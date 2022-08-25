Entertainment

'Kimmel' Host Simu Liu Spots Most 'Insane' Act Trump Fans Do For Him For Free

"That is wrong on so many levels," he said.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Simu Liu said Donald Trump’s PAC is donating $650,000 to the Smithsonian to fund portraits of the former president and his wife, Melania Trump.

Or, in terms the ex-president can understand, enough to “buy the silence of three porn stars.”

But Liu also spotted something unusual here.

Donald Trump does not need another portrait,” he noted. “His supporters actually paint insane portraits of him all the time ― for free!”

Then Liu presented several “100% real” images of the former president created by his supporters.

One of those images left him saying: “That is wrong on so many levels.”

Check it out in the Wednesday night monologue:

