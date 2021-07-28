Ruby Rose Tearfully Describes ER Visit, Overcrowding Due To COVID

Actor Ruby Rose shared with fans her struggle to find medical care after having complications from a procedure, describing the continued overcrowding of hospitals amid surges of COVID-19 cases.

The 35-year-old posted several videos of herself on her Instagram Story Tuesday, telling her followers what she experienced during a period when she’s been off social media.

“I did have a procedure, and I had to have a surgery, but it was fine, and the surgery went well,” she says in one video. “But then yesterday, I had a few complications, and I had to go to the emergency room.”

Her voice breaking, Rose said that “by the time I thought, ‘OK, I absolutely have to go to the hospital now,’ we called an ambulance, and it took hours to find a hospital that would be able to take me, or anyone.”

“They’d been rejecting people all night and my case was quite serious — we stuck it out for a little bit longer, and we were lucky enough to get accepted by a hospital after a bit of a standoff,” she shared.

Instagram Ruby Rose on her Instagram Story.

Hospitals around the country have been grappling with a shortage of beds and staff to provide proper care for their patients amid the coronavirus pandemic for the better part of the last two years. An uptick in cases attributed to the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus is contributing to the current shortage and prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend face masks in indoor public places for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Rose praised the hospital staff and frontline workers who helped her, calling them “amazing.” She implored followers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It just doesn’t need to be this hard for everyone,” she said, before saying she’s “just sending around love” and that everyone needs to “take care of yourselves.”

The actor has not shared any more about her health and did not disclose what procedure was performed.