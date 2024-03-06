President Joe Biden said he’s the only one who’s ever beaten Donald Trump, and Seth Meyers pointed out that’s not quite accurate.
“That’s true unless you count E. Jean Carroll, Letitia James, COVID, the free market and ramps,” the “Late Night” host said Tuesday.
In January, a jury awarded Carroll, a New York writer, more than $80 million in damages in her defamation case against the former president. A previous trial had already found Trump liable for defaming and sexually abusing her, and he had been ordered to pay $5 million in that case.
Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, led the civil fraud case against Trump, who was hit with a $355 million judgment last month.
Biden told the New Yorker in a recent interview that “I’m the only one who has ever beat” Trump amid doubts about his candidacy. The president added, “If you thought you were best positioned to beat someone who, if they won, would change the nature of America, what would you do?”
