EntertainmentSeth MeyersLate NightGeorge Santos

Seth Meyers Shows George Santos How To Lie Even Bigger In Fib-tastic Monologue

The "Late Night" host piled on the New York lawmaker after yet another claim emerged.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

“Late Night” host Seth Meyers gave the mendacious Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) a lesson in extreme lying on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.)

Citing a new poll, the comedian said, “60% of New York voters think Republican congressman George Santos should resign while, according to him, 180% say he shouldn’t!”

Meyers also noted a resurfaced video in which Santos claimed to a Brazilian outlet that he survived an assassination attempt.

The host didn’t seem to take the revelation too seriously.

“I guess we can’t be surprised ― there’s always someone gunning for you when you’re the star of the volleyball team at Baruch College,” Meyers cracked in reference to one of the numerous falsehoods Santos has uttered.

Santos has been under pressure to vacate his seat after lying about his religion, education, work history and athletic glory. He also falsely claimed that his mother died during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attack on the World Trade Center.

