Selena Gomez Opens Up About Dating Scene: 'Boys Confuse Standards With High Maintenance'

If you’ve always dreamed of being in a relationship with Selena Gomez, listen up because she’s dishing out her requirements.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 LA,” the pop star dove into her thoughts on the mindset of the opposite sex in the dating pool.

“I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” Gomez, 31, explained.

Nodding to the lyrics from her new tune “Single Soon,” where she talks about being “high maintenance,” she continued, “The line was really fun because I’m not ashamed to say, “‘I actually require X, Y and Z for you to be with me.’”

Gomez added: “So in a way, it was just meant to be for the attitude of the song, and that’s genuinely what I feel.”

The “Come and Get It” crooner then laid out the requirements to date her to the radio show’s hosts Tony Fly and Symon.

“You gotta be cool, man,” Gomez shared of what it takes to tie her down. “Not cool in the sense that people think you’re cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh, and also just be good to my family and people around you.”

The “Only Murders in the Building” star got candid about how she’s not rushing to meet her future beau, but is willing to embrace a new relationship if it happens to come her way.

“I think everybody goes through the phase of, ‘Oh, it’d be nice to like have someone,’ and I get that. But you know, I’m just enjoying where I’m at, and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be,” Gomez said.

Back in June, the former Disney star, who famously dated Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Nick Jonas, went viral after hilariously shouting “I’m single” while watching a soccer game with friends.

In a TikTok video shared by Gomez on June 8, she was seen screaming to the athletes, “I’m single. I’m just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you soooo much.”

The actor captioned the video: “The struggle man lol.”

Fans who resonated with Gomez’s message swooped into the comments section under the video to show support.

“Im just like her...” one fan wrote.

Another agreed with the star’s words calling them “so real.”