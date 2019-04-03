Sandra Oh Says She Won't Reprise Her Role As Cristina Yang On 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sandra Oh is keeping it moving.

The “Killing Eve” star recently told Extra at her show’s Season 2 Hollywood premiere on Monday that there’s no chance she’d reprise her role as Cristina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy.” The soap opera is currently in its 15th season.

“For me, [‘Killing Eve’] is my home now ... this is where I am … I am Eve and that’s where I plan to stay as long as the show will have me, and that’s really where I want to be,” she told the outlet.

Oh explained to Extra that she had to move on creatively.

“I deeply appreciate, because I can feel it from the fans, how much they love Cristina and how the show keeps Cristina alive,” she said.

Oh has received widespread praise and recognition for her depiction of MI5 officer Eve Polastri, though “Killing Eve” has only aired for a year. In January, Oh co-hosted the Golden Globes with Andy Samberg and also took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series ― Drama.

Recently, the actress made news for becoming only the third Asian woman in the history of “Saturday Night Live” to host the show. Many Asians on Twitter felt she knocked it out of the park.

Sandra Oh talking about being Canadian and Asian in her intro ... she never forgets her roots ... my heart 💜💜 — Rowanna - PERSONA - 4/12 💜 (@rowanna_09) March 31, 2019