Seth Meyers And Amy Poehler 'Really' Rip Mitch McConnell

When “SNL” alumni bring back a classic sketch just to dunk on you, you know you “really” messed up. That means you, Mitch McConnell.

This week, the Senate majority leader gave an interview claiming the Trump administration was too distracted with the impeachment hearings earlier this year to properly respond to the coronavirus threat. On Thursday’s episode of “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers reunited with “Saturday Night Live” cast mate Amy Poehler, and both had a slight issue with that.

The pair brought back their “Weekend Update” bit “Really!?! with Seth and Amy” to express to Sen. Mitch “Haunted Corn Cob Doll” McConnell (R-Ky.) just how wrong he was.

“Really? Yeah. Mitch, you think your boy Trump was too distracted to think about the coronavirus? He was on trial for selling the country down the river, and he was still out there holding rallies and playing more golf than a San Diego dentist,” Poehler said.

Meyers added: “And really, Mitch, you albino river toad. We all know why you support Donald Trump, and it’s not because you respect him. It’s because having Trump in charge is like having a hungover substitute teacher. I mean, really, you get to buck the system, break every rule, and steal everything you can, and there’s no one to answer to because he fell asleep the second he hit play on the VCR.

“You’re like those people who move into their dead grandparents’ house and keep cashing their Social Security checks, only not as classy,” he said.

Wow. Who knew McConnell was living at his grandparents’ place, right?

You can see the rest of the pair’s really informative points above.