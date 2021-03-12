Ron Johnson Says He Would Have Been 'Concerned' About Black Capitol Rioters

In an absolutely stunning statement, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) admitted in a radio interview that he wasn’t frightened by white insurrectionists’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — but said he would have been “concerned” had they been Black.

Johnson accurately predicted that his racist statement to conservative radio host Joe Pags on Thursday would get him “into trouble.”

The senator noted that he has been criticized for previous remarks that he “never felt threatened” by the attack.

He added: “Now, had the tables been turned, Joe, and this’ll get me in trouble — had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”

“Let’s face it, people didn’t board up their storefronts in metropolitan areas in case Joe Biden won,” Johnson said.

As for the white insurrectionists, he claimed: “I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement [and] would never do anything to break a law, and so I wasn’t concerned.”

(Check out the interview above. The appalling part begins at 1:06.)

Twitter critics were reeling.

Blatant racism from @RonJohnsonWI here. He says he wasn’t worried on 1/6 because the majority-white insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol “love this country,” but says if they were Black Lives Matter protestors he would’ve been concerned for his safety. #WISen pic.twitter.com/V3gm4cLw8v — American Bridge 21st Century (@American_Bridge) March 12, 2021

My God. Five people died. Police were beaten with American flags, one officer was blinded.



None of that was done at the hands of Black Lives Matters — Terry Dresbach (@draiochta14) March 13, 2021

"Did my fascism distract you from my racism? Let me clear that up."https://t.co/uL1InE5rKU — Fascism flattened, but never the webrant🕺------🕺 (@web_rant) March 12, 2021

Trump has taught these racists that if you do something out in the open it’s just fine. — Rosie (@BoulderDaisy) March 12, 2021

Boy these guys don’t even hesitate saying the quiet shit out loud anymore. — citywide (@citywide03) March 13, 2021

Translation:



We knew we were in no danger, as those who stormed the Capitol had their targets clearly defined.



They were our team, those others were not. — 404_Apathy_Not_Found (@404Apathy) March 13, 2021

Doesnt even try to mask the racism. — Hawkeye Jill (@estepjill) March 12, 2021

Are you *f..cking* kidding me? This is obscene. — Alba🏳️‍🌈 (@alba17) March 12, 2021

Democrats don’t attack, beat down, or murder fellow Americans when they don’t win elections. — Dear Friend (@diannemando) March 13, 2021

Joseph McCarthy. Paul Ryan. Scott Walker. Ron Johnson. WTF WI? — Edgar Cancelled Poe (@poedoepie) March 12, 2021

@SenRonJohnson your hood is showing. — 𝕂𝕚𝕥 𝕂𝕒𝕥 (@kmroldan) March 12, 2021

This is what everyone thought that Ron Johnson was thinking. — Jeremiah John (@JeremiahWJohn) March 12, 2021