Sharon Osbourne Fears She’s ‘Too Skinny’ After Dramatic Ozempic Weight Loss

Months after acknowledging she’d used Ozempic for weight loss, Sharon Osbourne fears she’s become “too gaunt.”

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the television personality and wife of rock singer Ozzy Osbourne confirmed she now weighs less than 100 pounds, noting: “I can’t afford to lose any more.”

“I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on,” Osbourne told the publication in an interview published last week. “I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny. I’m under 100 pounds and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for.’

She went on to note that she began using Ozempic in December of last year, and although she hadn’t used the injectable drug “for a while now,” she remains unable to gain back any of the weight she’s lost.

“My warning is don’t give it to teenagers, it’s just too easy,” she said. “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous. I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42 pounds and I can’t afford to lose any more.”

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out about her experience using Ozempic, an injectable drug typically used as a diabetes treatment, for weight loss. Katja Ogrin via Getty Images

Ozempic has traditionally been used as a diabetes treatment that manages blood sugar levels. For much of the past year, however, the drug has become a hot topic in Hollywood after Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer and other stars have gone public about using it as an appetite suppressant to slim down.

Its skyrocketing popularity among those who are looking to shed weight has reportedly led to a global shortage, meaning that many patients with Type 2 diabetes are unable to access it. Medical professionals have also been quick to emphasize the drug’s unpleasant side effects, including nausea.

Osbourne first addressed her use of Ozempic in September, telling E! News: “It’s not a dirty little secret when you’ve taken something to help you lose weight, which is perfectly fine. We don’t have to bullshit.”

Later that month, however, she took a more cautious approach during a televised interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” which drew a flurry of discourse over her noticeably slender appearance.

“I didn’t actually want to go this thin, but it just happened,” she said at the time.

Osbourne continued to dismiss that criticism in her Daily Mail interview, noting: “I’ve never really cared what people say about the way I look because I know I’ve paid a fortune to try and look attractive.”

