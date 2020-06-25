Sammy Hagar Says He’s Willing To Sacrifice People To Coronavirus For The Economy

Rocker Sammy Hagar says he’s willing to sacrifice people to the coronavirus ― himself included ― if it means saving the economy.

The former Van Halen frontman told Rolling Stone magazine this week that he’d also be happy to play shows “before there’s a vaccine, if it’s declining and seems to be going away.”

“I’m going to make a radical statement here. This is hard to say without stirring somebody up, but truthfully, I’d rather personally get sick and even die, if that’s what it takes,” the musician said as part of an article that asked touring artists how they were coping with being off the road.

“We have to save the world and this country from this economic thing that’s going to kill more people in the long run,” Hagar continued, saying he’d “rather see everyone go back to work” and “if some of us have to sacrifice on that, OK.”

“I will die for my children and my grandchildren to have a life anywhere close to the life that I had in this wonderful country. That’s just the way that I feel about it,” he added. “I’m not going to go around spreading the disease. But there may be a time where we have to sacrifice. I mean, how many people die on the Earth every day? I have no idea. I’m sorry to say it, but we all gotta die, man.”

John Fogerty, meanwhile, described the pandemic as “so real and so scary and life-threatening” and called talk of reopening “pretty scary.”

“Maybe some other guy thinks it’s a good idea, but I’m not dying for Donald Trump,” he said. “I’m not dying for the economy. How can you have any kind of a crowd?”

Hagar’s comments came as multiple states announced record spikes in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 following last month’s easing of restrictions aimed at slowing its spread.