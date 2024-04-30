EntertainmentDonald TrumpSeth Meyers2024 elections

Seth Meyers Shreds Kristi Noem’s ‘Level Of Psycho’ With ‘Silence Of The Lambs' Line

“It’s horrible enough to kill a dog, but even crazier to brag about it," said the "Late Night" host.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Seth Meyers on Monday tore into South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) over her admission in her upcoming memoir that she once killed her badly behaved dog.

“What’s going on? Does she think cats can vote?” the “Late Night” comedian asked.

“It’s horrible enough to kill a dog, but even crazier to brag about it,” he added. “That’s a level of psycho I didn’t even know existed. Even [‘Silence Of The Lambs’ character] Buffalo Bill had the self-awareness to keep his abhorrent behavior indoors. He didn’t walk around town saying, ‘Hey, check out my new outfit. It’s a skin suit.’”

After receiving backlash, Noem doubled down and explained that “tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm” and that she “put down three horses a few weeks ago.”

“Way to change the narrative,” mocked Meyers.

Watch Meyers’ full monologue here:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot