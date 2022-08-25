'Kimmel' Host Simu Liu Spots Most 'Insane' Act Trump Fans Do For Him For Free

Or, in terms the ex-president can understand, enough to “buy the silence of three porn stars.”

But Liu also spotted something unusual here.

“Donald Trump does not need another portrait,” he noted. “His supporters actually paint insane portraits of him all the time ― for free!”

Advertisement

Then Liu presented several “100% real” images of the former president created by his supporters.

One of those images left him saying: “That is wrong on so many levels.”