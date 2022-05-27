Entertainment

'Bridgerton' Actor Ruby Barker Hospitalized For Mental Health Issue

"I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy," said the actor who plays Lady Crane on the hit Netflix series. "I want to survive."
“Bridgerton” actor Ruby Barker said Thursday that she’s been hospitalized for a mental health issue and had been “really unwell for a really long time.” (Watch the clip below.)

In an Instagram video from a medical center where she said she’ll soon be leaving, Barker said she was feeling better, but it has been a struggle.

Barker, who plays the Marina Thompson-Lady Crane character on Netflix’s costume drama, said she was rage-filled and has “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me.” She said she would discuss specifics “at another time.”

“I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” she said. “I want to survive.”

The British performer thanked Netflix and the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes “for saving me” and gave a shoutout to Australian singer Sexton, whose music has helped her through the ordeal.

The actor, who can be seen smiling after taking a hot yoga class in an Instagram story later, encouraged anyone struggling with mental health to take a break and seek help.

