Nanny Cam Captures The Moment Seth Meyers’ Son Almost Broke His Nose

This video of the "Late Night" host receiving a cell phone to the face is painful to watch.

Seth Meyers shared nanny cam footage on Tuesday of the painful moment he thought his young son had broken his nose.

The host of NBC’s “Late Night” broadcast the video, which showed 1-year-old Axel throwing a cell phone at Meyers’ face as they sat together on a couch.

“I think he broke my nose,” said Meyers in the clip, after rolling onto the floor in agony.

Meyers later explained that he was “so happy” he didn’t swear, despite wanting to drop “a thousand F-bombs.”

“I’m the hero of that story,” he joked.

