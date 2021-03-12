Ron Johnson Says He Would Have Been 'Concerned' About Black Capitol Rioters

In an absolutely stunning statement, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) admitted in a radio interview that he wasn’t frightened by white insurrectionists’ attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 — but said he would have been “concerned” had they been Black.
Johnson accurately predicted that his racist statement to conservative radio host Joe Pags on Thursday would get him “into trouble.”
The senator noted that he has been criticized for previous remarks that he “never felt threatened” by the attack.
He added: “Now, had the tables been turned, Joe, and this’ll get me in trouble — had the tables been turned, and President Trump won the election, and those were tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters, I might have been a little concerned.”
“Let’s face it, people didn’t board up their storefronts in metropolitan areas in case Joe Biden won,” Johnson said.
As for the white insurrectionists, he claimed: “I knew those were people that love this country, that truly respect law enforcement [and] would never do anything to break a law, and so I wasn’t concerned.”
Investigators are currently seeking one of those supposed patriots for killing a police officer. Four others lost their lives in the attack. More than 300 (and counting) of them have been charged with breaking the law.
(Check out the interview above. The appalling part begins at 1:06.)
Twitter critics were reeling.