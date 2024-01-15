What's Hot

Ryan Gosling's Viral Reaction To Critics Choice Award Is An Instant Meme

The "Barbie" star's side-eye was out in force after "I'm Just Ken" won Best Song.
Josephine Harvey
Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Ryan Gosling delivered a new reaction GIF after his “Barbie” track won Best Song at the Critics Choice Awards.

The star appeared completely taken aback when “I’m Just Ken,” co-written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, was announced as the winner.

It beat out two popular “Barbie” songs in the category, “Dance the Night” by Dua Lipa and “What Was I Made For” by Billie Eilish.

It also bested three other nominees: “Peaches” from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie,” “Road to Freedom” from “Rustin” and “This Wish” from “Wish.”

Accepting the award onstage, Ronson told Gosling, who remained in the audience: “This is as much your award as ours.”

“You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance,” he said.

Ronson also thanked “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig.

“The fact that you carved out 11 minutes for this prog-rock, power ballad, dream ballet, shred-fest so the boys could cry and hold hands a little too, we’re really forever in your debt for that,” he said.

Social media users did their thing:

