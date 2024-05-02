EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Draws Gasps With Tactic To Make Trump Seem Awake

The nightmare-fueling idea involves an image of Rudy Giuliani and the former president’s eyelids.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Wednesday suggested how former President Donald Trump could get away with falling asleep during the rest of his hush money trial.

The “Late Night” comedian joked about painting the eyes of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as they appear in the image below of the onetime New York Mayor, onto the presumptive GOP nominee’s eyelids.

NBC

That way, it’ll look like Trump is “always awake,” Meyers mockingly claimed.

Meyers mocked up an image of what Trump would look like while asleep, and drew gasps from his audience.

“And now he’s the only one who will be sleeping tonight,” he cracked.

Watch from the 3:40 mark here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot