to pump. Only one application is needed. Very pleased with Armor All Car Tire and Wheel Spray." — MaggieD
Get it at Amazon for $5.79.
17
Amazon
A super sudsy wash in a fruity scent, with over 20,000 positive reviews
Upgrade your at-home carwash game with this foaming auto wash that's tough on dirt and grime. It's pH-neutral so it won't harm waxes or sealants on your car, and the fruity scent will make you want to wash your car.

Promising review: "Fantastic product! First-time use today with my new Ryobi 3100 psi pressure washer. Foam was so thick it was unbelievable. Pictures don't lie and I honestly couldn't ask for a better product." — Victor
Get it at Amazon for $9.97.
18
Amazon
A set of 24 microfiber cleaning cloths
Say goodbye to using paper towels, dish rags or sponges. These microfiber cleaning cloths are ultra-soft and won't scratch your car or leave streaks. They're great to have around for spot and deep cleaning.

Promising review: "These are great Microfiber towels. So far I've purchased two (2) sets of these. They are very soft and I'm not overly worried about scratching my 2016 Dodge Hellcat. After I use them I toss them in the washing machine. They come out clean and always hold up through the washing cycle. At the price of these, if I have to throw one away every now because it's too dirty to salvage it's no big deal. I've mostly used these for cleaning my car but they could easily be used in the house to clean mirrors, windows, coffee tables, etc." — 2015 Challenger Scat Pack Shaker Guy
Get it at Amazon for $13.56.
19
Amazon
A folding car trash can that can fit anywhere
No more reaching for empty bottles or receipts from all over the car. This foldable trash container will collect all your trash and can fit between seats, by the cup holder or wherever works for you.

Promising review: "I’m actually pretty impressed with this trash can. It looks really small but it can actually hold a lot. I wanted to test its limits and found that it can hold unlimited amounts of straw wrappers and receipts along with 2 grande cups from Starbucks, 1 large McDonald’s cup, 1 10oz juice bottle, and a Wendy’s bag with empty cartons inside. I put an empty plastic shopping bag in it as a trash bag and it worked well." — KP
Get it at Amazon for $7.99.
20
Amazon
A registration and insurance holder for easy access
Keep your car paperwork organized and easy to access with this organizer wallet. It fits in your glove box and holds all your papers with ease.

Promising review: "If ever there was something to write a review on it would have to be for this car registration hold. I opened it right up and put my registration in it. Heck not only that but AAA membership card and insurance card. You are darn right it held them all in place. Now get this, I opened my glove box and put it right in. You wouldn't believe this but yeah it held all those documents right in place even when I drive around town. This thing is a win y'all! Pick yourself up one and get organized!" — Chad Leabow
Get it at Amazon for $8.99.
21
Amazon
A leather cleaning set for that brand new car smell
Keep your leather interiors clean and smelling amazing with this pH-balanced leather cleaning kit. The cleaner gets rid of dirt and dust and the conditioner makes your seat shiny and fresh.

Promising review: "The stuff is amazing. Absolutely worth buying. First I applied leather cleaner and allowed it to sit for a few minutes, took a towel to remove dirt. Used my hands to rub the leather treatment in cracks and stitches, took a small clean cloth wiping residual off and leather never looked this good. About a 1/2 bottle left after applying on Acura TL, Nissan Armada SUV, F-350 pickup and Harley Davidson leather seat...Placed the cloth in a sealed zip lock bag to reuse again. Best leather treatment I have found." — Spiderman
Get it at Amazon for $24.99.
22
Amazon
A detailing kit with everything you need
You don't need to be a professional detailer to perfect your car at home, you just need this 10-piece kit. Stocked with cleaners for your car, windshields, and tires, this has everything you need for waxing and dry waxing your car.

Promising review: "This kit has everything you need to have a great looking car as long as you give it the time and effort. Oh and at least 4 microfiber towels would help too lol. I have bought a few car cleaning kits and this one is by far the best chemicals and best variety. everything you need for inside and out unless you have leather seats. Good value, 10/10 would recommend." — Garett
Get it at Amazon for $29.99.
A colorful ice scraper that will keep your hand from getting all wet

Best Ice Scrapers To Keep In Your Car

shoppingCleaningCars

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Instagram Recipes From February

Wellness

7 Tips Experts Swear By For Foot Pain

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

How To Plan A Trip Or Dinner With Friends Of Different Income Levels

Wellness

There Are 3 Types Of Perfectionism. Which Category Are You?

Home & Living

Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In March

Relationships

How To Maintain Your Friendships If You’re Dealing With Anxiety Or Depression

Shopping

27 Things Pet Parents Say Are 'Must-Haves'

Shopping

Just 35 Things Under $50 You're Going To Want ... Like Immediately

Shopping

If You Want A Cheat Code For Cleaning, These 31 Products Can Help

Shopping

25 Winter Beauty Products That Actually Do What They Say They Will

Shopping

How Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Spends A Day Using Only Black-Owned Products

Style & Beauty

'Slugging' Is Winter's Biggest Skin Care Trend. But Should You Be Doing It?

Shopping

8 Gender-Neutral Clothing Brands For Toddlers And Young Kids

Shopping

Parents Reveal The Must-Have Items To Pack In Your Hospital Birth Bag

Travel

14 Travel Destinations Where You Can Learn More About Black History

Relationships

How To Actually Make Friends On Friendship Apps

Shopping

5 Electric Toothbrushes That Get An Insane Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Food & Drink

The 9 Best Vegetarian Meat Alternatives You Can Buy, According To Experts

Wellness

6 Times 'Self-Love' Is Really Toxic Behavior In Disguise

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Skin Care Products, According To Beauty Enthusiasts

Shopping

Queer Model Jazzmyne Jay On Stuff She Uses To Brighten Up Her Home

Wellness

How To Find A Therapist Who Focuses On Asian American Mental Health

Style & Beauty

The New Skin Care Ingredient You're About To See Everywhere

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In March

Wellness

6 Everyday Habits That Will Help You Poop On A Regular Schedule

Shopping

15 Bathroom Products That Make Cleaning Easy, Even If You're Lazy

Shopping

The Best Jogging Strollers, According To These Rave Amazon Reviews

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

2 Really Is A Lucky Number For One Baby Born In North Carolina

Home & Living

This Dating Reality Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

FYI, Hot Chocolate And Hot Cocoa Are Two Entirely Different Drinks

Wellness

There's A Surprising Downside To Trying To Be Happy

Style & Beauty

Want Glowing Skin? Experts Say Drinking Tons Of Water Isn't The Answer.

Food & Drink

This Black Chef Is Creating A More Affordable, Realistic Type Of Culinary Education

Shopping

19 Pairs Of Kids' Shoes With Hundreds (Or Even Thousands) Of 5-Star Reviews

Style & Beauty

Ralph Lauren Unveils Team USA’s Opening Ceremony Olympic Uniforms

Shopping

Keep Your Bump Cozy And Warm With These Winter Pregnancy Essentials

Style & Beauty

Fashion Designer Thierry Mugler Dies

Shopping

34 Cleaning Products For Anyone Who's Frankly Insulted By Messes