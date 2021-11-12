HBO Max Reveals 'Sex And The City' Revival Premiere Date And Official Teaser

The new series for “Sex and The City” revival, “And Just Like That,” will be here in a New York minute.

HBO Max revealed on Friday that the revival will premiere on its streaming platform on Dec. 9. The announcement was accompanied by an official teaser trailer featuring both new and original cast members.

Advertisement

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) ― who are each reprising their roles from the original series ― are seen happily together in the beginning of the clip.

Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha, won’t be reprising her role, but the teaser features newcomers Nicole Ari Parker, Sara Ramírez, Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury.

Other original cast members who will be joining the show include Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and Willie Garson, who died in September.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of "And Just Like That..." on Nov. 7, 2021, in New York City. James Devaney via Getty Images

The 10-episode series will premiere two episodes on Dec. 9, and then HBO Max will stream the remaining episodes one at a time on subsequent Thursdays, according to a press release.

Advertisement

The revival will center on how the characters “navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” a description for the series stated.

In an interview with Vogue published Sunday, Parker slammed “misogynist chatter” online that focused on how the original cast members (shockingly) got older since the original show’s finale aired nearly two decades ago.

Addressing photos that surfaced online earlier this year of her with Bravo host Andy Cohen, Parker told the publication: “It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.”

“I know what I look like. I have no choice,” she added. “What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?”

Advertisement