Wellness

14 Legit Self-Care And Wellness Gifts That Won't Destroy Your Wallet

No expensive and bogus jade eggs, moon dust or crystals here.

It’s about that time to start thinking about one of the best parts of the season: the gifts you’ll soon be exchanging with loved ones. And given our current culture’s obsession with wellness and self-care, why not give them as a gift?

There are tons of great products that will support an active lifestyle and rejuvenate the body during stressful times. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank or buy into silly wellness myths to give awesome gifts in the name of health and well-being. (In other words, you won’t find any wallet-and-soul-crushing jade eggs, moon dust packets or crystals here.)

Here are some ideas to add to your list ― all for no more than $70 each.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
S’well Water Bottle, $35
S'well
For your active friend, or maybe just the one who does not drink enough H2O, pick up a S’well bottle. Whether you’re toting it to yoga or to the office, the unique patterns make the bottle seem more like an accessory ― just a highly important one.

Get a S'well Water Bottle for $35.
2
Dr. Jart+ 7-Day Mask Experiment Kit, $39
Dr. Jart+
Face masks feel like a guilty pleasure, but they can carry many skin benefits, too. This “experiment” kit lets you test different formulas, including masks for brightening, hydration, exfoliation, detoxifying, anti-aging and anti-blemish. This kit is perfect for the self-care savant on your list, who loves to try new things ― or, you can split the masks up as individual stocking stuffers.

Get the Dr. Jart+ 7-Day Mask Experiment Kit for $39.
3
YUNI Shower Sheets, Box Of 12, $15
YUNI
Need a stocking stuffer? For the traveler or gymgoer, YUNI's body wipes are perfect for freshening up wherever you are. The product contains essential oils which claim to rejuvenate skin, along with neem leaf extract and aloe which aim to freshen and soften. Bonus? They're also biodegradable.

Get Yuni Shower Sheets for $15.
4
David’s Tea Organic Teas, $24
David's Tea
Is tea the new coffee? It’s getting there. In this starter pack of sorts, David’s Tea dishes up 12 of its best organic flavors, including chamomile, rooibos chai, peppermint, ginger and “Throat Rescue.” It’s a perfect gift for the impending cold and flu season, or for the person who loves to taste-test everything.

Get David’s Tea Organic Teas gift set for $24.
5
Adidas Cloudform Pure Shoes, $70
Adidas
These sleek, lightweight sneakers are great for the stylish and ultra-active. They look as great with fitness essentials as they do with a winter jacket and skinny jeans ― and they’re so comfortable, they can easily be worn from day to night without feeling the burn in your feet.

Get the Adidas Cloudform Pure Shoes for $70.
6
natureofthings Fortifying Magnesium Soak, $36
natureofthings
This magnesium soak is meant for anyone in need of deep relaxation. Pour into a bath, and the magnesium may penetrate the skin to relieve muscle pain and soreness, as well as promote a great night’s sleep. Papaya enzyme and passionflower are also included to potentially combat inflammation and soothe ― and contribute to the soak’s incredible scent.

Get natureofthings Fortifying Magnesium Soak for $36.
7
Bumble and bumble. While You Sleep Damage Repair Masque, $49
Bumble and bumble.
For the giftee that loves to color, treat, brush and heat-style hair, provide a deep-replenishing fix in the form of an overnight hair mask. This product is meant to be worn on dry hair while you sleep and washed out in the morning. It contains omega-6-rich evening primrose, which is supposed to nourish strands while the product's camellia oil repairs accumulated damage.

Get the Bumble and bumble. While You Sleep Damage Repair Masque for $49.
8
Kinfield Weekender Kit, $55
Kinfield
For the outdoor adventurer, Kinfield’s clean weekender kit is a must. The brand’s Sunday Spray can soothe skin battered by the elements, while the Waterbalm will add extra hydration wherever needed. The kit also includes bug spray, perfect for extra protection on hikes and evening runs.

Get the Kinfield Weekend Kit for $55.
9
Mindfulness Cards, $17
Anthropologie
These cards make a cute, colorful gift for anyone who wants to prioritize mindfulness or calm in the new year. Draw one card a day to set an intention among four key categories: Rest & Balance, Insight & Awareness, Curiosity & Joy, and Kindness.

Get the Mindfulness Cards set from Anthropologie for $17.
10
Beautycounter Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion, $49
Beautycounter
As we head into a season that’s a doozy for flaking and redness, it’s a great time to gift a facial moisturizer that's meant to work for anyone. Beautycounter’s formula delivers 24 hours of skin hydration, and aims to adjust moisture throughout the day based on your complexion’s unique needs through changing elements. It’s a winner for winter.

Get Beautycounter's Countermatch Adaptive Moisture Lotion for $49.
11
Herschel Packable Duffle, $29.99
Herschel
Everyone deserves to tote their water bottle, keys and workout clothes in a cute, functional bag. Hershel’s duffle is just big enough for all the essentials, constructed of lightweight rip-free fabric and is made to travel with you. It breaks down and can be stored in its own small bag for quick and easy packing.

Get the Herschel Packable Duffle for $29.99.
12
The Kombucha Shop Brew Kit, $44.99
Amazon
There are plenty of great kombucha brands on the market, but this helps anyone step it up a notch. This kit has everything, including a giant jar, a starter pouch to get you going, a temperature gauge, pH strips and loose-leaf tea. This is a great couple’s gift, especially if you’re looking for a gut-healthy, probiotic-rich, at-home hobby.

Get The Kombucha Shop Brew Kit from Amazon for $44.99 .
13
Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat, $58
Lululemon
Lululemon yoga mats are lovely for any true yogi, with great grip and soft cushioning to make those down dogs and pigeon poses a bit more comfortable, as well as an antimicrobial coating to prevent mold and mildew from sinking into the mat. The reversible style allows the user to change up the style whenever they’d like.

Get the Lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat for $58.
14
HelloFresh Gift Box, $59.94
HelloFresh
Alleviate your friends or family of all that shopping and meal-planning stress (when it’s cold, and no one wants to go out!). HelloFresh offers veggies, veggies and meat, or family boxes of chef-curated menus to make at home. For $60, you can send the gift of three nutritious meals, serving two people.

Get the HelloFresh Gift Box for $59.94.
100 Ways To De-Stress
gift guideself careskin care stocking stuffers